With more than 45,000 reviews on Amazon thus far and a five-year warranty, the Coop Home Goods adjustable loft pillow is as safe a bet as you’re going to get with a pillow. I have this pillow myself, and it makes every night so much more comfortable than other pillows I’ve tried. It’s pricier than some pillows, but in my opinion it’s well worth the cost.

This Coop Home Goods pillow is filled with a medium-firm mix of memory foam and microfiber, and the coolest thing about this pillow is that you can adjust the memory foam fill to your desired firmness — it actually comes with 1/2-pound bag of extra fill so that you can add some for extra support. (I’ve been using mine for almost a year and it has yet to feel flat — but even if it did, I could just add more of the fill I saved when I first unboxed it.) It’s also topped with a removable, washable hypoallergenic cover that’s made of a blend of polyester and bamboo-derived rayon.

The pillow is made in U.S. and in addition to the warranty, it comes with both a 100-night refund policy so that you can get your money back right away if it isn’t a fit for you. The pillow is CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold-certified, so you know it’s safe and free of toxic chemicals. In addition to this queen version, the pillow is also available in king size. Neither size of pillow comes in pairs, so if you want a matching set for your bed, you’ll simply have to buy two.

Positive Amazon review: “I have always had a problem finding pillows that had enough support. I am a side sleeper and need a pillow that keeps my neck straight. This pillow allowed me to put in just enough extra stuffing to make it perfect for me. And unlike others I've had, this doesn't flatten out after use.”