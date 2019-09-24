Dog urine can wreak havoc on your beautiful hardwood floors. Luckily, the best cleaners for dog urine on hardwood floors use special enzymes to tackle stains and odors. They remove urine without damaging chemicals like bleach and ammonia to prevent further damage to your flooring. And since these cleaners can help eliminate the smell of the urine from the surface, they have the added benefit of discouraging your dog from returning to the scene of the crime and remarking.

How To Clean Dog Urine From Hardwood Floors

When urine happens, the first step is to immediately blot up the mess with paper towels. The longer urine sits on your hardwood floors the more damage it’ll cause. So, it’s crucial to start cleaning as soon as it’s spotted to prevent those unwanted discoloration stains. Next, sprinkle baking soda and let it sit for a few hours to overnight and then vacuum or brush it up. Once you’ve eliminated the risk of moisture damaging your floors, then use an enzyme-based cleaner to further reduce smells and ward off bacteria. While other home remedies can help with odor and stains, it’s the enzyme cleaner that will really get the whole job done.

When you’re looking for an enzyme-based cleaner for hardwood floors, it’s smart to find products without harsh chemicals and to avoid over-applying. Too much moisture of any kind will warp your wood floors, and after you’ve cleaned the area, you want the floor to be safe for your pets and the rest of the family. For the safest results on hardwood floors, check the label and make sure your cleaner is free of bleach or ammonia, too.

To help make shopping easier, here’s a list of some of the best cleaners for hardwood floors available on Amazon. These enzyme cleaners are all customer-approved to help remove dog urine stains and odor from your floors without harming your precious flooring.

1 The Overall Best Cleaner For Dog Urine On Hardwood Floors Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator, 32 Fl. Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $20, PetSmart, $20, and Chewy, $20 Rocco & Roxie’s Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator is a top pick for pet urine removal on hardwood floors and almost every other type of floor surface, including carpets and tile. You can even use this enzyme-based formula on laundry, furniture, and kennels, and it’s also effective against smells. With more than 80,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s a go-to for many pet parents. It’s safe for use around your pets and children and also free of chlorine, bleach, and ammonia. Plus, it’s color-safe, so you don’t have to worry about it staining your carpet or upholstery. For large or frequent messes, this cleaner also comes in a gallon size. If there’s a drawback it might be that it’s a little pricier than some other options out there and some people didn’t love the licorice-like scent. According to a fan: “This stuff works great for spot cleaning accidents on the floor (hardwood & carpet). I also pour this in the bleach cup of my washing machine when I launder my dogs bedding. I buy the gallon bottle & use that to refill my 2 spray bottles (one for upstairs & one for downstairs). I used this when house training my Boxer years ago, I used it when house training my puppy earlier this year (2021), I used it when my Boxer (9yrs old) had accidents while on medication, & I’m sure I’ll use it again if either become incontinent in their golden years. This stuff works great & hasn’t damaged my hardwoods, my carpeting, or any of the bedding fabric. Works for my household.”

2 The Best Budget Spray Cleaner For Dog Urine On Hard Floors Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner, 24 Fl. Oz. Amazon $13 See On Amazon Also available on Chewy, $13 This floor cleaner from Nature’s Miracle is a great cleaner for dog urine that is safe for hardwood and costs a little less than the top pick. Just like that one, it has a bio-enzymatic formula that’s capable of providing a deep clean without damaging your sealed wood floor’s natural finish and also works on smells. It has no bleach or ammonia in the formula, either. In addition to hardwood floors, it’s safe to use on linoleum, vinyl, ceramic tile, and concrete. However, it’s not recommended to use this on laundry, cushioned furniture, and other soft surfaces, so if you wanted your cleaner to pull double-duty, you’ll have to look elsewhere. According to a fan: “I love that this worked the first time I used it! Our hardwood floors were surviving a new puppy, and I wanted an easy to use, effective cleaner that would work great on small or larger areas. The super clean and fresh scent was like No scent, Perfect!”

3 An Enzyme Cleaner For Large Areas & Multiple Dogs BUBBAS Super Strength Commercial Enzyme Cleaner, 1 Gal. Amazon $40 See On Amazon For big messes, frequent cleaning, and homes with multiple dogs, BUBBAS’s Super Strength Commercial Enzyme Cleaner is worth considering (and it’s $10 less than the Rocco & Roxie’s 1-gallon bottle). You can even pour some into a spray bottle for small jobs. This enzyme cleaner treats hardwood floors, carpets, and more. Like the top pick, it can also be used on laundry and furniture to remove stains and odors. The enzyme-based formula is also free of ammonia or bleach, and it is safe for use around pets and kids. According to a fan: “Amazing product! I have multiple pets & this product worked on every problem I had and quickly. Urine & feces stains and old stains on my hardwood floors were eliminated with a few sprays. I also like the subtle scent. It smells clean. I will definitely buy again!”