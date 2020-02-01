When you want to prevent your dog from annoying your neighbors below you with its barking or dull your downstairs neighbor's music so it doesn't keep you awake at night, lining your floor with a rug pad is a great strategy for reducing ambient sounds in your home. But, how can you tell which are the best rug pads for soundproofing?
Many rug pads are thin and made to simply prevent rugs from skidding around on the floor, not to soundproof. In contrast, rug pads that are best-suited for soundproofing are ones that are made of a denser material. The density of the pad helps it to cut down on noise passing between floors, so it's best to buy the thickest pad possible. However, this comes at a cost: Often, the thicker the rug pad is, the more expensive it will be. And some thicker materials like memory foam are not anti-skid, so you'll have to consider whether that's important for your space.
Also, keep your flooring in mind as you shop. While many rug pads are designed for a long list of flooring materials, there are some that are not recommended for certain types of surfaces like vinyl, natural stone, or carpet. And when shopping for a rug pad, have your measurements on hand so the pad you buy is the right size for the rug you want to use it under.
