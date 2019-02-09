Life
The 3 Best Stand Mixers For Bread Dough
Using a stand mixer, instead of kneading bread by hand, can save home bakers a significant amount of time and energy. They make the laborious process of kneading bread far quicker and more efficient — but not all stand mixers can handle heavy dough. So, let's cut to the chase. Here’s what you should look for when shopping for the best stand mixers for bread dough:
- Speed and Motor Power: The higher wattage the motor, the more powerful the mixer will be (i.e., it can handle thicker, heavier bread dough). You should also ideally look for a stand mixer with a few different slow speeds to keep the ingredients from flying out of the bowl at the start.
- Capacity: This likely goes without saying, but the larger the bowl in a stand mixer, the more batches of bread you will be able to make at a time.
- Material: If you want to invest in the longest-lasting stand mixer, opt for a mixer with metal gears, which are typically more durable than their plastic counterparts. Keep in mind, more durable mixers are typically more expensive.
- Budget: If you plan to use a stand mixer frequently and/or want one that will last for years before needing replacement, it may be worth investing in a pricier, but more durable, model. However, if a stand mixer will just be an occasional-use gadget in your kitchen, you might be better off with a low-cost version.
