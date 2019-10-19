Whether you’re vegan, lactose-intolerant, or just like almond milk, the best milk frothers for almond milk can make creamy, frothy almond milk for your go-to drinks. You’ll find three types: automatic, battery-operated, and manual, so there’s bound to be a pick to meet your needs.

The best frothers for almond milk are just the best milk frothers in general. However, successfully frothing almond milk is all about preparation. Since almond milk contains more water than dairy milk, it can be more difficult to texturize, needing gentler steaming than dairy milk, especially if preparing a cappuccino, to avoid overheating, which can split almond milk. When you're done, pour slowly to avoid breaking the crema.

Frother Types

Automatic are the most convenient, since they heat and froth milk with the push of a button, but are bulkier and the most expensive.

are the most convenient, since they heat and froth milk with the push of a button, but are bulkier and the most expensive. Handheld devices are more compact, battery-operated, and so quite convenient as they don't require an outlet or cord for use. However, you’ll have to heat milk separately and keep batteries on hand.

devices are more compact, battery-operated, and so quite convenient as they don't require an outlet or cord for use. However, you’ll have to heat milk separately and keep batteries on hand. Manual ones are the most labor-intensive, since you heat milk separately and then froth milk by hand. However, they tend to be more affordable than automatic. They don’t require electricity or batteries, or take up much space either making them a good choice for travel.

The picks below are either durable stainless-steel (naturally BPA-free) or glass (also BPA-free) and easy-to-clean, though only the manual options are dishwasher-safe.

For speed, the battery-operated selection is the quickest at 20 seconds. At 60 seconds, the manual pick comes next. However, the automatic device is the least hands-on option, since it heats and froths in two minutes or less with a press of a button.

With that, here are the best milk frothers for almond milk available on Amazon.

1 The Best Automatic Frother For Almond Milk That Heats & Froths Secura Automatic Electric Milk Frother & Warmer Amazon $35 See on Amazon This automatic electric milk frother is capable of heating and frothing your almond milk with the push of a button in about two minutes, according to reviewers. It's made from stainless-steel with vacuum insulation and a detachable base, and its capacity is about 4.2 ounces for milk froth preparation and 8.45 ounces for hot milk preparation. This pick is hand-wash only, but comes with a cleaning brush. It also boasts a 4.1-star rating and over 2,500 reviews. What fans are saying: “Couldn't be more pleased! I've used several frothers over the years with inconsistent results, because I use vanilla almond milk. This frother has consistently given me thick warm froth - no matter what brand of almond milk I purchase. It's also very easy to wash and wipe dry. I place almond milk to the middle (and sometimes just over) the spiral whipping wires. I puch the start button and wait for the light to flash before turning it off. My froth is PERFECT every time.”

2 A Budget-Friendly Handheld Frother For Almond Milk PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Foam Maker Amazon $13 See on Amazon This battery-operated handheld electric frother features a stainless steel whisk, ergonomic handle, and a 4.5-star rating after more than 8,000 reviews. Although this option can’t heat milk, you can preheat milk in your mug and then just place the whisk in your cup and turn it on ⁠— the frother creates creamy froth almost instantly. Within 15 to 20 seconds, you should have a cupful. To clean, simply stick the whisk in a glass with hot soapy water and turn it on. Never immerse the frother fully. What fans are saying: “I love this frother! Yes it slows down a bit after use but use good batteries and it works just fine. We only use this with non-dairy milk, specifically those with some fat like almond or coconut. I warm the milk for 30 seconds then froth it and it doubles in size, and is wonderfully creamy. Definitely a good buy for coffee and tea drinkers.”

3 The Best Stainless-Steel Manual Frother For Almond Milk HIC Stainless-Steel Milk Frother Amazon $27 See on Amazon HIC’s stainless-steel manual milk frother creates a frothy rich foam in 60 seconds or less. It works without electricity or batteries, making it ideal for travel. Its mesh-screen plunger froths beautifully, but you’ll need to heat your almond milk in a container before or after frothing. It's top rack dishwasher-safe, and works for all kinds of dairy and dairy-alternative milks. Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4-star rating and over 1,300 reviews. What fans are saying: “Love this. Makes a great, creamy froth. Unlike electric frothers, you have control over how thick you like it. Does a great job frothing pre heated almondmilk for my matcha tea lattes, too! I bought two and am buying another as a gift. Easy to clean, just pump with a little dishwashing detergent and water, then rinse. Great product!”

4 The Best Glass Manual Frother For Almond Milk Bodum 1446-01US4 Latteo Milk Frother With Glass Handle Amazon $17 See on Amazon This manual milk frother by Bodum creates an airy foam in less than 30 seconds and holds 8 ounces (one cup) of milk. Made of durable, heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass, you can heat milk in the frother's pitcher. The included plunger with mesh screen is where the frothing magic happens. What fans are saying: “This is perfect for what I wanted it for. I've been making turmeric lattes with oat and almond milk, and the froth that this product makes is perfect. You can really control the amount of foam you want too, depending on how much you pump it. Totally recommended.”

5 The Handheld Frother With Nearly 38,000 Five-Star Ratings On Amazon Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amzon Fans on Amazon are obsessed with this handheld milk frother, which has garnered nearly 38,000 perfect five-star ratings. Powered by two AA batteries, which are not included, it froths milk quickly and easily — and it’s backed by a brand guarantee to never get rusty. It comes with a metal stand for easy storage, and can be cleaned by running it briefly in warm water before hanging it on the stand to dry. It comes in 40 colors, including neons, metallics, and matte black and white options. What fans are saying: “I am so happy I purchased this little gadget! It has a lot of power in a tiny machine. I can take less than a 1/4 cup of warm almondmilk, froth it for 30 sec in a tall glass (lots of power remember!), and I get 3/4-1 cups of froth to pour on top of my tea! This is saving me so much money I would have spent on tea lattes out in town! Great purchase! Love it! Also love my teal color, matches my kitchen perfectly!”

6 The Manual Frother With A Slim Design Norpro Glass Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a manual frother that won’t take up too much counter space, this one is a solid pick. It’s made from glass, and can hold up to 16 ounces of milk at a time. The beaker-style spout is easy to pour from, and it can be used with both warm and cold milks, making it an especially good choice for anyone who wants to make cold foam lattes or cold brew beverages. Amazon reviewers say it creates a light, airy foam in around 30 seconds. What fans are saying: “I bought this in November & have given it quite a work out ever since. I have found it very easy to use, very easy to clean & it takes up very little counter space.I heat my almond milk on the stove, add some Torani SF syrup, froth & add to my coffee. Voila! Not Starbucks, but pretty darned good & a fraction of the cost.We have used it with both very warm & cold liquids with great frothing results. Temperature doesn't seem to matter.”