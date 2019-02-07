Shopping
The 10 Best Dish Drying Racks For Small Spaces
When you have a tiny kitchen, every inch of counter space is valuable. That's why a bulky dish rack that takes up the majority of your countertop just won't cut it. Instead, the best dish drying racks for small spaces boast extra-small footprints or have customizable design features that make the most of the room you have. Some can be set up over your sink or inside your sink, and others roll up or fold for compact storage.
As with any purchases that are influenced by space restraints, first get out your measuring tape. The tiniest of dish racks on this list will be just 6 inches square, but others will take up a bit more space, and still others will be elevated, with legs that sit on either side of your sink. For that last option, you’ll want to measure the width of your sink, as well as height clearance. If you want something totally fuss-free, invest in a flat mat that can be suspended across your sink to hold dishes, and rolled back up for storage when your dishes are dry. Keep in mind that options that sit in your sink won't allow you to fully utilize your faucet while your plates and glasses are drying. If that's a deal breaker, you’re better off with a traditional countertop rack.
While you’re shopping, keep an eye out for other helpful features, like lots of capacity, dedicated spots for glasses and utensils, and rust resistance.
Tiny kitchens be damned: These are the best dish drying racks for small spaces.