While a great desk chair will go a long way towards making your work day more comfortable, many ergonomic models come with pretty steep price tags. If you're dealing with an average chair, one of the best office chair cushions can go a long way in making it infinitely more body-friendly.

That said, all office chair cushions aren’t created equal. Consider the following to find the right one for you and your desk setup.

The Best Style For Most

Most people will be best served by a pillow that's flat and rectangular in shape, and made in squishy yet supportive materials, according to experts interviewed by The Wirecutter. This will provide just enough lift and padding, without forcing your body into hyper-ergonomic positions. The Purple Seat Cushion fits those specs nicely — and has earned something of a cult following for offering comfort to office workers and road travelers alike — but it’s pricey and can be hard to nab because it sells out on Amazon so often. Fortunately, there are plenty of other excellent alternatives, like my picks below, that offer luxurious comfort at more reasonable prices.

Orthopedic Considerations

Anyone who deals with chronic aches might want a cushion that offers more targeted support. A molded orthopedic seat cushion with memory foam helps redistribute pressure when you’re sitting for long periods of time. Although memory foam is notorious for overheating, some options come with a layer of cooling gel or ventilation holes. Most orthopedic options include coccyx (that’s the tailbone in layman's terms) cutouts, which spares you from the notice-me agony of sitting on a glorified donut. If lower back pain is your concern, a lumbar pillow can help support your spine in a neutral position and relieve discomfort from slouching. Lumbar support pillows for office chairs are usually made out of memory foam, too, and really good ones might also have cool gel or breathable mesh — plus a strap to keep it at juuust the right spot.

Cushion Care & Maintenance

Almost every option here includes a removable, machine-washable cover that will go a long way towards keeping your cushion looking and feeling fresh and clean. No matter where you park yourself to GSD, these cushions can help make your desk chair feel like your throne.

1 The Best Bang For Your Buck Milliard Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon $33 See On Amazon This classic memory foam office chair cushion is a great pick for anyone looking for a soft, stable place to land, but who doesn't need any orthopedic bells and whistles. The three-inch-deep slab of memory foam rivals some mattress toppers and all but eliminates pressure. The removable, machine-washable mesh cover encourages air flow and has a rubberized dot coating on one side to keep it from moving around on you. Despite its size and thickness, this is one of the most budget-friendly memory foam chair cushions on the market. According to one reviewer: “This cushion saved me. I bought it for my desk chair at work and it worked really well for that. Very happy. Then i had to take a long road trip, so i threw the cushion in my trunk just in case ( i was thinking it was too puffy for the car seat). I am soooo glad i did. Three hours into my 12 hour drive, sciatica pain started up really, really bad. As i soon used the cushion, the pain stopped. It got me there and home. I have since bought an additional one for the car.”

2 The Best Purple Seat Cushion Dupe FOMI Premium All Gel Orthopedic Seat Pad Amazon $54 See On Amazon If you prefer gel chair cushions, this one is a spot-on dupe for the popular Purple Seat Cushion — for notably less money. The lattice design disperses your weight evenly to reduce pressure, without compromising the structure of the medical-grade cooling gel, and allows for increased air flow so you don’t overheat. The zip-off washable cover has an anti-slip bottom and a carrying handle, which is convenient for people who might prefer to move their cushion from car to desk. According to one reviewer: “I had a lower lumbar back injury a few months back and it hurt to sit for any period of time. After reading other reviews for this product, as well as others, I decided this was the cushion for me. Sure enough, this cushion is outstanding! I love how portable it is with a handle and I carry this everywhere! I'm seriously thinking of buying a couple more -- one to keep in the car and one for my husband since he keeps stealing mine! Great product and great price too!”

3 The Best Orthopedic Option Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon This bestselling orthopedic office chair cushion has it all, with one reviewer dubbing it "the MERCEDES of all memory foam." It has an ergonomic U-shaped design to help relieve pressure that can contribute to hip, leg, or back pain, and a coccyx cutout for added comfort. The 100% memory foam is treated to be heat-responsive so it uses body heat to mold to the contours of your body and retains that shape for a custom fit. The machine-washable cover has a non-slip rubber bottom to prevent shifting, and comes in five different colors that can either blend in seamlessly to your workspace or add a cheery pop of color. Shoppers with everything from sciatica to scoliosis to pregnancy reported relief from this little wonder. According to one reviewer: “I originally bought this cushion for my wife (who was 7 months pregnant at the time). She would often complain of lower back & tailbone pain. We tried a few other memory foam cushions that did not work half as well as this one did. She no longer complains about her hour long commute to & from work and is no longer uncomfortable sitting 8+ hrs daily at an office. In fact, I find myself wanting to use it more often now that I need to buy one for myself. This cushion literally has given us the "everlasting comfort" we needed and the cushion isn't flat, maintaining its original shape & comfort after 3 months of daily use.”

4 The Best For Lumbar Support Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow for Chair Amazon $30 See On Amazon A lumbar chair cushion straps onto the back of your chair, rather than the seat, to provide targeted support for your lower back. This one is made from high-grade memory foam that’s gently contoured to encourage your back into the correct position. A ventilated mesh cover offers even more comfort, and the adjustable velcro strap ensures a secure fit. This happens to be incredibly lightweight — it clocks in at just eight ounces — so you can easily transport it from your home to your office, or even bring it along with you when you travel. According to one reviewer: “The memory foam feels very welcoming to rest on. It stays put securely in my chair with the strap. My back pain has improved tremendously. It doesn't feel cheap. It actually feels really sturdy and well-made. Really good quality! Especially for the price.”

5 The Most Breathable Orthopedic Pillow CYLEN Home Memory Foam Bamboo Charcoal Infused Ventilated Orthopedic Seat Cushion Amazon $26 See On Amazon Similar to the orthopedic pick above, this breathable office chair cushion has a classic ergonomic molded seat that helps relieve lower back pain, while a coccyx cutout takes care of tailbone pressure. But, it also features three-inch memory foam that is infused with eco-friendly bamboo charcoal that helps absorb moisture and random smells, plus it comes with built-in ventilation channels, offering ultimate breathability. It comes with a soft machine-washable cover with a handle, too. According to one reviewer: “This is an outstanding product. The Cylen cushion accomplishes two seemingly contradictory functions at the same time:--- It feels very soft and conforming bit firm but never bottoms out. It completely eliminates shock should you suddenly plop down. And it accommodates its shape to the shape of your backside .... All while remaining firm and supportive. [...] I used mine on a hard office chair and liked it so much, I bought a second which greatly improves the seat of an otherwise comfortable recliner. I can't recommend this product enough.”

6 The Best For Improving Your Posture Gaiam Balance Disc For Office Desk Chair Amazon $22 See On Amazon This gym-inspired posture cushion for office chairs gives you the same zero-slouch benefits of a full-sized stability ball, without the side-eye from dubious coworkers. The destabilized design forces you to use your core to remain upright, helping to strengthen those muscles to improve posture over time and mitigate the effects of sitting for long periods. Although it might not be the most comfortable for long periods of time, you can control how soft or firm it is by adjusting the level of inflation (an inflation needle is included, though the pump is not). According to one reviewer: “My job requires me to sit practically all day at work which caused me to become very restless from the continuous sitting while also my back beginning to give me problems because of it. [...] I've only had it for a little more than a week but the difference with it have been amazing! I can sit at my desk all day long without feeling discomfort or back pain. sits neatly on my chair without looking too noticeable, and now my biggest problem is trying to keep my co-workers from stealing it from me.”

7 The Best Massage Chair Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat Massage Amazon $73 See On Amazon For those who are looking for lumbar support but want an option that can also provide heated massage, consider this upgraded office chair cushion. Much like the massage chairs you enjoy at the salon, this leather chair features four deep-kneading massage nodes that can travel to your upper, mid, and lower back, or spot massage in one area, with adjustable intensity. The seat cushion is also equipped with three levels of vibration for a targeted hip and seat massage. It’s all capped off with a heating option that feels like being embraced in a soothing hug — and offers relief from freezing-cold offices. According to one reviewer: “This is a really great massage cushion! I am full-time pianist and piano teacher, and because I sit too long in front of the piano playing or teaching, I have shoulder pain very often. The Shiatsu options could be used for upper/lower back or certain spots which is wonderful and very helpful, as it could target the pain area. My shoulders and neck definitely have felt better since I got it. It is so convenient to use and I can even put it in the car when I travel! The heating option seems very essential during this time of the year :)”

8 The Best Set: A Seat Cushion & A Lumbar Support Pillow U-Are Seat Cushion With Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $38 See On Amazon If your needs vary depending on the day, a memory foam seat cushion and lumbar set lets you customize your support. The seat cushion features a molded ergonomic design with a coccyx cut-out and is topped by a layer of heat-dispersing gel. The lumbar pillow, on the other hand, features breathable mesh and has a strap to fit securely over the back of your seat. The soft covers are machine-washable, and this set includes an additional rainproof cover (the third piece) that's great for camping or outdoor sporting events. According to one reviewer: “I've been working on comprehensive exams for my degree program for the past few days, which entails a minimum of 8-9 hours a day spent sitting at the computer and frantically writing, and I haven't had any back or butt pain once. Which is incredible. The cushion supports me perfectly, and the lumbar cushion is great because I can adjust it depending on how I'm sitting. It's definitely improved my computer posture, and I love, love, love that I can sit for so long without any pain.”