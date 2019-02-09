KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular wedding registry gifts for a reason: They're high-quality and long-lasting machines. And, when you consider both price and features, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt offers the greatest value. Bakers, both new and experienced, will appreciate this machine's moderate price point as well as its large capacity. (It can make roughly two to three loaves of bread at a time.) It boasts 10 speeds and a 325-watt motor that, along with nylon-coated dough hooks, can tackle even the driest and thickest of bread doughs. This product is also made with all-metal gears and parts, so it should last you years to come.

What fans say: “I bought this as a gift for a chef friend of mine. He was a little worried that the motor sounded labored but it's ran great since he got it. He especially likes using the dough hook for homemade bread."