When’s the last time you washed your pillow? Probably not recently enough. The best machine-washable pillows are easy to clean so you can stop worrying about the consequences (like acne or clogged pores) of not routinely washing your pillow. While a pillowcase certainly helps to protect your pillow from the sweat, oil, and anything else that you might subject it to, you should still wash your pillow at least twice a year, especially because all of that stuff can soak through the case.

When it comes to picking out the best machine-washable pillow, you should first make sure that the tag doesn’t say “dry clean only,” which means that it’s not going to hold up in the harsh washing machine. Down or feather pillows and polyester down alternative pillows are usually safe picks to be machine washed, while memory foam pillows usually cannot be (but there are exceptions to the rule). From there, pick a pillow based on your desired firmness and price — or pick a pillow with adjustable fill (like a shredded memory foam pillow that you can add or remove foam from) so you can customize the firmness and loft.

The actual pillow-washing part is pretty easy. It's a good idea to read the instructions first for the specific settings, but in general, all you have to do is wash your pillows in pairs (if your machine is large enough to handle it) and use a mild detergent. Washing cold on the gentle cycle is a good idea, too, just to be safe. Put your pillows through the rinse cycle twice (the second time sans detergent), to make sure that they're rinsed fully. To dry, put them in the dryer on a low heat setting. It's a good idea throw a couple of clean tennis balls in there to fluff those pillows up, too. And make sure they get totally dry, otherwise you run the risk of mold.

To help you find the best machine-washable pillows, here are five highly rated options on Amazon that will help you catch some serious zzz’s.

1 A Popular Set Of Machine-Washable Down Alternative Pillows

COZSINOOR Cozy Dream Series Hotel Quality Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Join the ranks of more than 13,000 Amazon reviewers who sleep on this pillow from COZSINOOR and never settle for an uncomfortable pillow again. The hotel-quality pillow has a down alternative fill made of fluffy microfiber, with a cover made of a cooling material for added comfort. The manufacturer suggests it’s machine washable at 30 degrees Celsius (that’s 86 degrees Fahrenheit!), and reviewers back up this claim, writing, “The pillows just came out looking and feeling exactly brand new.” Helpful Amazon review: “Love these pillows!! I bought them for my master bedroom and use them daily. They are exactly the softness I was hoping for. They are not extremely supportive but have that perfect ‘give’ that makes them comfortable to sleep on. I have also (unfortunately) already had a first hand experience of washing one of them. Easy cleaning! I just tossed them in the washer after using a spray and detergent and put it in the dryer on really low heat for [about] 10 mins. No problems at all, came out super clean and looked just like new.” Available Sizes: Standard, Queen, King

2 An Editor-Favorite Machine-Washable Pillow That’s Truly Worth The Splurge

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow Amazon $62 See On Amazon When it comes to these Coop Home Goods pillows, “they are pricey but hands down the best investment I’ve made for my sleep,” explains Bustle Commerce Editor Amy Biggart. "I absolutely love the pillows, so much so that I even bought one for when I go to stay at my parents' house. The size is adjustable (you can add in as much shredded memory foam as you want to customize it), and these really shape to your head and neck so you feel like you're sleeping on a supportive cloud.” She’s not alone in her love of these pillows, though — they have a whopping 45,000-plus Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars on the site. Coop Home backs up their pillows with a 100-day trial period, too, so you can try them risk-free and return them if you don’t like them. Unlike some of the other pillows on this list, you can’t wash these pillows whenever you want, but Coop Home suggests that you can wash your whole pillow once a year. The brand also recommends washing just the case (with the foam filling removed) every one to two weeks. Helpful Amazon review: “This pillow is absolutely amazing. It came vacuum sealed, but with great instructions on how to get it to fluff and let it air out (it does initially have a strong odor). I tossed it in the dryer for a bit, and the pillow came out perfectly ready to toss in a case and on my bed. This pillow also comes with instructions on how to adjust the density for different preferences and sleepers. I haven't actually adjusted mine because I like the way it came (full filling). I am generally a side or stomach sleeper, and I prefer more firm pillows-so this works for me. Another bonus is that this pillow can be washed and does not loose it shape at all. Just a couple of fluffs or a toss in the dryer and it's like new again.” Available Sizes: Queen, King

3 A Set Of Machine-Washable Down Pillows

Downluxe Goose Feather Down Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $67 See On Amazon These pillows from Downluxe are the definition of comfort thanks to the extremely soft goose feather filling and the 100% cotton exterior. The two-pack of pillows features a double layer of fabric and are available either gusseted or not. These pillows are described as providing medium support, and yes, they are machine washable — just wash them in cold water on the gentle cycle and dry them on low or in the sun. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating, reviewers without down allergies cannot get enough of this pick. Helpful Amazon review: "I buy new pillows every now and then --- for the past several years I've replaced old pillows with pillows that are down filled. I love them --- and you can wash and dry them and they come out like new!!! I have some of those wool dryer balls that I throw in the dryer with them. They really are wonderful!" Available Sizes: Queen, King

4 A Machine-Washable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow For Under $50

Xtreme Comforts Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon It’s hard to find a shredded memory foam pillow that’s both machine-washable and affordable, but this under-$50 pick from Xtreme Comforts is the exception to the rule. Made of quality shredded memory foam, this pillow will work for all different types of sleepers since it can be adjusted: Whether you like it fluffy, flat or somewhere in between, simply open the zipper and remove/adjust the fill to achieve the perfect pillow for you. There's even a body pillow size available. With a cooling bamboo cover, it's a great choice for hot sleepers. Helpful Amazon review: “Best pillow I've ever purchased. The whole thing can be washed in the washing machines. No worries. It takes all stress of my neck no matter what position I flip into. Worth every cent. Buy one.” Available Sizes: Standard, King