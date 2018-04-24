Life
The 4 Best Mops For Hardwood Floors
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you have ever installed, treated, repaired, or sealed hardwood floors in your home, you know how expensive it can get. The last thing you want to do is ruin your expensive wood floors with an inferior cleaning product. The best mops for hardwood floors will clean your floors without risk of damaging them in the process — and some models even work double duty cleaning other surfaces.
There are a few good options for cleaning hardwood floors, but a microfiber mop is probably your best bet. A mop that cleans with microfiber is generally preferred over a conventional mop because it can attract and retain dirt and liquids better than other mops. The shape of the microfiber is the secret to why it's so effective: it works like a squeegee that picks up dirt and other messes and holds onto it instead of dragging it around. That being said, if you have the money to invest in a mop, there are higher tech electric mops that take the arm work out of lifting dirt and grime and can leave your floors looking polished.
It should also be noted that the cleaning agent you use while mopping hardwood floors is equally important, and it's best to stay away from harsh chemicals and choose more natural cleaning methods. Wood floors should be damp-mopped only — it's important to avoid saturating the floor with excess water. As far as cleaning agents go, make sure you read labels carefully and only select cleaners that are made for sealed wood. When in doubt, a little white vinegar diluted in water works like a charm.
These four mops for hardwood floors will take some of the stress out of cleaning and protecting your floors.