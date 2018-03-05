There are few sweeter ways to spend the time than relaxing with good friends and a great glass of wine. Only, hold that thought, because one product can make the experience even better: the best unbreakable wine glasses.

In this day and age of tech advancements popping up everywhere, there's no reason why anyone should have to clean up glass poolside from a wine glass you knocked over while laughing too hard at a joke. These glasses make it possible to forget what you're holding and focus on having fun — pinky swear, even the wine snobs in your life will love owning these glasses.

Most shatterproof wine glasses are made from higher quality plastics, like tritan, or plastic substitutes, like polymer. You'll find the majority in this category are stemless and slightly smaller than their traditionally sized counterparts — but stemmed glasses are still an option, as well. If plastic isn't your favorite material, stainless steel is another popular choice — one that, in some cases, can provide an insulating component that keeps wine chilled for hours. And one of the most sought-after indestructible wine glasses is the silicone wine glass, which is so flexible you can literally toss it inside of your luggage and forget about it.

In a hurry? These are the best unbreakable wine glasses.

1. The Best Stemless Glasses: Vivocci Unbreakable Plastic Stemless Glasses

2. The Best Silicone Glasses: KindGa Silicone Wine Glasses

3. The Best Stemmed Glasses: MICHLEY Unbreakable Red Wine Glasses

4. The Best With A Thumb Grip: Govino Go Anywhere Shatterproof Wine Glasses

5. The Best Stainless Steel Glasses: CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers

Honorable Mention: HOST Cooling Wine Cups

Grab a set of these unbreakable wine glasses and sit back, relax, and enjoy your wine anywhere — even poolside while children and dogs run around.

1. The Best Unbreakable Stemless Glasses Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When looking for truly unbreakable wine glasses, the trick is to shop for plastic glasses that look and feel similar to glass. This set of two unbreakable plastic glasses has a stemless design that already limits the chance of any potential breakage, and is made out of a Tritan copolyester that feels like glass but is virtually shatterproof. These are a popular pick to the tune of almost 3,000 Amazon reviews, and you can get them in any size set you want, ranging from two glasses to eight glasses. They even come in two sizes. According to one reviewer: "I just elbowed one of these glasses onto the floor today. I watched it bounce around without breaking and it reminded me to write a review! Truly unbreakable! The plastic they are made out of hasn’t scratched or gotten dull from the dishwasher after [three] months of use and they have been dropped or knocked over several times."

2. The Best Silicone Glasses KindGa Silicone Wine Glasses (Set Of 6) Amazon $26 $17 See On Amazon Breakable wine glasses and outdoor barbecues are a terrible combination. Why risk the possibility of having to clean up broken glass when these flexible silicone wine glasses exist? These shatterproof glasses are made from BPA-free silicone that is dishwasher safe, and of course, you can use them for much more than just wine. Storing these glasses is much easier than doing so with their glass counterparts, too — they actually fit inside of one another and can be stacked without worrying about them breaking. Some reviewers rave about how well these travel — bring them in your luggage and you can celebrate anywhere you roam. According to one reviewer: "These are great, dishwasher safe, and last without breaking like glass. I would order again."

3. The Best Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glasses Michley Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $17 See on Amazon If tumblers will never be wine glasses in your mind, these unbreakable stemmed versions are the ideal compromise. They're made from a material called Tritan, which is a durable BPA-free plastic that you could easily mistake for glass. They are so solid they won't warp or break in the dishwasher (top rack only) and won't lose their shine after several washes, which is something that often happens to plastic. They won't dent like stainless steel either, and they also can be tossed into your luggage for trips. One reviewer put these glasses to the ultimate test — he actually bashed on one using a mini sledgehammer (there's even a video to prove it, if you don't believe me). And nothing at all happened — he is still happily using them to enjoy vino. According to one reviewer: "If you didn’t know these wine glasses were plastic, you’d swear they were glass!!!! I was so pleased with the look and durability of these glasses! We were always weary of using glass wine glasses by the pool, but now have no worries, as these glasses look beautiful & are completely worry free for all of our pool parties. Couldn’t be more pleased!"

4. The Best Unbreakable Wine Glasses With A Thumb Grip Govino Go Anywhere Shatterproof Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Made from food-safe, BPA-free flexible polymer, these unbreakable wine glasses have a thumb dimple that's more than just cute — it makes maintaining a firm grip a whole lot easier. Similar to crystal, these glasses reflect the color and aromatics of wine for a better drinking experience — though some reviewers say they're better for every day table wines and can distort the taste of fine wine and champagne. Reviewers caution that, even though these glasses are technically dishwasher safe, they'll last longer without warping if you wash them by hand. Overall, these are an excellent choice for outside parties and events with kids and pets. According to one reviewer: "These glasses are the bomb. I was skeptical about plastic wine glasses but after breaking a few too many and needing glasses for the deck and the lake I took a chance and I LOVE them. They are lightweight, the thumb rest is so comfortable and they are dishwasher safe. Perfect for casual drinking! If we are drinking a really nice wine we still use the crystal ones but otherwise I find myself reaching for these."

5. The Best Stainless Steel Wine Glasses CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers (Set of 4) Amazon $28 See on Amazon These stainless steel stemless wine glasses are for anyone who loves the idea of never, ever breaking another wine glass, but who would rather not risk smelling plastic while trying to enjoy a quality wine. Completely free of chemicals like BPAs and lead, which can be found in some plastic glasses, these won't rust, are safe in the dishwasher, and can be chilled ahead of time. They have a solid base and are ergonomically designed so that they're easier to hold. These also come with lids, straws, and straw cleaners, so you'll have everything you need. According to one reviewer: "I mean, what more do you need? I can put wine in it, drink wine from it, they don't shatter when I drop them (I'm a klutz, especially after a little wine) so it's a big win all around."