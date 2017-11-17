The world is your oyster when it comes to bed sheets, but an abundance of options doesn’t mean all of the sheets you’ll find are silky and soft. If you're looking to pick up a set of the softest sheets, choosing specific fabrics, weaves, and sometimes thread count will make all of the difference. While, to some degree, the softest fabric for you will depend on the type of sleeper you are (hot sleepers will prefer a lighter-weight soft sheet, for example), there are some general rules you can follow.

Fabric

There are a few very specific fabrics that help create the softest bed sheets:

Weave

The weave of a fabric refers to the way threads are interwoven. Look for sheets made with sateen and flannel weaves, which are exceptionally smooth and will make a soft fabric feel even softer.

Thread Count

When it comes to cotton, keep thread count top of mind. While high-thread-count sheets are often lauded as the best, for the softest sheets you're probably better off with a cotton sheet with a thread count of around 600. Most experts believe that once you exceed a thread count of 400, cotton sheets don't increase significantly in quality, only price. In fact, the higher the thread count of a cotton sheet, the more likely they'll feel crisp and thick as opposed to smooth and soft. By opting for one in the 600-thread-count range, you'll maximize softness, quality, and durability, while minimizing price.

Here’s a quick glance at the softest sheets on Amazon:

This is one comfy home upgrade you'll be so glad you made.

1 These Microfiber Sheets With An Affordable Price Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $25 See On Amazon What makes these popular sheets so soft? Made with a lightweight yet silky-smooth 1800 thread-count microfiber, this four-piece sheet set has been described by countless reviewers as "soft" and "smooth." These are also double-brushed for extra softness, hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites and stains, and wrinkle-proof. Available in sizes that range from twin and twin XL to California king, these soft sheets boast deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep and the elastic band does a stellar job of staying on no matter how much you move around during the night. They even come in 18 shades — like purple and lake blue. According to one reviewer: "These are fantastic sheets!! They are so soft and a good weight. The white ones are not see through, they fit my king sized mattress well, even with a 4 [inch] topper. I've washed them every week since I got them and have had no trouble with shrinkage or fraying. They are still bright white and super soft." • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King • Available Colors: 18

2 The Soft Bamboo And Microfiber Blend Sheets Cosy House Collection Bamboo Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $53 See On Amazon With a blend of 60% bamboo and 40% microfiber, this soft sheet set offers all the breathability and temperature regulation of bamboo, with the lightweight softness of microfiber. Even better, this sheet has deep pockets that can fit over mattresses 16 inches deep, comes in 11 different colors to match your bedroom, and has over 20,000 Amazon reviewers raving. But, you really don't risk anything with this purchase — these soft bamboo sheets come with a satisfaction guarantee, so you are sure to love them or your money back. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love these sheets! They are soft and comfortable, they don't wrinkle up and they don't hold the heat from your body. Absolutely amazing sheets that I have bought for my son and daughter-in-law because I was so excited about mine when I bought them. With so many colors to choose from you just can't go wrong and the price is fantastic. Please try these sheets if you've tried others and been disappointed because you won't be with these." • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King • Available Colors: 11

3 An Affordable 100% Bamboo Sheet Set That Is Cooling Bedsure Bamboo Sheets (Queen) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Unlike the previous bamboo sheets pick, this one is made from 100% bamboo viscose fiber and is considered both soft and extremely cooling and moisture-wicking. The thermoregulating sheets comes with a fitted sheet with an all-around elastic band that can fit mattress up to 16 inches deep, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are OEKO-TEX certified, which means they’re tested for chemicals. According to one reviewer: “Suffering from severe insomnia, we are trying to change everything that we possibly can about my sleeping environment. I bought these after hearing the benefits of bamboo related products. This sheet set [...] has to be one of the softest sets I've ever slept on. The fabric has a slick, silky feel to it. It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty. I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they are underneath me. These sheets are great. I would love to have a few more sets.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King • Available Colors: 8

4 The Softest Cotton Sheets With A 600-Thread Count California Design Den Store Cotton Sheets (Queen) Amazon $64 See On Amazon Made from 100% long-staple cotton with a thread count of 600, these soft sheets are combed in production to remove impurities from the cotton and make them feel smoother. Even better, these cotton sheets are woven with a sateen weave, known for adding softness to a fabric. The fitted sheet has all-around elastic that stretches over your mattress and these sheets are wrinkle, pill, and shrink resistant. It's no surprise these 100% cotton sheets have won over more than 13,000 Amazon fans. According to one reviewer: "After ordering several sets of cotton sheets online over the years, these are the softest yet. They are not the thickest and do tend to wrinkle but the softness makes up it. After several months of use and washings, they are holding up well; no pilling, color fade, or thinly woven spots. The fitted sheet has very deep pockets to accommodate a deep mattress and a 3 gel mattress pad and don't slip off. Definitely recommended!" • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King • Available Colors: 18

5 These Cotton Sheets With A Lower Count And Thrifty Price Westbrooke Bed Sheets (Queen) Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you love the feeling of cotton, but would rather not splurge on a set of sheets, this cotton sheet set has a lower thread count than the previous California Design set (but its 400 thread count falls right in line with softness expectations) and costs $20 less. The four-piece set is made with 100% long staple cotton with a sateen weave, which increases its smoothness, and comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet with all-around elastic, and two pillowcases. The sheets are also made with OEKO-TEX certified dyes and have a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,500 reviews. According to one reviewer: “These sheets are amazing. I just put them on the bed last night for the first time and they are even better than I could have imagined. First, they didn't shrink after they washed. The fitted sheet doesn't bunch up on the corners which is a pet peeve of mine. In fact the elastic is seriously heavy duty. The fit is perfect on the bed. But the best part is that even though they're really smooth (almost satin like) to the touch, they still breath. And, the fabric is a thick good quality.” • Available Sizes: 5 • Available Colors: 7

6 These Soft Fleece Sheets Bare Home Fleece Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Simply by looking at them, you can tell these fleece sheets are soft. This four-piece set comes with a double-sided flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from a plush fleece and 220 thread count, these sheets are a bit thicker than other options on this list. But, if you're after that classic near-blanket softness, these sheets truly deliver. And, while other fleece sheets can often pill or lose their softness when washed, reviewers are quick to say that these sheets don't pill and can be easily thrown in the wash. Even better, these come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try them out for yourself risk-free. According to one reviewer: Love these sheets! They are super soft and very cozy. The sheets are light weight, not heavy, just very comfortable. Have ordered another color, and ordered a set for my daughter, love them!" • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, Split King • Available Colors: 7

7 A Set Of Warmer Flannel-Weave Sheets Pinzon Signature Cotton Velvet Flannel Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $77 See On Amazon When shopping for flannel sheets, you'll want to opt for a set with a weight above 170 grams per square meter in order to maximize softness and warmth. This popular set from Pinzon fits that bill. With a weight of 190 GSM (grams per square meter), this heavier sheet is perfect for cold sleepers or winter nights. Like other sheets on this list, this set is made from 100% cotton, but with a velvet flannel weave that makes it heavier and softer to the touch. This four-piece set comes with two pillowcases and a flat and fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 17 inches deep. While the size range on these soft sheets is a bit more limited, you can get them in one of 11 different colors and patterns. According to one reviewer: "These sheets were recommended to me by a friend and I’m so glad I paid the extra money. They are by far the best quality flannel sheets I have ever owned. I used them for most of the winter and they didn’t get stretched out like other sets I’ve had in the past. They will definitely last at least one more winter." • Available Sizes: Standard, Queen, King, California King • Available Colors: 11

8 The Cult Classic In 42 Shades Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $33 See On Amazon It's hard to argue with the nearly 230,000 Amazon reviewers who swear by these sheets. These Mellanni brushed microfiber sheets are some of the softest sheets you can buy, and come at a jaw dropping price. For just $28, you can get a four-piece set of these popular sheets in one of 42 different colors (not a typo). What makes this set so soft? The lightweight fabric is brushed for an extra layer of softness and, because they're comprised of 100% microfiber, these sheets won't wrinkle with repeated use or shrink with repeated washing. But, don't take my word for it. Read some of the hundreds of thousands of reviews (and even a few poems reviewers have written about these sheets), and you'll see: These popular sheets live up to the hype. Editor's note: I sleep on these sheets and highly recommend them for softness and their easy care, all at an incredible price. According to one reviewer: "But, these are seriously some of the softest sheets I’ve ever slept in. SO soft and comfortable. The luxury feel of these sheets makes up for any of the tiny flaws. PLUS, they are super affordable, there is no denying its worth." • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King • Available Colors: 42

9 A Microfiber Set With Extra-Deep Pockets CGK Unlimited Store Extra Deep Pocket Sheets (Queen) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These microfiber bed sheets are just soft, silky, and completely resistant to wrinkles and pilling — they also feature a fitted sheet with all-around elastic that can accommodate extra-deep mattresses that measure up to 24 inches. Unlike most sets, this comes with six pieces that include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases. They have more than 42,000 reviews and many reviewers rave about how they are buttery soft to the touch. According to one reviewer: “With my old sheets, I used to wake up too hot despite it being cold in the room. [...] But these sheets, not only are they amazingly soft to the touch (and they don't pill since I washed and dried right after opening them), they are warm but keep me cool the whole night. I've had the best sleep this week that I've had in months. I've never known this possible.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King • Available Colors: 19

10 These Super-Soft Heather Jersey Cotton Sheets Amazon Basics Heather Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $40 See On Amazon With more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, these affordable heather cotton jersey bed sheets are made from combed cotton and feel soft, warm, but also lightweight. They’re meet OEKO-TEX standards and the set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. They also come in 11 colors, including unusual jewel shades like emerald and ruby. According to one reviewer: “Completely in love with these sheets!! Exactly what I was hoping for. Super soft and snuggly without being too hot. I feel like I’m being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversized T-shirt. [...] Fits my full size mattress perfectly even after washing.” • Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King • Available Colors: 11

11 A Smooth Set Of Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheets Welhome Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $69 See On Amazon Celebrated for their supreme softness, this 4-piece sheet set is designed with a blend of Tencel Lyocell fabric and 300-thread count cotton and a silky sateen weave and it meets OEKO-TEX standards. The breathable, anti-bacterial set includes a fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 18-inches deep, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Many reviewers confirm that these sheets are the real deal — smooth, cooling, and incredibly soft. According to one reviewer: “When I first discovered tencel sheets, I was on vacation and was obsessed. The sheets I found on vacation were SUPER expensive, so I embarked on a LONG journey of finding an affordable set of tencel/cotton blended sheets of my own to bring home. I am so happy I finally found these! They held up great after the first wash (which is a common issue in any tencel sheet), are a true silky smooth sateen, and have a nice heft and crispness (unlike most 100% tencel sheets).” • Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King • Available Colors: 7