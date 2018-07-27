Litter boxes can really stink up a joint, especially if you live in a tiny studio apartment or any other place where extra room is scarce. Fortunately, the best litter boxes for small spaces are designed to help you creatively solve all the issues that can come up with both mess and odor containment.

One of the biggest challenges is literally just finding a place to put it. In most cases, a bathroom is ideal because it's more private and easier to maintain. For some pet owners, a dome-shaped litter box is the best choice. It's small and designed in a circular shape so it's not as large or obtrusive as a traditional pan or covered option can be.

However, if your bathroom doesn't offer that kind of flexibility, there are plenty of other creative options. The trick is to find a litter box that you can feel comfortable keeping in common areas. For example, an automatic litter box that'll promptly take care of messes is one way to go, or you may just want to opt for something that'll tuck into a corner nicely.

Whichever style you prefer, be sure to check the overall dimensions to make sure the litter box fits in your space and your cat can fit comfortably inside. With that in mind, these are the best cat litter boxes for small spaces that will keep you and your fluffball happy.

1 Best Overall Petmate Booda Dome Litter Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 17.5 x 17.5 x 17 inches (length x width x height) Terrific for bathrooms and other small spaces, this litter box is similar to the Booda Cleanstep Litter Box (aka the Taj Mahal of litter boxes), but it's not as humongous. This is definitely the best overall pick because of its affordability, unique circular shape, and easy plastic construction that makes it remarkably simple to clean. Available in four pearlescent shades, including pearl white and titanium, this box assembles in under a minute and comes with a charcoal filter that absorbs unwanted odors. Plus, the enclosed dome and raised entrance help prevent litter from spilling as your cat steps in and out. One rave review: "This is the perfect litter box for my small bathroom. The slightly off white color compliments the decor perfectly. My cat, who weighs about 8-9 pounds, seems comfortable using it. Daily scooping is easy because the lid simply lifts right off and on--there are no clips [...]”

2 Cheapest Pick Van Ness High Sides Litter Pan Amazon $10 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 17.5 x 15 x 8.5 inches (length x width x height) This basic litter box is a great budget-friendly option with more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. The easy-to-clean box is stain- and odor-resistant and has tall sides that are ideal for cats that like to dig or tend to pee high on the sides of the litter box. Though you won't have the built-in odor-protection you'd have with a covered box, you'll have the advantage of seeing waste even easier, so you’ll know when it needs to be cleaned. One rave review: “Needed a litter pan for two 2yo 12 lb. cats upgrading from a low medium size pan. This was the only high-sided box I could locate for cats that would fit the area between toilet and shower stall. I needed 15" wide or smaller. I use flushable litter so wanted it in that location. Perfect size! [...]”

3 Most Flexible Lid Modkat Flip Litter Box with Scoop and Reusable Liner Amazon $80 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 20.47 x 15.75 x 16.73 inches (length x width x height) With an almost perfect five-star rating on Amazon, the Modkat litter box is one of the most innovative and insanely popular options on the market — and for a good reason. It's seamlessly designed and gives cats the ultimate flexibility. Great for larger breeds like Maine Coons and featured on Animal Planet's My Cat From Hell, this litter box comes with a tall, seamless base that contains a reusable tarp liner. It also includes a flipping lid with three privacy positions (closed, half-open, or fully open), which you can adjust based on your cat's preference. Because it doesn't have one big hood, it's actually easier to clean. All you have to do is swivel the lid open and scoop. This design is also ideal if you have a cat that pees on the higher side. One rave review: "This litter box is large enough for my fully grown cats but also small enough to fit in a closet. It keeps the litter dust contained but it is also incredibly easy to flip the top open and scoop [...] It makes such a difference versus the open-top litter box that I had sitting in the middle of the spare bedroom previously - no smell, no mess, and I haven't had any problems with the cats not wanting to use it. I would recommend this to anyone.”

4 Editor’s Pick PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Amazon $100 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 27.37 x 19 x 7 inches (length x width x height) This automatic litter box is the top choice for Associate Commerce Editor, Cristina Sanza, and it also boasts more than 10,000 Amazon reviews. While it’s one of the pricier options on the list, the self-cleaning litter box eliminates the need for daily scooping, so it may be worth the investment for you. It comes with a bag of crystal cat litter, which absorbs urine and dehydrates solid waste to remove odors. Because they're 99% dust-free, the crystals won't stick to your cat's paws like clay can. The disposable tray is lined to provide leak protection, and you’ll need to replace it every few weeks (or more often, depending on your cat’s bathroom habits.) A reusable litter tray is also available (sold separately). One rave review: “[...] I have [one] cat who uses the bathroom frequently and this saves me and my house! Its even in a corner of the living room (for lack of space) and everyone complements that you can't smell it!”

5 Most Multi-Functional Merry Casual Cat Nightstand Pet House Amazon $102 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 20 x 18 x 25 inches (length x width x height) In a cramped home where you need to maximize your space as much as possible, having a tiny litter box or one that can fit into a corner isn't always the go-to solution. This is especially the case if you have multiple cats and need a larger option. This multi-functional nightstand litter box is a very creative way to address that problem. With wainscoting paneling and stainless steel hardware, this fiberboard cabinet looks pretty chic and will fit in well with most decor. It can fit an open-style litter box completely, while also containing smells and tastefully keeping the box out of sight. Choose from five colors, including black, white, and glossy white. One rave review: “I am absolutely in love with this product as I hated the idea of having to stare at a catbox when I moved into my own apartment. I have this in my bathroom and utilize the top for additional bathroom space and then the middle shelf I utilize for cat toys, cat nail trimmers, etc [...]”

6 Most Stylish MS Cat Litter Box Amazon $140 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 24 x 15 x 18 inches (length x width x height) Looking for a stylish litter box that’s perfect for modern decor? This sleek and sophisticated option is for you. The semi-enclosed box features a circular entrance for your cat and opens out for convenient cleaning. The litter tray pulls out for easy access, and there are built-in storage compartments for a litter scoop (one is included) and waste bags. Plus, there’s a filter aisle between the entrance and litter box that’s designed to prevent litter from being tracked on your cat’s paws. Choose from two colors: moss green and classic white. One rave review: “This litter box was well worth the purchase. I figured for the reduced litter tracking, enclosed design, and for being the most attractive box I’ve come across, the investment would pay off. I’ve had it a month and have been so pleased- some litter escapes out if my cat zooms out, but a trapping mat helps minimize any further spread to the floor. It’s so easy to clean and I haven’t had any issues with any leaking, etc. With a small apartment, my greatest concern was smell and it has really been a nonissue between the enclosed box, type of litter I use, and a baking soda deodorizer. I’m really so glad I found this litter box and decided to splurge!”

7 Best For Corners Amazon Basics No-Mess Hooded Cat Litter Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon Overall dimensions: 26.26 x 20.2 x 22.87 inches (length x width x height) This triangular litter box tucks neatly into the corner, making it a great choice for small spaces, and reviewers mention it’s roomy enough for large cats to use comfortably. The hooded design helps prevent litter tracking and messes, and the hood lifts off easily when it’s time to scoop or change the litter. The box is stain- and odor-resistant and there’s a replaceable carbon filter that helps minimize unpleasant odors. One rave review: “[...] It sits in the corner of my bathroom and does a better job keeping my litter-spreading cat's mess contained. It's easy to scoop and clean (just pop the top off), and doesn't have any dirt-collecting depressions on the back/sides. I'm happy with it [...]”