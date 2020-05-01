It’s easy to find a fitted sheet, but it’s much harder to find one that actually stays in place. When you’re shopping for the best fitted sheets that won't come off, look for options that have the right pocket depth for your mattress and a durable elastic band that runs all along the edge (rather than just in the corners).

If your fitted sheet is constantly slipping off, it’s possible that it’s too shallow for your mattress, especially if you have a tall mattress or a mattress pad. Deep pocket fitted sheets, which are usually 15 or more inches deep (while standard fitted sheets tend to be somewhere between 7 and 14 inches), might be an easy solution to your sheet-related woes. Some sheets may fit properly to begin with but shrink over time. Fabrics like microfiber are less likely to shrink, but that doesn't rule out more luxurious fabrics like Egyptian cotton, so long as you take proper care of them.

Most fitted sheets feature elastic at the corners, but those that have elastic all the way around will hug the mattress more tightly, thus staying in place better. Some fitted sheets even have additional elastic straps at the corners for extra holding power.

In a hurry? These are the best fitted sheets that won’t come off:

1. A Popular Editor-Approved Sheet Set That Won’t Come Off : Mellanni Bed Sheet Set

2. A Budget-Friendly Fitted Sheet: Utopia Bedding Fitted Sheet

3. A Fitted Sheet With Built-In Corner Straps: Empyrean Bedding Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet

4. An Extra-Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet: CGK Unlimited Fitted Sheet

5. A Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet, Egyptian Cotton: THREAD SPREAD Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet

Also Great — A Band That Keeps Your Fitted Sheet In Place: Bed Band

Never again will your fitted sheet pop off in the middle of the night; these five picks boast thousands of glowing Amazon reviews that indicate they will actually stay in place on your mattress.

1 A Popular, Editor-Approved Sheet Set That Won’t Come Off Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Boasting more than 275,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, this Mellanni bed sheet set has everything you could want. It’s ultra-soft (thanks to being made of microfiber) — and according to a Bustle Commerce Editor who has used this set on her own bed, the fitted sheet actually stays in place on the mattress, since it has a deep 16-inch pocket and elastic that goes all the way around. Available in a wide range of colors and patterns, the four-piece set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. It also comes in standard sizes ranging from twin to California king, plus an extra-deep pocket version for mattresses 17 to 21 inches deep. One reviewer wrote: “These sheets are very comfortable and the price is certainly right. Not THE most luxurious sheets I've ever slept on, but more than just ‘acceptable’. They're not hot, not sticky feeling, they don't end up in a ball at the foot of the bed in the morning, and best of all the fitted bottom sheet stays put ! I highly recommend these sheets. I bought 1 set and liked them enough to buy 2 more sets.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, RV/Short Queen, King, California King (including standard and extra-deep pocket)

2 A Budget-Friendly Fitted Sheet That Won't Come Off Utopia Bedding Fitted Sheet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fitted sheet from Utopia is adored on Amazon, boasting a stellar 4.6-star overall rating and 36,000 ratings in total. And reviewers confirmed that it truly stays in place mattresses. It features a deep, 15-inch pocket that is ideal for tall mattresses or standard-size mattresses with a pad. This pick also has all-around elastic, which contributes to its staying power. The fitted sheet is made of an ultra-cozy microfiber fabric that is resistant to shrinkage and fading. Choose from a range of standard sizes — from twin to California king — and a handful of basic colors. One reviewer wrote: “It felt like a nightly ritual that we would have to adjust every corner on the sheets on our bed! Our mattress is 18" and even the "deep" advertised sheets never really worked. This one stays put and in place! It's super soft and my husband who sleeps hot is comfortable with the fabric. Great purchase.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3 A Fitted Sheet With Built-In Corner Straps Empyrean Bedding Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Empyrean Bedding fitted sheet has three main features that ensure it won’t come off your mattress as you sleep: a deep, 21-inch pocket, all-around elastic, and four additional elastic straps (one in each corner) for extra security. And if you need a little added assurance, take the word of Amazon reviewers who gave this pick glowing reviews on the site; the fitted sheet boasts more than 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. This pick is made of a microfiber material and comes in over 20 colors. It's available in all of the standard bed sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and it even comes with a money-back guarantee in case you aren’t totally satisfied. One reviewer wrote: “They may not be the softest sheet (they are comfortable), but they stay on! Overly big and has built in elastic straps in each corner (love the color coding with black on one side and white on the other so I know immediately which way it is supposed to go on the bed). My bed moves upright and flat a lot and these sheets don't come off!” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4 An Extra-Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet CGK Unlimited Fitted Sheet Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve got a super tall mattress, you’ll likely need to upgrade to this extra-deep pocket fitted sheet from CGK Unlimited. It features an impressive 24-inch deep pocket and elastic all around, both of which combine to help keep the it in place. The fitted sheet is made of a soft microfiber material, and it comes in a surprisingly good selection of colors, including some fun bright ones. It comes in all standard sizes, ranging from twin to California king. One reviewer wrote: “I bought these deep pocket sheets specifically for my queen size adjustable bed. No normal sheets that I buy stay on the bed. [...] I have tried things from corner elastic hooks, cross the bed hooks to this rubber band you wrap around the bed... the sheets still slid up and off the corners... UNTIL NOW! These sheets have such deep pockets that not only do they STAY on the corner of the bed when I raise the bed up and down, but they also stay on the side. They don’t bunch or roll up and they don’t fall off when I’m sleeping. I am TOTALLY IN LOVE with these sheets.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King Set

5 A Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet Made From Egyptian Cotton THREAD SPREAD Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Only one word is needed to describe this fitted sheet from THREAD SPREAD: luxurious. The 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheet feels like a dream. This pick also boasts 15-inch pockets and elastic all around, helping to ensure that it’ll stay in place all night. The fitted sheet comes in a variety of neutral colors and a few standard sizes. It’s also available in a flat sheet if you want to complete the set. One reviewer wrote: “This works great for our bed, which has an extra thick mattress, and a 4" memory foam topper as well. The sheet stays put very well, and I'll be ordering more of these for sure!!” Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King