For that reason, you'll want to pick one of a few different fabric options. Silk, satin, tightly-woven microfiber polyester, or high-thread-count cotton are generally superior to jersey, knit, and low-thread-count cotton ones when it comes to resisting dog hair.
By and large silk and satin tend to be more expensive than other comforter options. So keep your budget in mind as you shop. If you aren't looking to splurge on an expensive comforter, there are plenty of more affordable comforters out there that will still repel dog hair. Opt for microfiber polyester, which will feature more tightly-wound fibers than a classic polyester comforter to eliminate the opportunities for dog hair to catch in its fabric.
And, if you know your pup will be spending substantial time on your bed, you'll want to make sure your comforter is machine washable. Even though they're lovable, dogs tend to bring messes with them wherever they go. A lot of down comforters are difficult to clean (or need to be sent out to dry cleaners), and this could influence your decision.
In a hurry? Here are the best dog hair-resistant comforters: