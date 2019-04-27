During the warm weather, there's nothing worse than swollen, painful bug bites that force you back indoors. Luckily, the best mosquito repellents for patios can save your skin and your patio party.

Before you buy, you'll want to consider the size of the area you're dealing with. If you have a yard or patio that covers a lot of ground, you may want to invest in a long-range repellent spray that can prevent pests from settling in your grass. But if you know you'll stick close to your outdoor furniture or grill, an electric mosquito zapper or repellent candle can clear the area without dealing with residue or excess chemicals.

If you know you'll be hosting people for a barbecue, it might be a good idea to look for repellents that use as few chemicals as possible. Some of your guests may be sensitive to them, plus no one likes the taste of chemicals lingering in the air around their burger. Sprays and candles that contain citronella and lemongrass are good choices, or you could skip the scents altogether and go with an ultrasonic mosquito repellent.

In a hurry? These are the best mosquito repellents for patios:

No matter which way you go, it can be hard to find the best mosquito repellents for your patio. From zappers to candles, here's a round-up of some of the best mosquito control out there to keep the bugs away for good.

1 The Best Personal Spray: REPEL Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent REPEL Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Amazon $5 See On Amazon Even though this all-natural mosquito repellent is completely free of chemicals, it still packs a powerful punch. Made with lemon eucalyptus oil, a natural insect repellent, this spray creates a non-sticky barrier on your skin to protect against bites for up to six hours. Plus, it has a light, refreshing scent that cools your skin but won't overwhelm your senses. To top it all off, this spray has a cult following on Amazon, with over 14,000 five-star ratings. What fans say: "Not oily!!’ This is easy to use, not greasy and the scent is not overwhelming. Used it every time I’d go out. A few spritzes here and there and it appears to work quite well. Not one mosquito bite this year."

2 The Best Yard Spray: Wondercide Ready-to-Spray Natural Flea & Tick Yard Spray Wondercide Ready-to-Spray Natural Flea and Tick Yard Spray Amazon $35 See On Amazon This eco-friendly yard spray will keep pests away without all the chemical residue. The key ingredient in this formula is cedar oil, which blocks octopamine, a compound essential to the life cycle of mosquitos, fleas, ticks, and other pests. Just attach the bottle to your garden hose and spray up to 8,000 feet of your yard. This formula tackles active problems by eliminating mosquitos, but it also works as a preventative measure so you don't have to deal with them cropping back up later. And since there aren't any harsh chemicals in its formula, you can spray right before a barbecue or party and safely go onto the grass without worry. What fans say: "I honestly avoided going outside my house most of the year because I would get butchered by the mosquitoes every year... until we found this. We use about half a bottle per treatment to spray the parameter of our house... and treat twice in a summer mosquito season. I dont know how we even stumbled across this particular brand, but it works for us, and I was able to actually sit outside and enjoy my back yard for once in So Cal."

3 The Best Lantern: Flowtron Electronic Insect Lantern Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you want to skip the sprays altogether, this portable bug zapper does the trick without any scents or oils. This device uses nontoxic ultraviolet light to attract bugs to the lantern and then get rid of them instantly. It's built with a heavy-duty ring you can hang it from any nearby post, and can banish bugs for half an acre of space. Plug it in and wait for a few minutes. You'll hear the machine working when bugs are zapped as they enter the lantern. It's solidly constructed so that it'll be safe from pets and children, even if they like to play in your yard. What fans say: "I bought this and placed it in my backyard right away and I found hundreds of fried mosquitoes on the ground. I can safely do an outdoor barbeque dinner now.."

4 The Best Candle: Mintronella Mason Jar Candle Mintronella Mason Jar Candle Amazon $18 See On Amazon This refreshing plant-based candle smells amazing while it keeps you and your guests protected from bites. Made with a soy wax base, this candle is infused with all-natural mosquito repellents, including lavender, mint, and citrus oils, along with citronella and lemongrass. Plus, it provides over 80 hours of burn time (in four- to five-hour increments), so you can use it for multiple nights on the patio before it'll need to be replaced. What fans say: "Great bug candle. Doesn’t stink like some can. I spent quite a bit of time outdoors on my deck which is next to water, trees and very buggy. This candle really works, doesn’t smell horrible, and is a good quality and value for the price."