Sleeping on a comfortable, quality set of sheets is a sweet reward at the end of every day. But washing those sheets and then being able to throw them right back on the bed is the ultimate dream. The best wrinkle-free sheets are typically made with microfiber — but if you generally prefer cotton sheets, consider snagging a set constructed from wrinkle-resistant heavyweight flannel.
Breaking out an ironing board every time you give your sheets a spin in the washing machine is way too much to ask of any busy person. And that's why you'll find wrinkle-free sheets everywhere these days, in a variety of price points and made from various materials.
Since one of the more popular fabrics in bed sheets is breathable, natural cotton, it's important to note that cotton sheets are also a serious offender when it comes to wrinkles. Sheets made with 100% cotton that are treated with a coating that makes them resistant to wrinkles do exist, but they tend to only last a certain number of washings before that wrinkle-free power wears off.
Instead, this list focuses on a variety of polyester microfiber sheets, which are hailed as the top dog in wrinkle-free, affordable bed sheets. These sheets stand alone using 100% brushed microfiber or can be blended with cotton or eco-friendly, sustainable bamboo to create sheets to keep you cool all night. Don't worry: we also included a highly-rated wrinkle-free sheet option that will make you warm and snug on freezing cold nights.
These sheets make bedtime more comfortable and pleasurable, but will also make your life so much easier. Store that ironing board — you won't need it.