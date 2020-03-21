For a make-ahead, good-for-you breakfast, overnight oats top the list. Just remember what you prepare the oats in is as important as the ingredients you add to your jar, in order to ensure quality, chemical-free results. To make sure you're getting the best containers for overnight oats, it's important to consider a few key factors.
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Containers For Overnight Oats
Materials Matter
There are several different types of materials to choose from and it really comes down to personal preference.
Glass: If online recipes are any indication, glass jars are the most popular choice for making overnight oats. Glass food containers are convenient because they’re safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave (though usually eaten cold, some prefer to warm up their overnight oats), but keep in mind they’re susceptible to breaking. A jar container with a silicone sleevewill provide a more grippy surface, as well as a protective barrier around the glass.
Plastic: This type of container is more lightweight than glass and doesn’t run the risk of shattering if dropped, but there may be some concerns about chemicals leaching into food if the container is heated up.
Silicone: Durable and flexible food-grade silicone functions similarly to plastic with the added benefit of being nonstick and without the risk of leaching chemicals into food, though it usually costs more.
Capacity & Portability
Most jars or containers for overnight oats hold about 16 ounces, which is plenty of room for one serving of oats, fruit, nuts, and other toppings, but there are also 8- and 12-ounce options if you're looking for smaller portions. The best containers will also have wide mouths, making it easy to mix in ingredients and later clean the jars. And since overnight oats last up to four or five days in the fridge, it’s nice to have a set of jars so you can prepare breakfast for several mornings at once.
Overnight oats are appreciated in part for their portability, but that only works if your container has a reliable lid. Look for one that seals by twisting or locking into place, and ideally it should be leakproof to avoid making a mess.
With that in mind, it's time to find the best overnight oats container that will make your mornings a breeze.
Shop The Best Containers For Overnight Oats
In a hurry? These are the best containers for overnight oats: