When choosing bedding that will repel dog hair, the name of the game is fabrics. According to bedding experts, the best comforters for dog hair share one quality: They're made with tight fibers or slick surfaces that limit the amount of dog hair that can nestle in a comforter.

For that reason, you'll want to pick one of a few different fabric options. Silk, satin, tightly-woven microfiber polyester, or high-thread-count cotton are generally superior to jersey, knit, and low-thread-count cotton ones when it comes to resisting dog hair.

By and large silk and satin tend to be more expensive than other comforter options. So keep your budget in mind as you shop. If you aren't looking to splurge on an expensive comforter, there are plenty of more affordable comforters out there that will still repel dog hair. Opt for microfiber polyester, which will feature more tightly-wound fibers than a classic polyester comforter to eliminate the opportunities for dog hair to catch in its fabric.

And, if you know your pup will be spending substantial time on your bed, you'll want to make sure your comforter is machine washable. Even though they're lovable, dogs tend to bring messes with them wherever they go. A lot of down comforters are difficult to clean (or need to be sent out to dry cleaners), and this could influence your decision.

In a hurry? Here are the best dog hair-resistant comforters:

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered: Lavish Comforts All Season Down Alternative Comforter

2. The Budget Buy: Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Comforter

3. The Splurge: Moon's Sleepwares Mulberry Silk Comforter

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Lavish Comforts All Season Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $80 See On Amazon When it comes to dog-friendly comforters, you'll want one that doesn't catch hair and is also super soft for both you and your pup to enjoy. That's what makes this Lavish Comforts down alternative comforter an exceptional option. Its microfiber, double-brushed polyester shell is buttery soft and repels hair, and its down alternative fill is hypoallergenic and machine washable. Manufacturers claim this comforter is "softer than Egyptian cotton," and reviewers agree that it outperforms more expensive options they've tried. The long and short? This mid-weight comforter is a popular all-season option that's ideal for year-round use in most climates. What fans say: "This comforter is the perfect weight and is so soft. We put it on our guest bed, and our company commented on how luxurious it feels."

2 The Budget Buy Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the price, you're not likely to find a better quality comforter that also resists dog hair than this Linenspa one. It's made with a microfiber polyester shell and fill, which does a better job of blocking dog hair than your average comforter. Thousands of Amazon fans have raved about how soft this comforter is, and report back that it's also easy to clean: It's machine washable and dryer safe. You simply need to run it in the clothes washer on gentle. Choose from one of six neutral colors to match perfectly to your bedroom decor. What fans say: "This was better than my Ralph Lauren comforter. I was worried it would ruin in the washer/dryer, but it came out perfect! I own two dogs, and it's pretty pet hair-resistant too. Amazing product."