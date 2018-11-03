This may go without saying, but insulation is the key thing to look for when shopping for the best dog houses for cold weather. While it’s generally best to keep your dogs indoors in between walks and outdoor play sessions during winter months (especially overnight!) an insulated outdoor dog house can give your pup a place to get away from wet or cold weather when they’re spending time in the yard. And, as you've probably encountered thus far, not every outdoor dog shelter is designed for cold climates.

Ideally, every part of the house from the floor to the walls and ceilings should have insulation. You also want to make sure any dog house you consider purchasing for cold weather is elevated above the ground, weatherproof to withstand the moisture from rain and snow, and fitted with a closing door, insulated dog door, or flap to keep out the wind.

When deciding on what size to buy for your dog, the general rule of thumb is that a dog house should be at least 25% longer and wider than your dog's own measurements. They should also have enough space to be able to turn around easily. Lastly, providing your dog with a self-regulating heating pad or heater inside their dog house will help make them as comfortable as possible during the colder weather, and making sure they have a warm dog jacket for winter weather can also keep them toasty.

With that in mind, here are some of the best dog houses for cold weather you can buy.

1 A Well-Insulated Plastic Dog House With A Self-Closing Door ASL Solutions Dog Palace Amazon $265 See On Amazon Interior size: 24 x 35.5 x 30.5 inches For taller dogs, especially breeds like Greyhounds and Whippets, this "dog palace" by ASL Solutions is the best choice. Although the width is smaller than other houses on this list, this dog house is extra deep and tall, standing over 2.5 feet in height. The entire structure is raised 4 inches off the ground, and it contains a superior amount of insulation to keep your pup toasty on chilly nights. The plastic exterior is insulated with up to 4 inches of recycled foam in every panel of its construction including the floor. (Although, if you live in a really cold climate, you might want to consider purchasing the company’s separate floor heater as well.) This home's self-closing door is also a great feature, as it even contains a small window so your dog can gaze out. Helpful Amazon review: “My baby loves it. I love the self closing door and how it keeps him warm and cozy with lots of room.”

2 A Popular Igloo-Shaped All-Weather Dog House Petmate Indigo Dog House Amazon $90 See On Amazon Interior size: Not provided, but the exterior measures 43.8 x 34 x 25.8 inches This igloo-shaped dog house from Petmate is designed with larger dogs weighing 50 to 90 in mind, and is an affordable all-weather option. Its floor is raised off the ground, and the walls are made of plastic that’s thick enough to provide some insulation, though if you live in a colder area, you might also want to add Petmate’s quilted nylon pad for additional floor insulation. A vent in the roof keeps air moving, while moats around the sides of the exterior ensure that the dog house stays dry. The extended offset doorway should prevent the worst of the wind and wet weather from entering the dog house, but you can buy a door flap separately to more securely keep the weather out. Helpful Amazon review: “Both my guys love their houses. This one is big enough to fit one medium size border collie mix and his slightly smaller sister at the same time. Keeps them warm and toasty in the winter.”

3 A Cozy Wooden Dog House For Extra Large Dogs Pets Imperial Extra Large Insulated Wooden Dog Kennel Amazon $150 See On Amazon Interior size: 39 x 25 x 27 inches This large dog house has a cozy, wood cabin appearance, and it's great for dogs under 154 pounds. While it's not specifically mentioned by the manufacturers, many reviewers have mentioned that the lumber exterior is water-resistant. The inside walls are composed of timber, Styrofoam, and plywood insulation for maximum insulation and protection against the elements. In fact, the manufacturer claims that the walls are 150% thicker than those of other outdoor dog kennels. Additionally, the house is raised 2 inches above ground and has plastic caps on its feet to keep the wood from rotting. Its floor is removable, and its roof can also be opened up for easy access to the inside, making it easy to clean. The entrance is simple to use and covered in plastic flaps to block the wind. For the affordable price point, all these features make this shelter a great deal. Plus, you can always purchase a dog-safe heating pad for extra warmth. For example, one of these popular heating pads for dogs should lay nicely on the floor of this house. Helpful Amazon review: “Our pitbull absolutely loves this house! It’s waterproof and very insulated so I know she stays comfortable and warm!”

4 A Folding Wooden Dog House With An Optional Insulation Kit Midwest Homes for Pets Eillo Folding Outdoor Wood Dog House Amazon $200 See On Amazon Interior size: 40.5 x 25.25 inches (height not given, but exterior height is 33.12 inches) When the weather gets chilly, you’ll want to fit this dog house from Midwest Homes For Pets with the brand’s canvas and foam insulation kit (sold separately), which keeps the dog house’s interior warm and cozy. Insulation aside, the dog house itself looks adorable and is constructed from water-resistant wood and stainless steel, with an asphalt-covered roof. The house sits on posts to keep it off the ground, each of which has an adjustable foot so you can ensure the whole thing sits level even when the ground isn’t flat. The large dog house is meant for medium and large dogs weighing up to 80 pounds. While no door flap or cover is provided, you can fashion one yourself out of cheap vinyl flaps, which multiple users reported using as a homemade dog door. Other than that, the dog house is super simple to assemble and put away — just fold or unfold the house, add or remove the roof, and add or remove insulation if you’re using it — no tools required. Helpful Amazon review: “I love this doghouse. Assembly was a breeze, it's super cute, and very functional. I love that I can just lift the top to take out/put in the bedding. Dog loves it too. Couldn't be happier with this purchase!!”