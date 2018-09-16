Sleeping on a comfortable, quality set of sheets is a sweet reward at the end of every day. But washing those sheets and then being able to throw them right back on the bed is the ultimate dream. The best wrinkle-free sheets are typically made with microfiber — but if you generally prefer cotton sheets, consider snagging a set constructed from wrinkle-resistant heavyweight flannel.

Breaking out an ironing board every time you give your sheets a spin in the washing machine is way too much to ask of any busy person. And that's why you'll find wrinkle-free sheets everywhere these days, in a variety of price points and made from various materials.

Since one of the more popular fabrics in bed sheets is breathable, natural cotton, it's important to note that cotton sheets are also a serious offender when it comes to wrinkles. Sheets made with 100% cotton that are treated with a coating that makes them resistant to wrinkles do exist, but they tend to only last a certain number of washings before that wrinkle-free power wears off.

Instead, this list focuses on a variety of polyester microfiber sheets, which are hailed as the top dog in wrinkle-free, affordable bed sheets. These sheets stand alone using 100% brushed microfiber or can be blended with cotton or eco-friendly, sustainable bamboo to create sheets to keep you cool all night. Don't worry: we also included a highly-rated wrinkle-free sheet option that will make you warm and snug on freezing cold nights.

These sheets make bedtime more comfortable and pleasurable, but will also make your life so much easier. Store that ironing board — you won't need it.

1 Best Overall Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets Mellani Bed Sheet Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon With more than 204,000 reviews, these bed sheets are, hands down, the queen of wrinkle-free 1800-thread count microfiber sheets. This four-piece sheet set (which comes with a fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep) is made from hypoallergenic brushed microfiber that is a healthier alternative for anyone with allergies. They are as soft and smooth as silk, but cost a fraction of the price of silk. These sheets last longer than cotton (you won’t find pesky holes here and there) and are resistant to wrinkles, fading, and shrinking, though you should remember to always wash them in cold water to keep them looking and feeling their best. Aside from the affordable price tag, these sheets are the overall best pick because they are offered in tons of sizes and more than 40 solid color and print options. One thing to keep in mind is that these are thin sheets. They’re more cooling than they are warm. If those points check out for you, go for it: They are one of the best sets you’ll ever own, according to tens of thousands of reviewers. One reviewer wrote: "I purchased these sheets for all the beds in my vacation rental. They are super soft and wash up really nicely. No pilling, no wrinkles. I have had several guests ask what sheets they were so they could buy the same ones!" Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Extra Deep Pocket Full, Queen, King, Split King Set, California King, and Extra Deep Pocket California King

2 The Best Cotton Blend Sheets That Stay Cool Royal Hotel 650-Thread Count Sheet Set Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you really want cotton sheets, but don't want wrinkles, this cotton blend sheet set is designed with 30% polyester and a sateen weave that ensure they remain completely wrinkle free. This is a four-piece set with a fitted sheet that fits mattresses 15 to 18 inches deep. It comes in 16 colors, with striped options and it boasts customizable sizes such as “22-inch deep king.” If you’re wondering why you should choose a more expensive cotton blend over 100% polyester microfiber, the answer for most people is that natural cotton continues to provide a more breathable experience that feels extremely cooling and comfortable. Consider these sheets a compromise between both materials. One reviewer wrote: "I love these sheets. No, they are not 100% cotton, but that's kind of the point. I hate pulling my sheets out of dryer only to find a wrinkled up wad of fabric. I want crisp, cool, wrinkle-free sheets that are also soft and smooth. That's what I got!" Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL Full, Queen, Queen Waterbed, 22-Inch-Deep Queen, California Queen, Super Queen, King, King Waterbed, 22-Inch-Deep King, Top-Split King, Split King, California King, 22-Inch-Deep California King, Top Split California King, and Split California King

3 The Best Eco-Friendly Sheets That Won't Wrinkle Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This hybrid blended fabric sheet set is designed with 40% rayon derived from bamboo and 60% brushed microfiber. Together, these two fabrics provide an eco-friendly alternative that is hypoallergenic, soft, and resistant to both wrinkles and stains. These sheets are cool, perfect for allergies, and soft, though not as soft as 100% microfiber or cotton, according to reviewers. Plus, they come in 12 colors. One reviewer wrote: "These sheets are very well-made, and feel very luxurious! They come out of the dryer wrinkle-free. Comfortable to sleep in, very soft on the skin, and fit the mattress nicely! [...] I highly recommend them, especially at this price!" Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King