When it comes to hanging up a shower curtain, there's no easier or more affordable solution than a tension shower rod. The best tension shower rods are simple to install and don't require the use of power tools. As their name implies, these rods rely on tension from the springs contained inside of them to hold up a shower curtain, rather than depending on nails or screws. That makes them ideal for renters or anyone who simply doesn't want to drill into the tiled walls of their shower.

While most tension shower rods are rustproof and generally secure, you should keep an eye out for one that is strong enough to hold up the weight of your specific shower curtain. This is especially true if you know you have a heavier shower curtain made out of a thicker fabric, like canvas, or if you have heavy, decorative curtain hooks.

Next, look at the shape of your bathroom and tub. Some bathtubs lend themselves to a curved shower rod — a style that can offer you more space while you bathe — whereas others work best with a standard straight design. For the fastest drying time, pick up a double curtain rod that holds your shower liner and curtain on separate rungs, allowing them to dry quicker.

In addition to function, design-conscious shoppers may also want to select a rod that matches their bathroom decor. Luckily, tension rods come in a variety of finishes and styles to choose from. Scroll down to check out some of the best tension shower rods you can find on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Tension Shower Rod, All Things Considered BRIOFOX Tension Shower Rod Amazon $27 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 27 — 72 inches

Available finishes: 5 With a glowing, 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 20,000 reviewers have chimed in, this best-selling tension rod is the complete package. The shower rod is designed with a large plate at each end to prevent it from slipping down tile walls, a common issue with standard tension rods. It also is super strong and can hold up to 30 pounds of weight. Choose from several finishes, including stainless steel and brass, to match the design of your bathroom. Plus, this rod is guaranteed to be rust-proof for at least five years. One reviewer wrote: “This truly is a “no-fall” shower curtain rod. [...] This is my 3rd shower curtain rod. The 1st one wore out, was old. The 2nd one kept falling down, despite having similar construction to this rod. This rod is more heavy duty and is holding my shower curtain up without falling down. I simply followed the installation instruction. Excellent product for a reasonable price..”

2. A Budget-Friendly Tension Shower Rod That’s Under $20 Amazer Spring Tension Curtain Rod Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 26 — 90 inches

Available finishes: 5 To cut straight to the point: This tension rod is a bargain. Not only does it have a sleek, contemporary design, but it's available in three sizes to fit showers from 26 inches to 90 inches in length. You can even pick between five different finishes, including white and black as well as nickel, chrome, and bronze. While the rod is rust-resistant and has garnered an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon, some reviewers have noted that it can start to corrode after long-term use and one shopper noted that they “wouldn’t hang anything heavy from it.” So buyers should beware that it may not be the longest-lasting rod for inside a humid, wet bathroom. One reviewer wrote: “I had great difficulty finding a shower rod for my custom shower, it's extra wide. This rod did the trick and, it was inexpensive to boot!”

3. A Sleek-Looking Curved Tension Rod For Showers Moen Curved Tension Shower Rod Amazon $48 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 57 — 60 inches (Although, many reviewers have attested that you can drill additional holes into the rod in order to get it to fit a smaller shower.)

Available finishes: Unspecified There's nothing more annoying than a shower curtain that sticks to you. That's what makes this curved tension shower rod so appealing. The curved design of this corrosion-resistant, stainless steel rod provides you with more elbow room and keeps the curtain at a further distance, so it's less likely to make contact with you while you're showering. Plus, it has decorative covers that snap over the tension mounting, giving this rod an elegant look. Moen also backs all of their products with a limited lifetime warranty, so you can be sure it'll last a while. And, if brushed nickel isn't the color for you, you can find a chrome version of the rod, as well. One reviewer wrote: “Love this shower bar. It looks fancy and sturdy and it is! The arch gives a much needed space [...] Super easy to assemble and mount, no drilling!”

4. A Double Rod With Rungs For A Shower Curtain & Liner Zenna Home Aluminum Double Tension Shower Curtain Rod Amazon $57 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 44 — 72 inches

Available finishes: 2 Buying a double tension rod, like this aluminum one, is the way to go if you'd like to hang up your shower curtain and liner separately. (Doing so may reduce a curtain's drying time and prevent mildew and mold from forming.) Available in a nickel or chrome finish, this lightweight, rust-proof rod comes in one size that fits showers measuring between 44 and 72 inches. It's also easy to install: Simply extend both sides of the rod to the wall and twist. Although it works as a tension rod, you also have the option of permanently mounting this rod to a wall with screws, should you want to use it for a different purpose or in a different space at any point. One reviewer wrote: “Wonderful replacement for cheap shower rods. Tension rod holds liner and curtain with a wet towel as well. Very sturdy.”

5. A Double Tension Shower Rod That’s Also Curved Zenna Home Double Curved Shower Rod Amazon $90 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 50 — 72 inches

Available finishes: 2 As the name implies, this doubled curved option features two curved rungs instead of one, which allows you the freedom to hang your shower curtain and liner separately. As a bonus, the curved design adds 9 more inches of precious elbow room as you bathe. The silvery chrome rods are made with rust-proof aluminum, and are also available in a more muted nickel finish. One reviewer wrote: “Really helped upgrade the feeling of our bathroom. The shower feels so much more spacious without impacting the size of the bathroom itself. Install wasn't too bad either. Like the feature of two bars to prevent mildew between decorative shower curtain and liner.”

6. An Extra Sturdy & Wide Tension Rod For Showers Tension Curtain Rod Amazon $34 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 51 — 165 inches

Available finishes: 3 This ultra-sturdy tension shower rod holds up to a whopping 66 pounds. It’s made with rust- and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and the end caps have a nonslip material that protects walls and tile from damage. It also stretches the widest of all the options on this list, so you can use it in extra-large spaces. Shop it in three finishes, including black, brown, and stainless steel. One reviewer wrote: “We have had this rod for several months. We installed it over the bathtub to function as a closet. Right now there are about 20 items hanging on it, including shirts, jeans, jackets, handbags. The rod is holding up very well without any issue. It’s easy to install with the tightening rings, which aren’t present in many other brands. Looks nice too. Definitely recommend.”

7. This Stylish Tension Shower Rod With Sparkly Accents ARTISTIC HOME Tension Shower Curtain Rod Amazon $35 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 42 — 72 inches

Available finishes: 1 If you want something with some pizazz, you might appreciate this stylish option. The crystal spheres lend it a refined touch, and one reviewer described it as having a “nice, modern look.” It’s only available in a chrome finish, but it promises to stay rust-free. It can bear the weight of shower curtains up to 30 pounds, and thanks to its high-pressure springs, it won’t slip or slide when secured in place. One reviewer wrote: “Love it!!! Adds a little sparkle to the bathroom. Easy twist to install and grip on ends add adequate stability.”

8. This Tension Shower Rod With A Bamboo-Like Finish iDesign Formbu Bamboo Adjustable Length Shower Curtain Tension Rod Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 43 — 87 inches

Available finishes: 1 This tension shower rod may not be made of real bamboo, but it sure looks like it from afar. Reviewers have praised the wood-like design, with one attesting that “you wouldn’t be able to tell it’s metal” unless you inspected it closely. The rods secure onto the wall with nonslip end caps that are reinforced with Constant Tension Technology, which is intended to protect the rod from slipping. Positive Amazon review: “Best shower rod I've ever bought! Easy to use and install and actually stays in place! After 3 months, still no rust or defects. Beautiful wood color has continued as well. Very pleased with this rod!”