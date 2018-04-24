If you have ever installed, treated, repaired, or sealed hardwood floors in your home, you know how expensive it can get. The last thing you want to do is ruin your expensive wood floors with an inferior cleaning product. The best mops for hardwood floors will clean your floors without risk of damaging them in the process — and some models even work double duty cleaning other surfaces.

There are a few good options for cleaning hardwood floors, but a microfiber mop is probably your best bet. A mop that cleans with microfiber is generally preferred over a conventional mop because it can attract and retain dirt and liquids better than other mops. The shape of the microfiber is the secret to why it's so effective: it works like a squeegee that picks up dirt and other messes and holds onto it instead of dragging it around. That being said, if you have the money to invest in a mop, there are higher tech electric mops that take the arm work out of lifting dirt and grime and can leave your floors looking polished.

It should also be noted that the cleaning agent you use while mopping hardwood floors is equally important, and it's best to stay away from harsh chemicals and choose more natural cleaning methods. Wood floors should be damp-mopped only — it's important to avoid saturating the floor with excess water. As far as cleaning agents go, make sure you read labels carefully and only select cleaners that are made for sealed wood. When in doubt, a little white vinegar diluted in water works like a charm.

These four mops for hardwood floors will take some of the stress out of cleaning and protecting your floors.

1 The Best Mop & Bucket For Hardwood: O-Cedar Spin Mop & Bucket O-Cedar Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Amazon $30 See On Amazon The best thing you can do for your hardwood floors is keep harsh chemicals, soap, and excessive amounts of water as far away from them as possible. This is easier to do when you use a microfiber mop that has electrostatic properties and can attract dirt and grime without serious detergents. This mop and bucket system features a mop with a built-in wringer and a bucket with a foot pedal that allows you to remove excess water from the mop without using your hands. Depending on how much water you wring out, you can mop hardwood floors with nothing more than a damp microfiber pad, which is safer for sealed wood. The bucket even has a splash guard to keep water from spilling out onto floors. Another unique feature this mop offer is its triangular head that reaches deep into corners. Plus, it's designed with a 360-degree rotation so you can easily slide it under furniture. This mop boasts more than 30,000 positive ratings on Amazon — and at $30, it won't break the bank. One rave review: "I never thought a mop could change my life! This mop cuts a least a half hour off my cleaning time and since I can ring it out so well it does a fabulous job on my hardwood floors without worrying about puddles of water which could do damage! The triangular design is great for corners too! I also like how I can toss the head in the washing machine to clean it. I would highly recommend this mop!"

2 The Best For Wet & Dry: MR.SIGA Microfiber Mop Mr. Siga Professional Microfiber Mop Amazon $27 See On Amazon Considering how much grime and bacteria your mop comes into contact with every time you clean, there's something comforting about this microfiber mop, which has removable and washable cloths that you can use over and over again. The mop cloth is also conveniently double-sided: on one side you'll find microfiber and on the other side a plush material. The blue microfiber side is ideal for attracting dust and hair and can be used for wet and dry mopping, while the beige plush side can be used when waxing floors to make them super shiny. This mop also comes with one dirt removal scrubbing pad that's great for stubborn caked-on messes. And its 360-degree swivel pole adjusts to different heights and makes cleaning in tight spots a lot easier. One rave review: "This is so nice I had to buy a second [one ...] Wet or dry mop or dust hard wood floors. It does all 3. Handle is very solid and collapses to about 2 feet. Firm screw keeps handle at position you choose. Mop heads are washable for clean start for each job."

3 The Best Mop & Vacuum Hybrid: Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max Bissell 2554A CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Cleaner Amazon $399 See On Amazon This luxury (and seriously fancy) hybrid mop is for you if your motto while mopping your floors is: the less you have to do, the better. It eliminates the need to vacuum (or sweep) first and then mop, because it cleans everything from sealed hard floors to rugs. It's cordless and can run on a single charge for 30 minutes. It even has a self-cleaning cycle so you don't have to deal with cleaning the mop head (because that can be the most tedious task of all!). It's capable of picking up pet hair with ease, and there's a special filter inside for catching the hair so it doesn't mix with the dirty water. Plus, there's something especially cool about this product that pet owners will love: With every purchase, Bissell helps support homeless pets through the Bissell Pet Foundation. One rave review: "This vacuum is the best item I’ve purchased in a long time. I love that I can vacuum my carpets AND clean my tile and hard floors with the same device. Also, love that it is cordless so I don’t have to worry about replugging it in different rooms. You will not be disappointed with this purchase - highlyrecommend it!!!"