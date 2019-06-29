Humans famously spend about one-third of their lives in bed, which means you might spend a good portion of your life snuggled between sheets. Besides being cozy, sheets are a bedding layer that’s easier to frequently wash than mattresses or comforters. Even with how easy they can be to launder, though, stains happen. Urine, blood, sweat, and even food and drink stains can linger after a spin in the machine. While there are myriad ways to treat sheet stains, buying stain-resistant or extra easy-to-clean sheets from the jump can save you a lot of time and grief. Thankfully, the best sheets that don't stain easily also happen to be comfortable.

If you want stain-resistant sheets, your best bet is to go with synthetic materials, namely, microfiber. Woven tightly, they’re less absorbent than cotton or linen and will resist stains better. Best yet, some are even Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they’ve been tested against various safety standards. And while microfiber sometimes gets a bad reputation as far as breathability, the most popular microfiber sheets are actually lightweight and still a good option for hot sleepers. Microfiber also tends to be wrinkle-resistant and easy to wash. Best of all, microfiber sheets are also typically budget-friendly, which is especially good if your stain concerns mean you need to frequently buy new sheets and keep extra sets on hand.

However, if you aren’t a fan of how microfiber feels, you might consider some tried-and-true linen sheets, like the editor-approved set below. Just keep in mind that most natural fibers like linen are difficult to make stain-resistant. While they can be treated with chemicals, that has fallen out of favor — in fact, certifications like Oeko-Tex can indicate, among other things, that the fabric isn’t treated with special wrinkle- or stain-resistant chemicals.

No matter your reason for needing stain-resistant or easy-to-clean sheets, you can sleep better knowing you’re better protected with one of these picks. Since bed sheets that are stain-resistant do not equate to stain-proof, below you’ll also find a cleaner to help remove stains when it comes time to wash them.

1. The Best Overall Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Mellanni’s microfiber sheets are an Amazon cult-favorite and best-seller, with 4.5-star overall rating after more than 270,000 reviews. The brushed microfiber construction is soft and silky, with a lightweight feel designed to sleep cool in the summer and warmer in the winter. In addition to being stain-resistant, it’s also wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic. The sheets also feature deep pockets for thicker mattresses. Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king, and split king (including versions with extra-deep pockets)

Available colors: 43 One reviewer wrote: “I love these sheets. Soft, wrinkle free, stains wash out first wash with no bleach.”

2. A Budget-Friendly Sheet Set In 45 Colors & Patterns Sweet Home Collection Bed Sheet Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Another popular hypoallergenic microfiber sheet set on Amazon, this set from Sweet Home Collection has more than 108,000 ratings and starts at a lower price point than Mellanni’s. It also comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns including flowers, paisley, and styles inspired by block printing. Patterns in bright colors can be helpful in disguising stains, too. Soft and lightweight, the deep pockets of these sheets allow them to fit thick mattresses, and an elastic corner strap helps hold the fitted sheet in place. Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king, and split king (including versions with extra-deep pockets)

Available colors: 45 One reviewer wrote: “These sheets are super soft. They provide exactly what I was looking for in sheets, plus they fit exactly how I wanted them to fit. They are very hard to wrinkle and I’ve had no problems with stains. I highly recommend them!”

3. The Best For Hot Sleepers PeachSkinSheets Amazon $90 See On Amazon Made from material similar to performance athletic wear, these are ultra sweat-wicking bed sheets but won’t absorb stains as quickly as cotton. Even though they are great at removing moisture, they are also designed to feel soft, not like exercise gear. Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, they soften as you wash them. The sheets should be washed separately, or with other PeachSkin sheets, and because of the quick-dry fabric, can be completely dry in 20 minutes. After more than 4,500 reviews, customers have given this an overall 4.5-star rating, with praises like: "Wonderful sheets, comfortable and stain resistant, wash well and easy to put on, fit great, will buy again when needed." Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

Available colors: 25 One reviewer wrote: “They’re soft, comfortable and do seem to help with night sweats if you’re prone to those like my wife. We’ve had our first set for about 2 years and they’re still going strong. [Seems] to hold up well in the wash and don’t show stains at all.”

4. The Best For Cold Weather Bare Home Fleece Super Soft Premium Sheet Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon Cozy brushed polar fleece can help keep you warm in lower temperatures but is still wicking, so you shouldn’t wake up overheated or sweaty unless you're a very hot sleeper. The synthetic material is also stain-resistant, and praised by reviewers for being super soft. The unique material is easy to care for and can be washed and tumble dried with like colors. The sheets are also pill-resistant and hypoallergenic. It’s even Oeko-Tex certified to be free of harmful chemicals. Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, and split king

Available colors: 5 One reviewer wrote: “Love the material and durability. Holds up to going through the wash and is perfect for the cooler winter nights!”

5. The Best For A Silk-Like Feel Zen Bamboo 1800 Series Sheets Amazon $31 See On Amazon Bamboo fibers can provide a smooth finish similar to silk but without the price tag or fussy care. Here, rayon derived from bamboo is blended with stain-resistant microfiber. These sheets are also hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant. The only downside is that while bamboo sheets can initially feel cool, they can sleep warm and may not be the best choice for hot sleepers. However, it’s been a much-loved pick for hundreds of customers, with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 4,500 reviews. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King

Available colors: 12 One reviewer wrote: “Beautiful to the touch, dream to launder. This is the only material I will ever buy!”