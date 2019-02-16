In the search for the best nonstick pans for gas stoves, you're going to want to keep your eye out for skillets and pans made with copper core or aluminum alloy bottoms, but nonstick interiors. Not only are these metals the best at conducting heat, but a nonstick interior will reduce the amount of residue stuck to your pan and make cleanup easier after you're done cooking.

Many nonstick skillets are made with Teflon, the brand name for polytetrafluoroethylene (or PTFE, for short). PTFE could be mildly toxic to humans when it overheats and fumes — although studies are inconclusive and more research is needed to determine potential risk. Whether that's a deal breaker for you or not, be sure to read the product descriptions closely to verify what type of nonstick coating the pan has. And if you’d like to avoid PTFE, look for a nonstick pan without Teflon, including options with ceramic coatings that are PTFE-free.

And the cardinal rule for all cooking purchases: Know thy kitchen. The tinier your stovetop and fewer people you need to cook for, the smaller the pan you need. But, if you know you'll be whipping up large portions and your kitchen can accommodate it, opt for a bigger pan that can handle the amount of food you're prepping.

Whether you want a single tiny pan or a convenient set of two, let's get to shopping. Below, the best nonstick pans for gas stoves.

1 This Editor-Approved Nonstick Pan For Gas Stoves Ninja Foodi 12-Inch Neverstick Fry Pan Amazon $60 See On Amazon This 12-inch fry pan is an everyday go-to for Kori Perten, Associate Commerce Editor at Bustle Digital Group. Perten explains, “It probably wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say my partner and I cook with this Ninja Foodi nonstick pan at least once a day on our gas range.” Though Perten uses it daily, the pan has stood up well over time. “We’ve had it for about a year, and unlike other nonstick pans I’ve used heavily in the past, there are barely any scratches to be seen, and the nonstick coating still works great.” The pan uses proprietary NeverStick technology for its interior and is made with an aluminum base for better heat distribution. As a bonus? “The pan has a stainless steel bottom,” which Perten says is a plus when you have a gas stove. “I never feel like I need to worry about scraping it on the grates.” Plus, it can be used in the oven at temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. While the coating of this pan is made with aluminum, the manufacturer does not specify if the pan is made without PTFE. If that’s a deal breaker, keep scrolling, the next three options are PTFE-free. One reviewer wrote: “Use this now very frequently on a gas stove. Really great as a non-stick but so much more durable like a cast iron. Highly recommend this pan.”

2 A Budget-Friendly Nonstick Pan For Gas Stoves Copper Chef 8-Inch Frying Pan Amazon $14 See On Amazon For the most affordable option, look no further than this 8-inch nonstick pan. This popular skillet is designed with a unique CeramiTech coating that’s PTFE-free. It’s also oven safe, heat-resistant up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit, and okay to clean in the dishwasher. And because it’s made with both copper and aluminum, it’ll heat up quickly and evenly on your gas stove. One fan raved, “This is our most often used pan for small meals and sauteing. It works great, cooks evenly, and easy to clean.” While this pan is definitely a budget-friendly buy, some reviewers have warned that it may not last you as long as top-tier models. If you know you’ll be cooking a lot, or are looking to buy something you can have for a long time, opt for one of the other options on this list. One reviewer wrote: “These are now the only pans I use — they clean up very easy no matter what gets stuck/burned to them , they heat evenly and quickly and they work with Gas, Electric, or Induction ranges.”

3 A Convenient 2-Piece Set Of Nonstick Pans GreenPan Valencia Pro Frying Pan/Skillet Set Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you could benefit from more than one pan, this high-quality set is a great option. Each of the pans is made with a hard-anodized aluminum body and GreenPan’s proprietary Magneto base, which evenly heats food on gas or any other stovetop. You’ll get one 8-inch and one 10-inch pan in the set, and they’re both made with a PFA-, PFOA- and PTFE-free ceramic coating that keeps food from sticking to the sides when you’re cooking. The stainless steel handles are durable and designed to be flush with the pan, so you can quickly and easily grab it from your gas stove or from the oven (they’re safe to use in the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit). One reviewer wrote: “Worked great! Used for many months now on gas and induction cookers. Makes me regret ever buying cheap junk in the past. You definitely get what you pay for.”