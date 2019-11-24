You don’t have to spend $750 or more on the latest iRobot Roomba models or even the $300 or so that a basic model costs if you want a robot vacuum. The best cheap Roomba alternatives aren’t just easy on the wallet, they’re also effective at cleaning up and navigating your rooms. These budget-friendly options offer many of the same features that make Roombas so popular, like models with the ability to clean hardwood floors, carpet, or both.
To find a quality unit, you’ll want strong suction power, which is usually measured in maximum pascals — and a robot vacuum with a 600-pascal pump should be sufficient for most cleaning needs, even if it doesn’t have a brush roll. You should also look for models with built-in sensors for detecting walls and stairs to avoid collisions and falls. Many of them are low-profile, like the Roomba’s design to fit under most furniture for a thorough clean. Also, look for a vacuum with an adequate battery life that can run for at least 100 minutes before needing to be recharged.
If you’re looking for additional features, like smart navigation with app or voice controls and units that can dock themselves after cleaning or the battery is running low, there are available options for that, too. You can even find robot vacuums that suck up hair without jamming. However, expect to pay a little more for a smarter robot vacuum.
In a hurry? These are the best cheap Roomba alternatives: