The 4 Best Pillows That Don't Go Flat, According To Reviewers

By Wesley Salazar
It’s always frustrating when your soft, fluffy pillow gets flat and lumpy overnight. But it’s not just an annoyance — it can be a (literal) pain to wake up with your head on a sagging pillow. That’s why it’s vital to find the best pillows that don’t go flat, so you can ensure your spine is always in proper alignment while you sleep.

The filling is the most important aspect to keep in mind when you’re searching for a pillow that will keep its shape. Many traditional fillings like down and feather tend to lose their shape, get lumpy, and flatten out over time, but newer foam materials and pillow constructions have changed the sleep game.

  • Memory foam, a material commonly used for mattresses, conforms to your head and neck while still providing support — and now you can even find memory foam pillows with adjustable fillings to get the right amount of fluff, firmness, and shape for you.
  • Latex foam, which is derived from the rubber tree, doesn’t feel as fluffy as real or alternative down, but its firm bounciness makes it a fantastic option that shouldn’t sag with use.
  • If you sleep hot, you might consider a pillow made with innovative hyperelastic polymer materials that are designed to hold their shape and help you stay cool at night.
  • Finally, while not always the most durable, fluffy fiber-filled pillows can be a solid choice for anyone on a tight budget, because they are easy to refluff in the dryer when they start to show signs of flattening.

From an adjustable foam pillow to one that’s perfect for anyone on a budget, here are four of the best pillows that won’t go flat after a few nights of sleep.

Editor’s Choice: The Best Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

With more than 45,000 reviews on Amazon thus far and a five-year warranty, the Coop Home Goods adjustable loft pillow is as safe a bet as you’re going to get with a pillow. I have this pillow myself, and it makes every night so much more comfortable than other pillows I’ve tried. It’s pricier than some pillows, but in my opinion it’s well worth the cost.

This Coop Home Goods pillow is filled with a medium-firm mix of memory foam and microfiber, and the coolest thing about this pillow is that you can adjust the memory foam fill to your desired firmness — it actually comes with 1/2-pound bag of extra fill so that you can add some for extra support. (I’ve been using mine for almost a year and it has yet to feel flat — but even if it did, I could just add more of the fill I saved when I first unboxed it.) It’s also topped with a removable, washable hypoallergenic cover that’s made of a blend of polyester and bamboo-derived rayon.

The pillow is made in U.S. and in addition to the warranty, it comes with both a 100-night refund policy so that you can get your money back right away if it isn’t a fit for you. The pillow is CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold-certified, so you know it’s safe and free of toxic chemicals. In addition to this queen version, the pillow is also available in king size. Neither size of pillow comes in pairs, so if you want a matching set for your bed, you’ll simply have to buy two.

Positive Amazon review: “I have always had a problem finding pillows that had enough support. I am a side sleeper and need a pillow that keeps my neck straight. This pillow allowed me to put in just enough extra stuffing to make it perfect for me. And unlike others I've had, this doesn't flatten out after use.”

The Best Latex Foam Pillow That Keeps Its Shape

The latex foam pillow is made of natural latex foam, which is known for its bounciness and being especially durable as far as bedding materials go. In addition to keeping its shape, this pillow also has anti-allergy properties to keep allergens at bay and an open-cell structure to increase breathability. While the 100% cotton removable cover is machine washable, the latex foam itself must be spot cleaned, according to one reviewer. This version comes with one queen-sized pillow, but you can also get the pillow in standard size.

Positive Amazon review: “I love this pillow! Best sleep and no neck stiffness. It never goes flat and provides great support for side and back sleepers!”

The Best Budget Pillows That Are Super Fluffy

For a fraction of the cost of the other pillows on this list, you can get two Bedsure pillows. Inside each pillow you’ll find a polyester fiber filling that makes them super soft and fluffy. The pillows have reinforced seams for durability. Unlike the other pillows on this list, these pillows are totally machine washable, plus you can pop them in the dryer to fluff them up when needed.

These pillows likely won’t last quite as long as the pricier options, but many reviewers seem to enjoy them and are surprisingly enthused about their longevity, even if they require periodic fluffing. One reviewer described them as “very comfortable, and easy to re-fluff every morning.” And at this price point, it’s easy to replace when the time comes to get a new set. While these pillows come in soft and firm versions, shoppers have noted that even the firm pillow is on the soft side. In addition to queen size, they also come in standard and king sizes.

Positive Amazon review: “Best pillows I've ever slept on! This pillow holds its shape and is super comfortable. I've been using them for several months now and they still look brand new!”

The Best Temperature-Regulating Pillow With Adjustable Bolsters

If you tend to be a hot sleeper, consider this Purple pillow, which is made of a supportive hyperelastic polymer and designed with a breathable grid structure and temperature-neutral gel to help you sleep cooler. It comes with a stretchy, moisture-wicking pillow cover constructed from a machine-washable blend of polyester, nylon, and spandex.

Reviewers have confirmed that the pillow holds its shape overnight. Plus, the pillow comes with up to 3 inches of boosters so that you can find the height that’s most comfortable for your sleep style. While this pillow is the priciest on the list, you’ll sleep better knowing it comes with a one-year warranty in case you have any issues with it.

Positive Amazon review: “Normally, my pillows don't last long. I like mine to be firm, but with a bit of give. This pillow is exactly that. You'll never have to worry about this pillow losing it's shape either. I have a big head, and it's still just as comfy as the day I got it. It does a great job of staying cool too. I was a bit skeptical since I had never bought a pillow that was more than $40, but it's more than worth it. Best sleep I've had. (I put one booster on it, as per my preference, but it comes with the ability to put more or fewer.)”