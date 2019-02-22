Beyond their functional purpose, shower curtains are an easy way to decorate a bathroom. However, when you are shopping for the best shower curtains for walk-in showers (rather than bathtubs), there are a couple key considerations that you should keep in mind. Aside from choosing a shower curtain that matches your bathroom decor, you should also make sure that it’s long enough for your shower and heavier or weighted to function well.

What Criteria To Consider

As you shop, you’ll need to narrow the field to appropriate options for length and weight — then you can have fun contemplating the different style choices available for shower curtains.

Length

To start with, you’ll want to look for extra-long curtains as standard-size curtains are usually designed for tubs and, at around 72 inches in length, will be too short for most walk-in showers. You’ll probably need to purchase curtains that are at least 78 inches in length, but don’t just take my word for it. Make sure to measure your shower first, since some manufacturers make curtains longer than 78 inches that might be an even better fit.

Weight

Curtains that are made out of a heavier material and/or are weighted at the bottom are also ideal for walk-in showers. This is because a heavier curtain will better keep water inside the shower since it’ll be less likely to move around with air gusts and shower spray.

Shop The Best Shower Curtains For Walk-In Showers

In a hurry? Here are the best shower curtains for walk-in showers:

For more on the best shower curtains for walk-in showers, scroll down for three great picks.

1 The Overall Best Shower Curtain For Walk-In Showers Barossa Design Long Shower Curtain Amazon $17 See On Amazon There is so much about this Barossa Design shower curtain that makes it an ideal choice for walk-in showers. For one, it comes in multiple lengths, ranging from 72 to 96 inches, to ensure a perfect fit. You also don’t need to worry about buying an additional liner, either. It’s made of a heavyweight polyester material that’s machine washable and resistant to water and mildew. This shower curtain comes in a variety of neutral colors to choose from (like white, gray, navy, or sand) so you can match it perfectly to your space. And all of them come complete with rust-proof metal grommets and a 90-day money-back guarantee. It’s no wonder the product has racked up a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: “We were looking for extra long shower curtain for our new walk in shower. This was the perfect size. Heavy quality material.” Available colors: 6 | Available sizes (in width x length): 54 x 78 inches — 71 x 96 inches

2 A Budget-Friendly Shower Curtain With Weighted Corners AmazerBath Fabric Shower Curtain Amazon $15 See On Amazon Low in cost (under $15!) but highly stylish, this striped shower curtain is an excellent option for walk-ins; it features an extra-long length of 78 inches, plus a weighted bottom (there are two clear stones in the corners) to ensure it’ll stay in place even when the shower head is turned on full blast. Made from a water-repellent polyester fabric, this pick can be used on its own, functioning as both the shower curtain and liner — saving you even more money. Reinforced metal grommets allow this shower curtain to easily be opened and closed as needed. Choose from three striped color choices (blue and gray) and from a few different width and length options, too. This pick is machine washable. One reviewer wrote: “The extra length is great for our walk-in shower which was one of the most important features of my search for a new shower curtain. The quality is excellent and the color is a true [navy], not faded looking.” Available colors: 2 | Available sizes (in width x length): 54 x 78 inches — 72 x 78 inches

3 A Waffle Weave Shower Curtain In Dozens Of Sizes Barossa Design Extra Long Waffle Weave Shower Curtain Amazon $24 See On Amazon This waffle-weave shower curtain is ultra-luxurious — it’s like what you’d expect to find in a high-end hotel. Made from a thick, heavyweight polyester fabric, the shower curtain is substantial enough to keep water contained (even without a liner) when utilized in a walk-in shower. And the reinforced top header, rust-resistant metal grommets, and fade-resistant fabric all combine to ensure that this pick will perform well in the long run. Choose from a variety of solid color options — all of which boast a waffle weave design for a touch of visual interest — as well as 39 different width and length combinations to meet your needs. This pick is machine washable. One reviewer wrote: “Looks great. [...] Solves the problem of large walk-in showers. Good weight, no wrinkles, no water retention. Excellent.” Available colors: 19 | Available sizes (in width x length): 32 x 72 inches — 180 x 84 inches