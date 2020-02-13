If you don’t have enough space in your bedroom for a nightstand or are simply looking for some extra storage, the best bedside caddies are the perfect solution. These caddies barely take up any room, but can keep your essentials easily within reach. There are two main categories of bedside caddies to choose from — a pocket-style caddy and a shelf-style one — and choosing between them is all about how you want to use it (and how you’d like it to look).

A pocket-style caddy hangs next to your bed and is the go-to option if you’re in need of organization. These caddies features storage compartments, so everything has a place. Pocket-style caddies are great for holding your phone, a favorite book, your journal, or any other small essentials. They tend to take up almost no space, so it’s like creating storage out of thin air! These caddies are usually kept in place by being tucked partially under the mattress, though some have straps for extra security.

A shelf-style caddy, on the other hand, usually attaches directly to your bed frame, and ends up functioning like a nightstand. A shelf caddy can hold a glass of water, a stack of books, your alarm clock, or whatever else you need. Just pay attention to the maximum weight capacity to avoid overloading the shelf.

Scroll on for the ten best bedside caddies which Amazon reviewers rave about. They look great, function well, and provide game-changing extra storage.

1 The Overall Best Bedside Pocket Caddy Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With six different pockets to hold a wide range of items, you’ll find that the functionality of this Zafit bedside caddy is nearly unrivaled. Four of the pockets are mesh, which allows you to visibly keep track of your stuff, while the two large cloth pockets are great for holding a tablet, magazines and books, or other necessities. The inserting board is designed to slide under the mattress to hold the caddy in place. And luckily, Amazon reviewers report that this pick won't easily move around or fall, a common problem with some bedside caddies. Choose from four caddy colors in the six-pocket style — black, blue, gray, or coffee — and if you don't need quite as much storage space, you can grab a four- or five-pocket caddy. The six-pocket pick is about 19.7 by 17.5 inches in size. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was perfect for the bedside! It fits so much stuff, water bottle, gaming controller, remotes and more! If you don't have a drawer or enough room beside the bed, this is perfect."

2 The Overall Best Bedside Shelf Caddy BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf Amazon $55 See On Amazon The BedShelfie is the perfect solution for those who want a nightstand, but don’t quite have the space for one. The shelf clamps directly to your bed frame (no tools required), so you end up with a useful spot for essentials that's easily within reach. The shelf can hold up to 15 pounds of stuff, and Amazon reviewers have called it out for being surprisingly sturdy. It has an impressive 4.6-star rating after 5,200 and growing reviews. The shelf is handcrafted in eco-friendly bamboo, and comes in a range of styles and formats, based on your needs. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Got this as a place to put my water, glasses, cell phone, and book when I couldn't have a nightstand due to it blocking the drawers on my storage bed. This is a cost effective solution with a very small footprint. Great for small bedrooms and situations where you don't want to block the base of your bed. Ordering another for my guest room!"

3 A Bedside Pocket Caddy That Can Charge 2 Devices The Night Caddy Deluxe Bedside Organizer Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not only can this pocket caddy from The Night Caddy hold all of your essentials, it can also charge up to two devices at once (thanks to a built-in dual USB charger), which makes life so much easier — no more searching to find your phone's power cord, required. The caddy has several storage compartments for all of your stuff, and even has a cup holder. It also stays in place thanks to poles that slide under the mattress, which are extra-strong to prevent it from falling. The caddy is made from durable plastic and aluminum. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Organizational superstar! I can easily charge devices and have a place to stash a bottle of water, a book and eyeglasses! No more worrying about coasters on nightstands to keep water off furniture. Also has individualized compartments, so bottle condensation will not get into other compartments. I also have one in my guest bedroom and it is always a hit. [...] Plug in the Night Caddy and a dual USB charger is within reach."

4 A Sleek & Slim Bedside Pocket Caddy Kikkerland Large Bedside Caddy Amazon $28 See On Amazon If aesthetics and organization are both important to you, then this Kikkerland bedside caddy is calling your name. Made of a gray felt fabric, the pocket has a large pocket with a few smaller internal pockets to keep you organized. The 16.54- by 8.46-inch caddy is a good size for holding magazines, tablets, glasses, your phone, and more. There’s even a small opening at the bottom to feed a charging cable through so you can charge your phone while you sleep. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I purchased this for my wife to organize her bedside items - tablet, readers. remote, book, etc. It works perfectly and she loves it. I don't regret this purchase at all."

5 A Bedside Shelf With A Beautiful Wood Finish SunnyPoint Bedside Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon You may not have space for a standard nightstand, but that doesn’t mean your bedside shelf caddy can’t match your bedroom’s decor! This wooden bedside shelf caddy from SunnyPoint comes in your choice of a natural or dark oak-stained finish. It attaches to the side of your bed with a metal clamp that’s lined in felt so it doesn’t damage the frame, and it can fit frames up to 3.2 inches thick. A small lip around the edge keeps things from rolling off the shelf. The caddy comes in a standard size that measures 13.78 by 9.84 inches, and a large size that measures 17 by 11.6 inches. Both sizes can hold up to 26 pounds. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The space between my bed and the door frame is too narrow to fit a bedside table. This attachment list a higher weight limit than other products I came across. My husband keeps a stack of hardback books and these tables clamped securely and did not bow under the weight. I ordered a second table to clamp right beside the first after it passed muster. Unlike other models, which are primarily plastic, this is a lovely dark wood that matches our bed frame.”

6 An Extra-Secure Bedside Pocket Caddy With Straps Surblue Caddy Bedside Storage Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve got a bunk or lofted bed, this Surblue caddy is worth an “add to cart.” The pocket-style caddy features three Velcro straps for extra-secure attachment, so you can rest easy knowing that it will stay in place. And when it comes to storage, the caddy boasts eight compartments in a range of sizes. Choose from a bunch of different colors and patterns, as well as different configurations. Amazon reviewers report that this caddy has become a necessity in their homes. They give this pick a solid 4.5-star rating, with 3,000 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This holds very well, better than I had expected. Holds by three velcro straps on the back. Has many pockets and side pockets for drinks, remotes, or anything really. Made of very thick durable material. Would definitely recommend."

7 A Bedside Caddy With Hooks WYZHDQ Bedside Organizer Storage Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you sleep in a bunk bed, this bedside caddy is a great way to take advantage of vertical space, since it’s designed to hook onto the rail and has four additional hooks on the bottom and sides to hold anything you’d like to hang, from clothes, to glasses, to jewelry. The thick plastic caddy is split into three different compartments to help keep you organized and measures 12.2 by 4.7 by 4.7 inches (length by width by height). Choose from a handful of different colors, as well as a few other styles of caddy. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Perfect for holding the nick nacks near the bed, got this for my daughter as she moved in to her dorm as bed side organizer has been suggested my other seniors. [...] Very satisfied with this plastic one, not cheap or not heavy comes with needed space and the holder to mount.”

8 A Bedside Shelf Caddy With A Cup Holder Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf Amazon $29 See On Amazon This bedside shelf from Modern Innovations is a great caddy for anyone who wishes they had space for a nightstand. The plastic tray can clamp onto bed frames measuring up to 1.5 inches thick, and gives you a fair amount of surface area at 15 by 9.2 inches in size. A cup-shaped allows you to place your cup on the shelf without worrying about knocking it over, and curved cable slots on the edges make it easy to organize your cords while you charge your phone. A lip around the edge keeps things on the tray, not the floor. The caddy can hold up to 50 pounds, and comes in your choice of black or white. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This shelf is the perfect size. Enough room for a phone, a glass of water, glasses, a book, and whatever small things you might have in your pockets before bed. The shelf is very sturdy so you don't have to worry about your drink falling and getting over everything in the night.cI love that there is a slot on both sides for a phone phone charging cord, and it's shaped in such a way that your cord won't fall through in the night.”

9 An Extra-Large Bedside Caddy GINIMAX Dorm Room Essentials Bedside Caddy Amazon $26 See On Amazon For those who need a lot of storage space, this GINIMAX bedside caddy has tons of room to stash everything you could possibly need, plus lots of pockets to keep it all organized. Made from thick, waterproof polyester fabric, the caddy measures 23 by 4 by 12 inches in size (length by width by height) and has 14 pockets that can hold up to 20 pounds of stuff. The largest pocket measures 10.6 inches in length, so it’s ideal for storing a laptop up to 15 inches in size or other electronic devices. Smaller pockets are made from either fabric or mesh, and you can stash everything from a phone to pens inside. One pocket is also sized to fit a tissue box and has a slit to easily access the tissues. The caddy mounts to the bed using a non-slip flap that you simply place under the mattress, but you can also use the holes on the flap to mount it to the wall if you prefer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Very practical, and designed well. The flap to hold it in place is sturdy, and doesn't slip out from under the mattress. The product is made sturdy as well, and not so thin as to easily come apart. I also liked the amount and shape of the individual containers. All the right sizes to hold an iPad, laptop, magazines, water bottle, remotes, glasses, etc. It's also nice to have everything relatively within reach, as opposed to cluttering up a nightstand. I think the slightly higher price of this product, compared to others, was a good value for how it's put together. I recommend it.”