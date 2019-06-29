Humans famously spend about one-third of their lives in bed, which means you might spend a good portion of your life snuggled between sheets. Besides being cozy, sheets are a bedding layer that’s easier to frequently wash than mattresses or comforters. Even with how easy they can be to launder, though, stains happen. Urine, blood, sweat, and even food and drink stains can linger after a spin in the machine. While there are myriad ways to treat sheet stains, buying stain-resistant or extra easy-to-clean sheets from the jump can save you a lot of time and grief. Thankfully, the best sheets that don't stain easily also happen to be comfortable.
If you want stain-resistant sheets, your best bet is to go with synthetic materials, namely, microfiber. Woven tightly, they’re less absorbent than cotton or linen and will resist stains better. Best yet, some are even Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they’ve been tested against various safety standards. And while microfiber sometimes gets a bad reputation as far as breathability, the most popular microfiber sheets are actually lightweight and still a good option for hot sleepers. Microfiber also tends to be wrinkle-resistant and easy to wash. Best of all, microfiber sheets are also typically budget-friendly, which is especially good if your stain concerns mean you need to frequently buy new sheets and keep extra sets on hand.
However, if you aren’t a fan of how microfiber feels, you might consider some tried-and-true linen sheets, like the editor-approved set below. Just keep in mind that most natural fibers like linen are difficult to make stain-resistant. While they can be treated with chemicals, that has fallen out of favor — in fact, certifications like Oeko-Tex can indicate, among other things, that the fabric isn’t treated with special wrinkle- or stain-resistant chemicals.
No matter your reason for needing stain-resistant or easy-to-clean sheets, you can sleep better knowing you’re better protected with one of these picks. Since bed sheets that are stain-resistant do not equate to stain-proof, below you’ll also find a cleaner to help remove stains when it comes time to wash them.