For a make-ahead, good-for-you breakfast, overnight oats top the list. Just remember what you prepare the oats in is as important as the ingredients you add to your jar, in order to ensure quality, chemical-free results. To make sure you're getting the best containers for overnight oats, it's important to consider a few key factors.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Containers For Overnight Oats

Materials Matter

There are several different types of materials to choose from and it really comes down to personal preference.

Glass: If online recipes are any indication, glass jars are the most popular choice for making overnight oats. Glass food containers are convenient because they’re safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave (though usually eaten cold, some prefer to warm up their overnight oats), but keep in mind they’re susceptible to breaking. A jar container with a silicone sleeve will provide a more grippy surface, as well as a protective barrier around the glass.

If online recipes are any indication, glass jars are the most popular choice for making overnight oats. Glass food containers are convenient because they’re safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave (though usually eaten cold, some prefer to warm up their overnight oats), but keep in mind they’re susceptible to breaking. A jar container with a silicone sleeve will provide a more grippy surface, as well as a protective barrier around the glass. Plastic: This type of container is more lightweight than glass and doesn’t run the risk of shattering if dropped, but there may be some concerns about chemicals leaching into food if the container is heated up.

This type of container is more lightweight than glass and doesn’t run the risk of shattering if dropped, but there may be some concerns about chemicals leaching into food if the container is heated up. Silicone: Durable and flexible food-grade silicone functions similarly to plastic with the added benefit of being nonstick and without the risk of leaching chemicals into food, though it usually costs more.

Capacity & Portability

Most jars or containers for overnight oats hold about 16 ounces, which is plenty of room for one serving of oats, fruit, nuts, and other toppings, but there are also 8- and 12-ounce options if you're looking for smaller portions. The best containers will also have wide mouths, making it easy to mix in ingredients and later clean the jars. And since overnight oats last up to four or five days in the fridge, it’s nice to have a set of jars so you can prepare breakfast for several mornings at once.

Overnight oats are appreciated in part for their portability, but that only works if your container has a reliable lid. Look for one that seals by twisting or locking into place, and ideally it should be leakproof to avoid making a mess.

With that in mind, it's time to find the best overnight oats container that will make your mornings a breeze.

Shop The Best Containers For Overnight Oats

In a hurry? These are the best containers for overnight oats:

1 The Overall Best: The Classic Jars That Are Super Versatile Ball Wide Mouth Mason Jars (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The best containers for overnight oats are classic mason jars, thanks to the shape, durable construction, and affordability. These wide-mouth, 16-ounce jars are tried-and-true leakproof vessels for overnight oats, along with so many other foods. Ball is a well-established brand dating back to the late 19th century, and their jars are iconic and especially versatile. The nontoxic soda-lime glass jar is heat-tempered for durability to withstand canning, which also makes it safe in the microwave or dishwasher. But if you prefer to hand wash, the simple design of the jars in this six-pack makes it easy to do so. A two-piece lid with an inner rubber ring screws on for an airtight seal, but keep in mind the lid isn't quite as quick to snap on as some others on this list. Measurement markings on the side of the jar are also helpful for building your overnight oat recipe. Quell any concerns about broken glass with a set of cute silicone protector sleeves made specifically for these wide-mouth jars. A helpful review: “I bought these mainly to put my overnight oats with fruits and so far they are perfect size and easy to clean.”

2 A Budget-Friendly Set Of Plastic Jars With Convenient Snap-On Lids Mongsterware Overnight Oats Container Jar (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This four-piece set of plastic overnight oat containers offers a shatterproof alternative to the classic mason jar. Shoppers who want to avoid potential rust in the lid or the risk of broken glass will appreciate this option. Each 16-ounce jar comes with a snap-on, airtight lid for leakproof storage and the container's sturdy plastic construction makes them easily stackable. While the brand lists this container set as safe to use in the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave, the glass options on this list will be the safest bet for heating. A helpful review: “I bought these for overnight oats to start making for my family. They’re deeper than others I’ve found. I love the fact that I can stir all of the ingredients and I don’t have to worry about it’s splashing out over the edges. The lids are nice, they pop down on four sides and they stack nice and easy.”

3 The Overnight Oats Jars With Attached Airtight Lids Encheng Wide Mouth Glass Jars With Hinged Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Love the glass jar idea, but hate the thought of having to hunt for yet another matching lid? This overnight oat jar is a heavy-duty glass container with a unique hinged lid that, like my first pick, is also airtight and leakproof, thanks to a rubber gasket. This 16-ounce jar is dishwasher safe, though the attached lid can be tricky to line up in the top rack. It's also worth noting that the attached metal parts on this wide-mouth jar and lid make it unsuitable for the microwave. Minor cleaning challenges aside, this is a versatile jar that reviewers used for everything from spices to DIY jams and spices. Plus, this six-pack comes with bonus sticker labels and six rubber seal ring replacements. A helpful review: “Very nice. I used them to organize my pantry and keep it looking nice. Good to store, coconut oil, peanut butter, honey, etc. They came very well packaged.”

4 A Stylish Container That Looks Great W&P Porter Seal Tight Bowl Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cute overnight oat container works as well as it looks. With a shape somewhere between a bowl and a jar, this 16-ounce container is made of BPA-free and lead-free borosilicate glass with a protective silicone sleeve. This container is safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave. Its leakproof lid screws on and off, and this pick is also available in a 24-ounce size — with five lovely color options, including blush pink, mint, and slate. A helpful review: “I’m a teacher and leak proof is essential and this bowl truly is! I love the silicone because it both looks nice and makes it easy to hold, especially coming out of the microwave hot. Love these bowls and have several now, just perfect!”

5 A Collapsible Set For Easy Storage & Different Batch Sizes Kitchen + Home Thin Bins Collapsible Silicone Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your kitchen is tight on storage, but you'd still like the tools to prepare weekly batches of overnight oats, then this four-pack of silicone storage containers is the pick for you. The set of food-grade silicone containers, with airtight plastic locking lids, comes in four sizes: 10.5, 18, 26, and 43 ounces. Plus, each circular container collapses to a third of its size, making them easy to bring home in your work bag. If you prefer your oats warmed up, these are also the best microwavable containers for overnight oats, thanks to an air vent in the lid. They're freezer- and dishwasher-safe as well. A helpful review: "I've had these for a month so far. I use them every day, no issues so far. I use the yellow one for overnight oats and just pop it right from the fridge into the microwave in the morning. The big blue one holds a few servings of soup. The green one is great as just a bowl. I use the smallest one (red) the least, but it still comes in handy at least a couple times each week I haven't tried microwaving them with the lids on, don't know how they'd hold up. I'm a digital nomad, and having these means I'm not up disposable plastic bags anymore. They collapse down and fit nicely into my suitcase (carry-on size)."

6 Nice To Have: Really Delicious Steel-Cut Oats GF Harvest Organic Steel Cut Oats (40 Ounces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Most overnight oat recipes use rolled oats, but did you know you can swap in chewier, nuttier steel cut oats? The result is a more toothsome overnight oats mix that is never mushy, and it requires no more work than using rolled oats. This gluten-free and organic option is certified non-GMO, so you can prepare a batch knowing you'll have a wholesome and delicious whole-grain breakfast. This highly rated pick comes with a large 40-ounce bag, so you're covered for meal prep. A helpful review: "Love this family-owned GF fresh, clean, great tasting organic oatmeal. We buy both the steel-cut and rolled oats versions and keep them in our freezer. A real staple in our household!!! So happy with these oats :)"