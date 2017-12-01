An organized closet is the easiest way to keep track of the items in your wardrobe while allowing even more garments to fit into limited space. However, keeping your clothes neatly arranged can be a daunting task, which is where the best velvet hangers come into play. Whether you’re looking to save space or streamline things visually, velvet hangers can make a big impact — plus, they come in a range of designs to hold different types of clothing and accessories.

Typically made with a plastic interior, velvet hangers feature a non-slip exterior that stops clothes from falling off, preventing the dreaded pool of delicate blouses that seem destined to end up on your closet floor. Slimmed down or cascading velvet hangers can take up less space in your closet. Other benefits of velvet hangers include preventing unwanted creases or wrinkles in your clothes and a convenient lightweight design. Clean-looking and minimalist, velvet hangers are a chic option for freestanding clothes racks, too. Not only are they incredibly functional, but there's no denying that they look great.

Of course, like any cult product, there are tons of different variations you can buy. So if you want to keep your closet organized, or simply recognize it’s time for an upgrade, here are the five best velvet hangers on the market.

1 Editor’s Pick: These Sturdy Yet Lightweight Velvet Hangers Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These velvet hangers from Amazon Basics have the stamp of approval from BDG Commerce Editor Kate Miller. Miller explains, “These were a Prime Day purchase, and I have been very satisfied with the quality — especially for the price.” Each velvet hanger is made with a sturdy plastic material that can hold up to 10 pounds. They also have 360-degree swiveling hooks and notches on the shoulders. Miller describes, “They’re just the right amount of grippy. Clothes stay put but I can easily slide off sweaters or tops when I’m in a hurry in the morning.” Plus, their slim design means “they don’t take up much space when not in use,” according to Miller. Positive Amazon review: “Slim, no slide and durable. After just one pack I’ve purchased enough to redo my entire closet with these!”

2 Cascading Velvet Hangers That Maximize Closet Space Yaheetech Cascading Velvet Hangers (100-Pack) Amazon $52 See On Amazon These ultra-thin velvet hangers feature little hooks that allow you to hang them from one another and maximize vertical space in your closet. Each hanger can hold up to 7 pounds each, and the hooks swivel for easier storage and access. The hangers also feature notched shoulders and are coated in an anti-slip velvet surface that’s gentle on clothes and prevents creasing. Plus, with this set you’ll get 100 hangers — which is plenty to get your closet organized. Positive Amazon review: “I love these hangers with the hooks. These hangers provide more storage space in your closet, and you can hang two or three items using three hangers on one hook. Great idea and it works!”

3 Fan-Favorite Velvet Hangers With 40,000+ Ratings ZOBER Premium Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon ZOBER’s velvet hangers are a best-seller option, with over 38,000 positive reviews and a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon. The slim black velvet hangers include the standard features: notched shoulders, a 360-degree swivel hook, and a holding weight of 10 pounds. Despite the budget price, these hangers are durable — reviewers have confirmed that, unlike many other versions, they don’t bend. Positive Amazon review: “These hangers are absolutely fantastic! Durable, sturdy, and definitely a space saver in my closet. Would definitely recommend! I also found these ones to be the best price.”

4 Velvet Hangers With Adjustable Metal Clips SONGMICS Velvet Hangers With Adjustable Clips (30-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These velvet hangers have a notched design for tops and also come with strong metal clips that can hold pants or skirts, so you can hang full outfits together (as long as they’re not too heavy). They’re made from a sturdy ABS plastic material that can hold up to 5.5 pounds each with a nonslip velvet coating. Available in black, gray, pink, white, or yellow, they’re designed with 360-degree swivel hooks and have a polished chrome finish. Positive Amazon review: “So excited to receive these in perfect shape, and immediately put them to use. How nice to put outfits together on one hanger — on a SLIM hanger, no less! I was able to immediately eliminate a bunch of bulky shirt and flimsy skirt hangers, make more room and take weight off the rod in the closet [...] I’m glad I found these. Would definitely buy again.”

5 Velvet Hangers With An Accessories Bar For Belts & Scarves CRESNEL Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep everything organized — including your favorite accessories — with these velvet hangers. They have a small bar on top to hang belts, scarves, and small purses, or thing-strapped items like camisoles. They also feature a 360-degree swivel hook and notched shoulders, and they are made of durable plastic that can hold up 12 pounds. Positive Amazon review: “I’ve ordered velvet hangers from a few vendors and these are my favorite. Each hanger has an extra ‘bar’ along the top to allow a place to store belts or ties for certain pieces of clothing. Also- the hook of the hanger is moveable; The last 3 sets I ordered didn’t have moveable hooks, which bothered me since I like all of my clothes to face the same direction. Will be ordering more!!”

6 Extra-Wide Wooden Hangers With Velvet-Covered Rods B&C Home Goods Wooden Hangers With Velvet Bar (6-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon These wooden hangers are made extra-wide to support blazers and suit jackets, but they also have velvet-covered rods to hold trousers and other pants in place. The hangers come equipped with a swivel neck, and while the manufacturer doesn’t indicate how many pounds each hanger can hold, many reviewers have attested that it can carry their heaviest garments. They’re a splurge but well worth the price for clothes that need extra care, thanks to their sturdy build. Positive Amazon review: “Worked as expected. Much sturdier than similar hangars I’ve used, each hangar can trust-worthily carry a whole suit. And the exaggerated extra-wide shoulders keeps the jacket from getting any wrinkles.”

7 Velvet Hangers That Come With Detachable Clips CLOSET ACCESSORIES Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon In addition to an accessories bar, these velvet hangers come with 20 removable clips to attach pants, skirts, blankets, scarves, or even socks. The soft velvet material and notches prevent clothes from slipping, while a 360-degree swivel hook gives you added flexibility. Each hanger can carry up to 11 pounds, and you can choose from three different colors: aqua (pictured), black, and ivory. Positive Amazon review: “Exactly what I needed. Slim, but sturdy and the attachable clips are great.”

8 Velvet Hangers With Loops & Hooks For Accessories Home Basics Velvet Scarf Hanger with Hooks (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to store accessories? Each of Home Basics’s velvet hangers are designed to store up to 11 scarves at a time. The hangers come with swivel hooks that swing 360 degrees with an easy twist. Reviewers have attested the plastic material is sturdy with one customer who attested, it won’t break “under the weight of multiple pieces.” Plus, the hanger can also be used to hold belts, small purses, and ties to save more space. Positive Amazon review: “I use these for everything from scarves to camisoles. SO HELPFUL! would recommend.”