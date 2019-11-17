Getting a good night's rest can be difficult when your duvet causes you to overheat. To help you in your search for the best lightweight duvet inserts, I've gathered a list of the top options on Amazon, based on three main consideration: fill, shell material, and stitching.

Whether you're looking for a duvet insert, choosing the right fill will be an important factor in your decision. There are three common fill types: goose down, alternative down, and silk fill. Down alternative made from materials like microfiber and polyester tend to be much more affordable, less likely to aggravate allergies, and more suitable for all seasons. While goose down can provide more warmth and loft, you'll want to stick to a fill power of 600 or less to keep the duvet lightweight. The higher the fill, the heavier and warmer it will be. For hot sleepers, a silk-filled option can regulate body temperature and is super lightweight. However, silk bedding often has a much a higher price point than other options.

When it comes to the duvet's shell, your options include polyester, microfiber, cotton, or a blend of materials. Polyester tends to be moisture-wicking and often budget-friendly, but it may not be as soft or breathable as cotton. Microfiber, which is typically made from polyester or a blend of polyester and nylon, on the other hand, is breathable, durable, and wrinkle-resistant.

Depending on the type of fill, duvet inserts will usually have either sewn-through or baffle-box stitching. The former is a more affordable option, but the latter is better for real goose down options in particular, as it allows more room for the down to achieve its full loft. Both will help keep the fill evenly distributed.

Read on for the best lightweight duvet inserts to keep you cool and comfortable all night (and they work especially well when paired with a cooling duvet cover).

1. The Overall Best Homelike Moment Reversible Lightweight Duvet Insert Amazon $31 See On Amazon What's great about it: For a reasonably priced pick that's suitable for all seasons, this is one of the best duvet inserts on Amazon. With microfiber filling and quality stitching to keep it in place, this duvet is a lightweight option that will still provide sufficient warmth on cooler nights. Made out of a microfiber shell, it's both breathable and hypoallergenic. It's even OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it's been thoroughly tested for many harmful substances. Designed with tabs on each corner, your duvet cover will stay securely in place, if you choose to use one. This pick is machine-washable and can be put on a low tumble dry cycle. What fans say: “Soft & comfortable for a good price! [...[ Fits the bed perfectly. Light weight and soft. Kept us at a perfect temperature all night. Love it." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King, California King

2. The Most Budget-Friendly HOMBYS Lightweight Goose Down Alternative Duvet Insert Amazon $21 See On Amazon What's great about it: Cost-effective and efficient, this HOMBYS lightweight duvet is a great option for those on a budget. Made with a 100% polyester shell, it's soft and durable. It's also filled with polyester goose down alternative that is hypoallergenic and lightweight. Equipped with four corner tabs for a cover, this thin insert for duvet cover is machine-washable and easy to maintain. It has a wavy stitch pattern that offers a chic look if you use it without a cover, though it may not keep the fill spread as evenly as some of the pricier picks on this list do. What fans say: “I wanted a lightweight comforter because my husband and I sweat during the night. This was very thin/light but still has that comforter look to it. Easy to just pop in the wash whenever. Did not shrink in the dryer either.” Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, CK (California King), PK (Oversized King)

3. The Best Goose Down Duvet Three Geese Goose Down Lightweight Comforter Amazon $80 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a real goose down option that won't be too hot for warmer nights, this extra-fluffy duvet insert is a great way to go. With a fill power of 600, it's lightweight but still offers that cozy, lofty feeling. Constructed with baffle-box stitching, the fill won't shift around or clump. It has eight corner loops to attach to your duvet cover. OEKO-TEX certified and hypoallergenic, this duvet is constructed with a 100% cotton shell, making it extra-breathable. However, it's recommended that you dry clean this pick to keep it in top condition. What fans say: “The comforter was rolled up and compacted when I received it. After I opened it, it got puff and super soft. It felt very good. I don’t like those heavy comforter because It is hard to move around, but this one is super lightweight. It’s goose down comforter which will keep you warm. I love it! It’s more than what I expected it. So comfy!” Available sizes: Queen, King

4. A Splurge-Worthy Duvet For Hot Sleepers Mommesilk All Seasons Silk Comforter Amazon $130 See On Amazon What's great about it: Earning a spot as one of the best duvet inserts for hot sleepers, this airy option does not disappoint. Its shell is 100% cotton, making it super breathable, while its fill is 100% long-strand mulberry silk. Lightweight and allergen-free, this insert is moisture-wicking and helps keep you at a comfortable temperature. It has a total of eight tabs to attach to a duvet cover. To maintain this duvet, dry clean it or spot clean it with cold water and hang it to dry, being careful to avoid any prolonged sun exposure. This duvet should not be machine-washed or tumble dried. What fans say: “Switched from a down filled comforter, which I was never quite comfortable in, to silk. Love it - keeps me warm so far this winter and I am no longer overheating every morning. It’s light and soft. Can’t wait to see how it does in warmer weather. One thing to keep in mind - this is not a comforter for very cold weather - you will need to throw and extra blanket on top of it very cold out.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King