While experiencing night sweats is a fairly common issue, particularly amongst women, it can make it nearly impossible to sleep well. Fortunately, certain bedding can help sweaty sleepers regulate temperature throughout the night. But, given how many sheet sets profess to have cooling properties, you'll want to pay mind to the fabric when shopping. What is the best material for sheets to keep you cool? The best cooling sheets are made of lightweight fabrics that breathe and regulate temperature — like linen, bamboo, and certain cotton blends.

So what else do you need to know when shopping for cooling bedding? According to Bill Fish, certified sleep science coach and co-founder of sleep resource and review site Tuck, when searching for the best cooling sheets, “our first choice when looking for breathable sheets is linen. It tends to be cooler than cotton, but more importantly the quality of the fabric can look and feel good for years to come. If you are looking for eco-friendly breathable sheets, bamboo is an excellent choice. It is hypoallergenic, and also feels gentle to the touch.”

Keep in mind as you shop, linen sheets will be a bit more expensive, but are often worth the price if you’re serious about cooling bedding. If budget is a concern, opt for bamboo or microfiber sheets, which are lightweight and are amongst the most affordable cooling sheets. If you’re a fan of cotton sheets, find a set with a percale weave and a low thread count (lower than 400), which will be thinner and feel crisp and cool through the night. Tencel lyocell is also a great eco-friendly option that offers exceptional cooling properties, and has a silky feel.

1 This Wildly Popular Bamboo Sheet Set LuxClub Bamboo Sheets, 6-Piece Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Bamboo-derived rayon blend These wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheets from LuxClub have over 61,000 glowing five-star ratings on Amazon, making them a serious fan-favorite. The bamboo-based rayon blend offers exceptional softness and breathability, which will keep you feeling cool and comfortable all night long. This set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases, so it’s great for anyone who likes to sleep with extra pillows. It also comes in a whopping 40 colors, so you’re sure to find one you love. What hot sleepers say: “just had to write a review for these sheets. They are fabulous. They are so soft, great size for 18' deep mattress. I ordered the Red and it is a true red and beautiful. I am very hot natured and these sheets keep me cool. I love the softness and they wash wonderfully.”

2 These Luxurious Stone-Washed French Linen Sheets DAPU French Natural Linen Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $130 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Fabric: Linen These linen sheets are lightweight, breathable, and — best of all — moisture wicking. They are a bit more pricey than other options on this list (linen sheets are amongst the most expensive sheets you can buy), but reviewers are quick to say they’re worth it if you sleep hot. This four-piece set comes with a flat and fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are comprised of 100% linen, which facilitates airflow and will feel light throughout the night. While this pick offers the best cooling properties (in our opinion), you can also get this sheet set in a linen-cotton blend for a more affordable price point, or a linen-bamboo blend for more temperature regulation. What hot sleepers say: “These sheets are wonderful. There's nothing more luxurious than real linen sheets. They are soft but not satin-ish or slippery. They keep you cool and warm! More importantly, they feel wonderful.”

3 These Bamboo Viscose Sheets That Are As Soft As Silk Cariloha Classic Bamboo Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $179 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Bamboo viscose If you want to feel like you’ve just slipped into a delightfully cool hotel bed, you need these bamboo viscose sheets. The set comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and, according to the brand, the twill-woven fabric will keep you at least 3 degrees cooler than cotton sheets. These sheets have a slight luster that adds to the luxe feel, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed with how comfortable they are. What hot sleepers say: “Amazingly cool and soft!! Love these sheets. No more waking up in the middle of the night. I will order more for all the beds in our house!”

4 Some Microfiber Sheets That Are Great For Taller Mattresses TEKAMON Microfiber Sheets With Extra-Deep Pockets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Polyester microfiber While not quite as breathable as bamboo or linen, these microfiber sheets are a great pick if you overheat at night. Like other microfiber sheets, this set is fade and wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and will feel lightweight during hot nights. And, for just $29, you’ll get a six-piece sheet set, a tremendous value that gives you two extra pillowcases you can swap out if any get sweaty overnight. These sheets also have deep, 16-inch pockets perfect for larger mattresses or if you have a cooling mattress topper. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave about these cooling sheets. What hot sleepers say: “Very soft cooling sheets...I have night sweats..these sheets are perfect.”

5 This Set Of Moisture-Wicking, Hypoallergenic Sheets Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture-Wicking Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Polyester microfiber Made with Coolmax moisture-wicking technology, these microfiber-polyester sheets will ensure you wake up dry, even during the hottest nights. Not only will the microfiber fabric feel lightweight and silky smooth as you sleep, but the moisture-wicking properties of the fabric make this a great pick for anyone who sweats through the night. This four-piece set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and is machine washable so care couldn’t be easier. It’s also hypoallergenic and comes in the full range of bed sizes. But don’t take my word for it. Hot sleepers rave over these cooling sheets. What hot sleepers say: “These are the best sheets ever! They are wrinkle-free and they really do keep you cool. This is one of the most comfortable sheet sets I have ever bought!”

6 A Set Of 100% Cotton Sheets With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Percale cotton These 100% cotton sheets are made from breathable, natural materials that feel crisp and cool against the skin. This four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases, and they have deep pockets that are ideal for larger mattresses. The percale weave makes these sheets extra durable, so they should hold up to years of regular washing and use. What hot sleepers say: “Percale is all about being cool and these sheets are. I get very warm when I sleep and these are perfect. It's toasty in my spot even if it's cold in the room but when I get too hot there's always a cool spot nearby.”

7 This Microfiber Sheet Set That’s Under $20 Nestl Bedding Microfiber Cooling Sheet Set With Deep Pockets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King, Split King, Split California King

Fabric: Microfiber These wildly-popular cooling bed sheets have won over nearly 14,000 Amazon fans, and with good reason. First, this four-piece microfiber sheet set is wrinkle-resistant, less prone to pilling, and so lightweight that you’ll be able to sleep comfortably when the temperatures get hot. Secondly, this set comes in 44 colors and a whopping 10 different sizes to fit any bed and room. They’re also hypoallergenic and have deep 16-inch pockets perfect for a thick mattress. At just $20, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on any set of sheets, much less a set that’ll keep you as cool and comfortable as this fan-favorite pick. What hot sleepers say: “Most comfortable sheets I've experienced [...] They keep you cool and comfy throughout the entire night!”

8 A Set Of Bamboo-Rayon Sheets That Won’t Wrinkle Cosy House Collection Luxury Queen Bed Sheets Amazon $50 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Fabric: Bamboo-derived rayon Often recommended for hot sleepers, bamboo sheets like this hypoallergenic four-piece set are naturally more breathable and regulate temperature better than cotton sheets. These popular bamboo sheets are also made with blended microfiber, giving them all the breathable benefits of bamboo fibers, with the lightweight feel of a microfiber sheet. Even better, because these are made with microfiber, they’ll be less prone to wrinkling than most bamboo sheets on the market. You can get them in one of 13 colors and a wide variety of sizes (including Twin XL and Split King!) to match any sized bed. What hot sleepers say: “They're so soft and keep me so cool I just love them!! I have hot flashes and these sheets keep me cool at night!!!”

9 These Popular Brushed Microfiber Sheets That Fans Swear By PeachSkinSheets Moisture-Wicking Microfiber Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $90 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King

Fabric: Microfiber If you perspire a lot at night, these moisture-wicking sheets are made with smart fabric that can actually absorb your sweat fast so that you don't feel wet and sticky (which is a surefire way to lose sleep). These breathable microfiber sheets feature deep pockets and are anti-pill, antimicrobial for sensitive skin, and won’t wrinkle when you pull them out of the dryer — no annoying ironing necessary. What hot sleepers say: “OMG! Best sheets ever! Extremely soft and definitely keeps me cool (MIRACLE)!!! Wrinkle free!”

10 These Silky Tencel Sheets Made From Natural Fibers STYLINEN 100% Tencel Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $100 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Fabric: Tencel These 100% Tencel sheets are made from eucalyptus fibers, and have a smooth, breathable, silk-like feel. They’re odor-resistant and good for hot sleepers as well as anyone with sensitive skin, since they’re also hypoallergenic. The four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and it’s backed by a lifetime guarantee. What hot sleepers say: “My husband and I love these. They are beautiful to look at and so soft and silky. They are always cool to the touch and make for a comfortable night of sleeping! We would definitely recommend them!”

11 Some Percale Cotton Sheets That Come In Pretty Patterns Stone Cottage Percale Cotton Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $54 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Fabric: Percale cotton These pretty cotton percale sheets are perfect for hot sleepers who want sheets that keep them cool and look great. Made from 100% cotton that’s breathable and crisp, this sheet set comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. They come in a variety of cute patterns, including florals, stripes, and plaids. What hot sleepers say: “Absolutely, hands down, the best set of percale sheets I have found. They're beautiful! [...] Cool, a soft crisp and the phenomenal feel of authentic percale. Definitely buying more! Best. Sheets. Ever!”

12 A Set Of Crisp, Cool Percale Cotton Sheets Pinzon By Amazon 300-Thread-Count Percale Sheet Set, 4-Piece Set Amazon $47 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Percale cotton If you prefer a cotton sheet, you can still find more breathable options like this percale cotton sheet set. Not only is a percale weave tighter to facilitate a more crisp and cool feel, but a lower-thread-count cotton sheet will feel thinner than one with a higher thread count. These sheets have a thread count of 300 — perfect for warmer climates or hot nights. This four-piece set isn’t the most affordable option, but considering they’re made of 100% cotton, it’s a great price for the quality. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers love these sheets for how well they prevent overheating at night. What hot sleepers say: “Love these sheets! Soft but have that crisp feel you don't get with microfiber. Give you that cool clean sheet feel when you get in bed.”

13 This Set Of Hotel-Quality Cooling Sheets CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets With Deep Pockets, 6-Piece Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Microfiber With over 50,000 Amazon reviews, these cooling microfiber sheets have been tried and tested, and hot sleepers love them. This six-piece set offers incredible value (four pillowcases mean less laundry!), and will feel lightweight throughout the night. They also have deep pockets to accommodate 16-inch mattresses or a thick mattress topper, and the double-brushed microfiber fabric will feel silky soft. You can get these in most standard sheet sizes, and 20 different colors to match your style or bedroom. What hot sleepers say: “I did a lot of research before ordering these.I was looking for sheets that kept me cool during the night. I’m a furnace when I sleep. I got the best sleep I’ve had in a long time last night. I LOVE THESE SHEETS! They are soooo soft and kept me comfortable all night! I’ll end up ordering more eventually!”

14 Some Inexpensive Lightweight Sheets That Amazon Reviewers Love AmazonBasics Lightweight Microfiber Sheets With Deep Pockets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Polyester microfiber There are few sheets quite so well-reviewed as this polyester microfiber sheet set from AmazonBasics. But reviews aside, this set is actually a great pick for hot sleepers. The microfiber fabric is just as lightweight as described and will feel soft and cool to the touch. This four-piece set is also seriously affordable and comes in 45 different colors and patterns. And, if you want to go all out, you can even buy these sheets in a set of four (that’s four fitted sheets, four flat sheets, and eight pillowcases). But I’ll let the glowing Amazon reviews speak for themselves. What hot sleepers say: “The feel is great! Both my husband and I tend to get very warm when we sleep, but these sheets stay cool and don't cause us to sweat. The light grey color we got is pretty and looks pretty close to the picture online.”

15 A Slightly More Affordable Linen Sheet Set Bedsure Linen Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $108 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Linen There really is nothing like linen to keep you cool, and at just over $100 for a set, these natural linen sheets are a pretty good deal. They’re made from stonewashed French linen that’s breathable and soft, and they get more comfortable with every wash. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and is available in a natural beige and a light gray color. What hot sleepers say: “I have been on the search for 100% lined sheets that weren’t $200+. This set is a great price and the quality is exactly what I was looking for!! So comfy and COOL!”

16 A Set Of Chic, Striped Microfiber Sheets Sleep Zone Striped Bed Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Microfiber These striped microfiber sheets add an instant touch of elegance to your bedroom. Made from a moisture-wicking, cooling microfiber fabric, they’re perfect for hot sleepers. The satin-like weave is great for anyone who loves a smooth, luxe feel to their sheets. The four-piece set comes with two pillowcases, a top sheet, and a fitted sheet, and it’s available in nine colors.

17 Some Farmhouse-Chic Cotton Linen Sheets Simple&Opulence Belgian Linen Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $86 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Fabric: Cotton and linen blend These ruffled linen sheets are made from a blend of cotton and flax linen, so they’re soft, cooling, and get better with use. They come in four pretty neutral tones, and the fitted sheet has deep pockets that work well with a wide variety of mattresses. The four-piece set comes with a fitted sheet, a ruffled top sheet, and two pillowcases with ruffle details. What hot sleepers say: “These sheets are amazing! After sleeping a night in them, I wouldn’t go back! [...] They make you feel cool and dry! The ruffle is even more beautiful in person! So romantic and very well made! Worth the money! Linen softens with every wash, so I'm excited to feel how soft they will be in the future!”

18 A Bamboo Sheet Set With Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings On Amazon Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $47 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Bamboo viscose These natural bamboo sheets are a fan-favorite on Amazon, boasting over 12,600 five-star ratings. Made from 100% bamboo viscose, these sheets are extremely smooth and soft, and will keep you cool on even the hottest nights. The deep pockets on the fitted sheet will work with taller mattresses, and the set also includes a top sheet and two pillowcases. What hot sleepers say: “I had little faith that these would actually be cooling. But they are! My husband is a very hot sleeper and sweats with all the other "cooling" sheets. But these are cool and super soft. They help with my night sweats too. Good value for what you get!”

19 These Satin-Like Sheets Made From A Cotton Tencel Blend Wellhome Cotton Tencel Sheet, 4-Piece Set Amazon $70 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Fabric: Cotton and Tencel blend These smooth sateen sheets are made from a unique blend of cotton and Tencel, so they’re ultra-soft and silky. Amazon reviewers love this set, which combines the softness of Tencel with the breathability of cotton. It comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in a wide range of colors to suit any aesthetic. These sheets have a slight luster and a slippery texture that makes them feel extra luxurious. What hot sleepers say: “These are the most amazing sheets. The are thick and stay cool. I paid over 200 for a set exactly like these... and I like these better! And we constantly get compliments! We ordered the flint color and it has a subtle purple tint to it. It's beautiful! I'm ordering more now.”

20 These Highly-Rated 100% Cotton Sheets Sleep Mantra 100% Organic Cotton Sheets, 4-Piece Set Amazon $55 See On Amazon Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Fabric: Cotton This set of cooling organic cotton sheets boasts over 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon from fans who love their crisp feel, which is perfect for warmer weather or year-round hot sleepers. Made from organic cotton with a sturdy percale weave, these sheets offer excellent breathability. The set includes a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, and a top sheet, and comes in nine colors. What hot sleepers say: “My husband loves crisp sheets. I love soft ones. We just LOVE these sheets because they satisfy both of us. They are literally so crisp that they crackle. They stay smooth and cool all night long. They are so smooth that we can make the bed in half the time because they glide over the other bedding. They wash like a dream and dry fast.”

Bill Fish, certified sleep science coach and co-founder of the sleep resource and review site Tuck.com