The 4 Best Pillows That Don't Go Flat, According To Reviewers
It’s always frustrating when your soft, fluffy pillow gets flat and lumpy overnight. But it’s not just an annoyance — it can be a (literal) pain to wake up with your head on a sagging pillow. That’s why it’s vital to find the best pillows that don’t go flat, so you can ensure your spine is always in proper alignment while you sleep.
The filling is the most important aspect to keep in mind when you’re searching for a pillow that will keep its shape. Many traditional fillings like down and feather tend to lose their shape, get lumpy, and flatten out over time, but newer foam materials and pillow constructions have changed the sleep game.
- Memory foam, a material commonly used for mattresses, conforms to your head and neck while still providing support — and now you can even find memory foam pillows with adjustable fillings to get the right amount of fluff, firmness, and shape for you.
- Latex foam, which is derived from the rubber tree, doesn’t feel as fluffy as real or alternative down, but its firm bounciness makes it a fantastic option that shouldn’t sag with use.
- If you sleep hot, you might consider a pillow made with innovative hyperelastic polymer materials that are designed to hold their shape and help you stay cool at night.
- Finally, while not always the most durable, fluffy fiber-filled pillows can be a solid choice for anyone on a tight budget, because they are easy to refluff in the dryer when they start to show signs of flattening.
From an adjustable foam pillow to one that’s perfect for anyone on a budget, here are four of the best pillows that won’t go flat after a few nights of sleep.