Among tons of other benefits, the best waterless essential oil diffusers prevent spills, minimize unwanted moisture in a space, and are often much easier to travel with. However, they're nowhere near as common as the standard diffuser-humidifier hybrid, so it can be difficult to find one that suits your needs. That's where the internet comes in. When shopping for a great waterless diffuser, you'll want to consider two main factors: the means of diffusion and the power source.

There are two main styles of waterless diffusers: a nebulizer, which turns essential oils into an undiluted gas-like mist, and a motor-powered fan, which propels the scent through the air as it evaporates from some kind of pad. The former style is really effective when it comes to filling up a large space — but nebulizing diffusers can also be fragile and expensive. The latter won't throw scent as far, but they're typically affordable and portable.

Next, consider the power source. Most diffusers use USB or AC plugs, but since waterless diffusers are a great pick for travel, you may want one with a cordless design. Battery-operated or rechargeable units are great for on-the-go use — and this list even includes a solar option for optimal convenience.

1 The Overall Best Nebulizer Waterless Essential Oil Diffuser Scentcares Waterless Diffuser Amazon $44 See On Amazon Available in white or black, the Scentcares diffuser has a nebulizing design that atomizes essential oils without heat or water, but unlike some competing brands, this one is encased in a durable aluminum shell that travels easily. It has a USB-rechargeable battery for cordless use, so it's great for the car, office, or home. Finally, the three modes let you choose the cycle that best suits your needs, while the powerful motor disperses a scent in mere minutes. One reviewer wrote: "What a wonderful, compact diffuser! I use it in my car and it works beautifully. Fits perfectly in the cup holder. Seeing that it's rechargeable, it's a convenient location to keep it and my car always smells awesome. Easy to refill and use.”

2 The Best Fan-Powered Cordless Essential Oil Diffuser AromaAllure Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Rather than nebulizing, this AromaAllure diffuser uses a battery-operated fan to circulate your favorite scents — so while the scent won't be as concentrated, it's still a mess-free way to experience the benefits of aromatherapy. Use AAA batteries for a fully cordless experience, or plug it into the nearest USB port so you don't have to worry about battery life. Either way, there's no tank to clean and each one comes with three absorbent, interchangeable pads. One reviewer wrote: "It is PERFECT for my desk, doesn't take up a lot of space, it's quiet, the light is not distracting as it is on the bottom of the diffuser, and it gives off the perfect amount of scent while turned on (not too strong, but strong enough to fill the room).”

3 The Best Budget Pick QBUC Solar Aromatherapy Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon The QBUC aromatherapy diffuser doesn't require batteries, cords, or chargers to work. Instead, it sits on your dashboard, windowsill, or other sunny spot to collect energy from the sun, which it then uses to power the mini fan. Each order comes with a scent ring, but customers report that you can also add your own essential oils. The body is made from zinc alloy (and comes in a few choices of color), while the bottom features a self-adhesive sticker for nonslip security in your car. It's also available in a larger size if you prefer. One reviewer wrote: "The air freshener is sturdy and well made. It has a unique sticky base that holds strong but can be repositioned and leaves no sticky glue mess.”

4 A Sleek Wood Grain Portable Option weljoy Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since it fits in the palm of your hand and is fully rechargeable, the weljoy waterless diffuser is a great portable option. Simply remove the cover and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil; then the quiet, lithium-polymer battery will power the fan for up to 5.5 hours, distributing the scent around your car, work space, or room. You can also use it with a USB cord to preserve battery life, and there are three speed settings to choose from. Each order comes with one diffuser (in your choice of light or dark wood exterior) and eight replaceable pads. One reviewer wrote: "I love how well put together it is and it's so portable. It fits in the palm of my hand and fits great in the decor next to my pc. It is so tiny and yet so powerful. I cannot wait to purchase more to give to my family and friends that want to experience aromatherapy without using water or plugs.”

5 The Best Nebulizing Diffuser For Large Spaces Aromis Nebulizing Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $90 See On Amazon If you're looking for a water-free unit that's worth the splurge, the Aromis nebulizer is likely your best bet. It transforms essential oils into a dry gas-like mist that can better permeate a room, and it fills spaces up to 30 by 30 feet with the scent of your choice. It even has a knob so you can easily adjust the mist intensity. Due to the fragility of the hand-blown glass and wooden base, this isn't the best option for someone who wants to travel — but if you're looking to fill a large space with aromatherapy while skipping the added moisture, this one does the trick. You can even choose from more than 10 design variations. One reviewer wrote: "This diffuser very quietly fills my entire open-concept 800 [square foot] apartment with the scent of essential oils in a matter of minutes. If I run it for longer it even travels down a hallway into my bedroom. I have a second one in the bedroom because I like to diffuse something different before bed.”