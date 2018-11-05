When looking for one of the best firm mattress toppers, you'll find a variety of materials can work to make your bed firmer. Mattress toppers made of materials including memory foam and latex can both make a soft mattress more supportive — if you know what to look for. So, what kind of mattress topper is firmest?

It's true you can find firm mattress toppers in any material, but after looking at the options out there, the firmest ones tend to be made of latex. When shopping for latex mattress toppers, pay attention to the indentation load deflection (ILD) which is the measure of the density. The lower the ILD number on your latex mattress topper, say 12, the less firm your topper will be. A topper that ranges between 40 and 50 ILD is considered to be super firm and amazing for your back.

If you prefer memory foam, look for a topper with a density of between 3 and 5 pounds per cubic inch. This will ensure your topper is dense and firm, so you don't sink too much into it. The height of your topper largely comes down to your personal preference. There's some reason to suggest that thicker mattress toppers might offer more support, but consider your own needs first. Thicker mattress toppers often mean you'll need deep-pocket sheets, and since some 4- or 5-inch mattress toppers are made of a combination of a few inches memory foam and a few inches of a different material, the density matters more than height.

In a hurry? These are the best firm mattress toppers:

1. The Overall Best: Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper

2. The Runner Up: Grifil Zero Natural Organic Latex Mattress Topper

3. The Best Memory Foam: ViscoSoft 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

4. The Runner-Up Memory Foam: Memory Foam Solutions Visco Elastic Mattress Topper

5. The Most Affordable: subrtex 2 Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

This list of firm mattress toppers includes options for sweaty sleepers, budget-conscious shoppers, and anyone who prefers a really (really) firm bed topper. Snag one and sleep better.

1 The Overall Best Firm Mattress Topper Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper Amazon $189 See On Amazon This extra-firm latex mattress topper has a firmness rating of 44 ILD (latex density), making it an extremely firm choice and one that beats out most memory foam options in terms of firmness. Another benefit of choosing latex is that it is naturally ventilated, breathable, and cooling. This 2-inch topper is a great choice for anyone who wants that firmness, but doesn’t necessarily need it to come with 3 to 4 inches of height. Countless reviewers say this topper is amazing at addressing back and neck pain — and if you're not a fan of memory foam, it's the perfect alternative. Positive Amazon review: "We love this mattress topper! [...] We have a name brand mattress that we bought several months ago only to realize that it was too soft for my husband. This topper has saved us hundreds of dollars because now we don't have to buy another mattress. We both sleep more soundly, and it provides the firmness that he needs without while it's still soft enough to be comfortable for me." Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2 The Runner-Up Grifil Zero Natural Organic Latex Mattress Topper Amazon $159 See On Amazon Even without the thousands of reviews to back it up, this latex mattress topper is on paper a better pick than the one above. It's a bit cheaper and boasts the same ILD of 44, so it's super firm. It also comes in two different thicknesses — 2 inches and 3 inches, so you'll be able to find the perfect one for your sleep style and bed. But, with firmness, reviews do really matter (reviewers will be honest about their experience and how the mattress toppers retains its firmness over a long period of time), so this pick is the runner-up on this list. That said, this mattress topper is super customizable — choose from two heights, four sizes, and three different firmness levels — and that's one reason that early reviews have given it a 4.8-star rating overall. In fact, one reviewer swears by the firmness of this pick, after having tried many high-density latex toppers before. Positive Amazon review: "... I have a perfect happy back on the firmest latex bed I ever made for myself, without breaking the bank that is. So if you are looking for a firm, FIRM latex topper this one is totally worth it." Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

3 The Best Firm Memory Foam Topper ViscoSoft 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $155 See On Amazon With a density of just under 4 pounds per cubic foot, this hard topper is one of the densest memory foam mattress toppers on this list (remember, density equals firmness), and comes in a full range of bed sizes for every room. This 3-inch memory foam mattress topper strikes a great middle-of-the-road height that will give you plenty of support without making it hard to find sheets that fit. Even better, it also solves one major dilemma a lot of people have when it comes to memory foam: Instead of retaining heat and making sweaty sleepers even hotter, this topper has a ventilated and gel-infused design that allows it to distribute body heat more easily and allows for better airflow. The topper comes with a removable, washable, hypoallergenic bamboo-rayon cover and four adjustable straps to keep it in place. It's no wonder after 6,000 Amazon reviews, this topper has earned a glowing, 4.5-star rating. Positive Amazon review: "The biggest problem I have with foam inserts on a mattress is the fact that I'm an incredibly hot sleeper - like two fans on me in the winter, personal AC unit next to me in the summer hot. This mattress topper is noticeably cool. In fact, when you climb in to bed you can feel how cool the pad is on your skin. [...] This topper is a great solution to getting more life out of a mattress, even if you're an incredibly hot sleeper." Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4 The Runner-Up Memory Foam Memory Foam Solutions Visco Elastic Mattress Topper Amazon $201 See On Amazon It's a bit pricier, but this 3-inch memory foam mattress topper has a density of 4 pounds per cubic inch, making it a bit firmer than the pick above. While the pick above is still a better value for what it is (and has features like the built-in ventilation that make it a standout choice), this high-density memory foam topper might make sense as an upgrade if you're looking for the firmest memory foam option. It consists of 3 inches of Visco elastic memory foam, which feels springy and conforms to your body, but also cradles it in a firm, supportive way — you aren’t going to sink into this mattress topper. Positive Amazon review: "If you like EXTREMELY FIRM mattresses... this will work for you." Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King