Life

The 3 Best Stand Mixers For Bread Dough

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

fotolia/Syda Productions
By Margeaux Baulch Klein
Updated: 

Using a stand mixer, instead of kneading bread by hand, can save home bakers a significant amount of time and energy. They make the laborious process of kneading bread far quicker and more efficient — but not all stand mixers can handle heavy dough. So, let's cut to the chase. Here’s what you should look for when shopping for the best stand mixers for bread dough:

  • Speed and Motor Power: The higher wattage the motor, the more powerful the mixer will be (i.e., it can handle thicker, heavier bread dough). You should also ideally look for a stand mixer with a few different slow speeds to keep the ingredients from flying out of the bowl at the start.
  • Capacity: This likely goes without saying, but the larger the bowl in a stand mixer, the more batches of bread you will be able to make at a time.
  • Material: If you want to invest in the longest-lasting stand mixer, opt for a mixer with metal gears, which are typically more durable than their plastic counterparts. Keep in mind, more durable mixers are typically more expensive.
  • Budget: If you plan to use a stand mixer frequently and/or want one that will last for years before needing replacement, it may be worth investing in a pricier, but more durable, model. However, if a stand mixer will just be an occasional-use gadget in your kitchen, you might be better off with a low-cost version.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to see some of the best stand mixers for bread dough.

1
The Overall Best, All Things Considered

KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular wedding registry gifts for a reason: They're high-quality and long-lasting machines. And, when you consider both price and features, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt offers the greatest value. Bakers, both new and experienced, will appreciate this machine's moderate price point as well as its large capacity. (It can make roughly two to three loaves of bread at a time.) It boasts 10 speeds and a 325-watt motor that, along with nylon-coated dough hooks, can tackle even the driest and thickest of bread doughs. This product is also made with all-metal gears and parts, so it should last you years to come.

What fans say: “I bought this as a gift for a chef friend of mine. He was a little worried that the motor sounded labored but it's ran great since he got it. He especially likes using the dough hook for homemade bread."

2
The Best Under $100

With a wallet-friendly price tag of less than $100, the Kuppet 8-Speed Tilt-Head Mixer has a lot of features that make it perfect for mixing bread dough. It has a 4.7-quart capacity, and a 380-watt motor that reviewers say is comparable to more expensive models. However, it does have a few trade-offs — namely plastic beaters and dough hooks as opposed to metal, and just eight speeds. But for such an affordable price, you probably won't find a better stand mixer for kneading bread dough.

What fans say: “I have had a lot of mixers, but none that work as great as this one. Absolute love it. It mixes things so well. Great color great tools great speed. Made cookies and bread in it so far. The cookie dough mixed everything, didn't have to remix anything. The bread was so fun and easy. Totally worth the money. It fits so well in my kitchen!!"

3
The Best Splurge

As far as high-end models go, you won't find a better stand mixer than the Cuisinart SM-70BC. This certified renewed version is backed by Amazon's 90-day guarantee to look and work like new, and it's around $100 cheaper than a brand-new model. It has a 7-quart capacity and, at 1000 watts, more than double the motor power of the previous KitchenAid stand mixer. Throw in 12 speed options, all-metal construction, and refined planetary mixing action, and you've got a well-crafted machine that's ready to bake whatever bread you throw at it.

What fans say: “I bought this refurb mixer for my daughter as a wedding gift. She used the same model, also a refurb, for 6 years making wedding and specialty cakes at home while she was in high school and it is still going strong. And when I say strong, 10 lb batches of buttercream and 17-cup batches of cake batter every weekend for years, in addition to mixing bread and shredding chicken with it during the week."