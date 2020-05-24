If the windows at home leave you feeling exposed, the best window films for privacy are a simple solution. Top-rated options offer the level of privacy you need while letting in your desired amount of light. Window films with partial privacy will let in more light, while more opaque designs will block both prying eyes and the sun’s rays. Whatever you choose, you’ll also have to decide how you wish to adhere your film to the window, since you can opt for renter-friendly static cling or more permanent adhesive.

With window films, privacy comes in many different styles. Blackout window films (much like blackout curtains) will give you complete two-way privacy (both in and out) and block out most light. Mirrored, frosted, and tinted window films can also provide you with privacy, but they’ll still let in some natural light. Sometimes these films offer one-way privacy, during the day, no one will be able to see in, but you’ll be able to see out. That said, these films don’t shield you from view at night. Decorative films are aesthetically appealing, boasting different patterns, colors, and designs while giving some (but not always complete) privacy. Generally speaking, most types of window film offer some level of UV protection and can also act as heat control window films.

The two types of window film applications have their pros and cons. Static cling is much more forgiving during installation, and it leaves behind no residue when removed. However, it tends to be sensitive to extreme temperatures, so if you're installing a film on a bathroom window, for example, it may be best to opt for an adhesive film. In general, adhesive films are more durable and less likely to peel off, but they can be very difficult to reposition or remove once they're on. Neither application should require much in the way of supplies, but it’s best to start with a clean window, so you’ll want to make sure you have proper window cleaning tools before you begin installation.

In a hurry? These are the best window films for privacy:

1. A Fan-Favorite Window Film With A Rainbow Effect: Rabbitgoo Decorative SunCatcher Window Film

2. A Frosted Window Film That Comes In 7 Different Colors: Coavas Frosted Privacy Window Film

3. A One-Way Window Film That Blocks Up To 99% Of UV Rays: Gila Privacy Mirror Adhesive

4. A Stained Glass-Inspired Window Film With A Magnolia Design: Coavas Stained Glass Privacy Window Film

5. A Blackout Window Film For Total Privacy: VELIMAX Static Cling Total Blackout Window Film

6. A Rain Glass-Inspired Window Film: VELIMAX Rain Glass Window Film

7. A One-Way Mirrored Window Film: WPCTEV One Way Mirror Window Film

8. A Removable Adhesive Window Film That Looks Like Stained Glass: d-c-fix Tulia Self-Adhesive Window Film

9. A Striped Frosted Window Film: Viseeko Stripe Privacy Window Film

10. A Window Film With A Whimsical Design: Coavas Frosted Bird Window Film

Window films are meant to be cut to fit your windows, but your best bet is to choose one that is relatively close to your window size, so you won’t have to do a lot of trimming.

If you want to change your life with a cheap home upgrade that looks expensive, these window films are truly a budget-friendly way to add privacy and style to your space.

1 A Fan-Favorite Window Film With A Rainbow Effect Rabbitgoo Decorative SunCatcher Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.5 x 78.7 inches, 17.5 x 118.1 inches, 17.5 x 157.4 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 118 inches, and 35.4 x 157.4 inches With more than 45,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, reviewers on the site adore this Rabbitgoo decorative window film. And it's easy to see why: the window film features a beautiful 3-D mosaic pattern that creates a colorful visual effect when sunlight shines through it. Plus, the film reduces glare, blocks out 84% of UVA and 99% of UVB rays, and protects your furniture from getting directly exposed to sunlight. The static cling window film is easy to install, and can be removed and reused multiple times. The film is made from a PVC material. The window film is described as “semi-private,” meaning that it does not offer as much privacy as some of the other picks on this list but definitely blurs things significantly. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat."

2 A Frosted Window Film That Comes In 7 Different Colors Coavas Frosted Privacy Window Film Amazon $25 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 11.8 x 78.7 inches, 17.7 x 78.8 inches, 17.7 x 118.1 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 29.5 x 78.7 inches, 29.5 x 157.4 inches, 34.5 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 118.1 inches, and 35.4 x 157.4 inches Amazon reviewers are beyond impressed at how well this low-cost window film from Coavas has transformed their windows. The frosted film lets in a soft light, and yet, will give you the privacy you need. The window film applies via static cling — no adhesive or glues, required. Once installed, the film blocks 96% of UV rays, helps reduce glare, and even offers heat insulation in the warm months and heat preservation in the cool ones. The window film is made of a premium PVC material, which also comes in seven different colors, uncluding frosted white (pictured above), pure frosted (which offers a little less privacy), black frosted, and champagne frosted. Each color comes in different sizes, though all can be cut down to your preferred size and shape. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Super easy to install, I really wanted something that wasn’t permanent because I live in an apartment I need something that will come off easily. What I love about this film is that it doesn’t block out too much light so there is still a nice natural glow to the room. I wanted to have privacy from my neighbors and more importantly I wanted something that would obstruct my dogs view from outside because they bark at everyone who walks past my building. I’m very pleased with the calmness it has made to my apartment with my dogs being more calm now and the way that it looks is really nice."

3 A One-Way Window Film That Blocks Up To 99% Of UV Rays Gila Privacy Mirror Adhesive Amazon $30 See On Amazon Application type: Adhesive Size: 36 inches x 15 feet This window film from Gila installs using adhesive, so it will firmly attach to your windows for the long haul — just be sure that you place it exactly as desired, since it will be nearly impossible to reposition. The one-way window film has a mirrored exterior appearance, providing superior daytime privacy, while still maintaining your view of the outdoors. The window film is energy efficient, glare-reducing (up to 82%), and even blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Three years later - the film is still working the way it's intended. We love it - can leave our curtains open in the summer to let in the light without the heat. Highly recommend. [...] During the day - looking into the house from outside - you cannot see anything except your own reflection - unless you're inches from the window. Inside the house - we can now leave our blinds up without heating up the living room. With the temperatures in the 70s and 80s outside, we should be running our air conditioner, but it hasn't gotten hot enough in the house to do so yet. Highly recommend this film if you want privacy or reduced energy consumption - it's working out great for us."

4 A Stained Glass-Inspired Window Film With A Magnolia Design Coavas Stained Glass Privacy Window Film Amazon $8 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 x 78.7 inches, 17.7 x 118 inches, 17.7 x 157.5 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 23.6 x 157.5 inches, 29.5 x 78.7 inches, 29.5 x 157.5 inches, 35.6 x 78.7 inches, 35.6 x 157.5 inches, and 47.2 x 157.5 inches This stained-glass inspired window film from Coavas is truly a work of art. The floral “magnolia” print (which comes in four different colors) will dress up any window and provide you with complete two-way privacy, since no one can see out or in. However, this pick still allows light to shine through. Amazon reviewers give this window film a standout 4.6-star rating on the site, among 4,500 and growing reviews. Reviewers are shocked at how easy it is to install this static cling window film, especially considering that the end result looks so grand. The window film blocks 96% of UV rays and helps with glare, too. If you'd like to remove the window film, it's actually quite easy to do; simply peel it off the window, and you're good to go. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Easy to use and apply. Beautiful. Seriously stunning in the light and gives peace of mind from sneaky eyes without having to compromise access to light. It hasn’t fallen off in any manner either. I’ve always loved stained glass, so this lets me have what I want in my apartment and it adds a lot if character to the room."

5 A Blackout Window Film For Total Privacy VELIMAX Static Cling Total Blackout Window Film Amazon $12 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 x 78.7 inches, 17.7 x 118 inches, 17.7 x 157.4 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 23.6 x 157.4 inches, 29.5 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 118 inches, 35.4 x 157.4 inches, and 35.4 x 314.9 inches Total darkness and privacy can be achieved with this blackout window film from VELIMAX. The vinyl window film offers two-way privacy, so that you can’t see out and passers-by can’t see in. At least 99% of daylight is blocked by the film, which is extra-ideal for those who sleep during the day or those who need total darkness to sleep at night. This window film also blocks out UV light, and controls excess heat and glare. The static cling window film is easy to install, and when it comes time to remove it, no residue or glue will be left behind. This pick comes in a wide range of sizes, and can easily be trimmed for a perfect fit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this to provide extra privacy on a ground floor bedroom sliding glass door, (vertical blinds weren't "cutting it"). Not sure if the prep involved was necessary to get the film to cling adequately to the glass, e.g. lightly spraying the window with soapy water, but I followed the instructions and it clung without effort and has stayed on. You will need a squeegee to "iron out" the air bubbles, however, to get a completely flat look. Works very well at blocking out sunlight in addition to providing privacy."

6 A Rain Glass-Inspired Window Film VELIMAX Rain Glass Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 x 78.8 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 23.6 x 157.4 inches, 23.6 x 236 inches, 29.5 x 78.7 inches, 29.5 x 157.4 inches, 29.5 x 236 inches, 35.4 x 78.7 inches, 35.4 x 157.4 inches, and 35.4 x 236 inches Transform any ordinary glass into rain glass (or at least fake it) with this VELIMAX window film, which is designed to simulate the beautiful textured style of rain glass. The window film is not for anyone who wants total privacy, since it blurs more than it conceals (though Amazon reviewers suggest it truly does the trick for blocking the view of anyone looking in from outdoors), but it’s a really stylish way to improve privacy without sacrificing light. Reviewers report that the window film is especially easy to install, since the backing features grid lines to help with cutting, the rain design of the film masks air bubbles, and the vinyl can easily be lifted up and reinstalled if you want to fix any imperfections. In addition to providing privacy and style, the window film also blocks 97% of UV rays, softly diffusing sunlight as it reduces its intensity. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Highly recommend this product. We moved into a new home with clear glass French doors. Before ordering the velimax film we had no privacy in our living room. You could see every detail of our living room from the street. We are so happy with the results. Our French doors are still beautiful but we now have the privacy we were looking for. You can still see lights and shadows like you would through tempered glass. Installation was easy. The more water you use the less air bubbles you will have. Use a straight razor and a credit card to trim to size. You can remove and redo it over and over. The only way to mess up is by cutting it too small. Ours has been installed for over a month with no issues.”

7 A One-Way Mirrored Window Film WPCTEV One Way Mirror Window Film Amazon $27 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.7 inches x 6.5 feet, 17.7 inches x 16.4 feet, 23.6 inches x 6.5 feet, 23.6 inches x 13.1 feet, 23.6 inches x 32.8 feet, 29.5 inches x 6.5 feet, 29.5 inches x 13.1 feet, 35.4 inches x 6.5 feet, 35.4 inches x 13.1 feet, 35.4 inches x 16.4 feet, 35.4 inches x 20 feet, and 35.4 inches x 32.8 feet If you’re looking for a one-way window film, this one from WPCTEV is superior. The window film provides total privacy during the day; when standing outside, all you see is the beautiful mirrored effect on the window. From the inside, though, you’ll still be able to totally enjoy the outdoor view. The window film blocks out 90% of infrared rays and 85% of UV rays. The window film can retain heat in the cool months and keep it out in the hot ones, reducing heating and cooling costs. The window film even reduces glare. Installation is a total breeze; the static cling window film easily adheres to windows and can be cut for the perfect fit. And it won’t leave behind any residue once removed. Choose from four colors — black silver, blue silver, brown silver, and silver — plus a bunch of different sizes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It really does work so well at reflecting, it's amazing. From outside, you can't see in at all - even during a thunderstorm I went out to look and even then it was reflective. At night with a bright light on in the inside, you can see a little bit, but that's it. Regardless, I got this to help keep out the sun and give the A/C a break, and it works perfectly for that."

8 A Removable Adhesive Window Film That Looks Like Stained Glass d-c-fix Tulia Self-Adhesive Window Film Amazon $11 See On Amazon Application type: Adhesive Size: 17 x 78 inches (in packs of one, two, three, or four, with or without an applicator) This German-made adhesive window film looks exactly like stained glass and depicts a lush, colorful garden scene that will brighten up any space while creating privacy. Best of all, unlike other types of adhesive film, it can be repositioned during application because it takes 24 hours to set, and can be removed without residue so long as you use warm water, a heat gun, or a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive. The film comes attached to a backing with gridlines that make it super easy to cut, and you can choose to buy it bundled with an applicator tool that helps you apply it smoothly, though many Amazon reviewers successfully applied it with a credit card instead. The manufacturer doesn’t note whether the window film offers sun or glare protection. Reviewers do note that it lets light into their space while providing significant privacy. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I used this on our guest bathroom window and in the glass panes on our front door. It’s a really cool pattern with lots of colors but still traditional looking enough to not seem weird. It was easy to apply- I wet both the film and glass down, then squeegee it on, cut the edges with a blade, and then used a credit card to get out any remaining air bubbles. Looks like it’s on the glass and not just a film. It’s not see through, but it definitely lets some light in. It’s not really noticeable from outside the windows in the day time. I’d definitely recommend this product!”

9 A Striped Frosted Window Film Viseeko Stripe Privacy Window Film Amazon $11 See On Amazon Application type: Static cling Sizes: 17.5 x 78.7 inches, 17.5 x 157.5 inches, 23.6 x 78.7 inches, 23.6 x 157.5 inches, 35.4 x 78.7 inches, and 35.4 x 157.5 inches If you don’t need total privacy, this frosted window film is broken up by fully transparent stripes that allow you to glance outside — and get more daylight — while still mostly obscuring you from view. According to the manufacturer, you’ll get 75% privacy, and Amazon reviewers report that the design lets in a lot of light while cutting down on intense glare. The frosted portion of the design sparkles subtly when the sun hits,, too, making it beautiful to look at. The PVC film can be removed and reused multiple times if you wish. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Easy to measure and cut and, after windows are thoroughly cleaned and backing removed (which is tricky to start), installation is straightforward. [...] Finished result is excellent. This design looks good and provides privacy while still letting light to enter and providing outside visibility from the inside. Also, once installed, to the touch it feels just like it is part of the glass. Very pleased with this product and excellent value!”