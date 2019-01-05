No matter what time of year it is, the recipe for a good night's sleep usually involves soft bedding. Luckily, the best comforters on Amazon come in a slew of different materials, like bamboo, down, and microfiber, so you can find the one that suits your sleeping style best.

When it comes to down comforters, you'll want to consider both the type of filling and the weight. If you sleep hot or live in a warm climate, a lightweight comforter with fewer ounces of filling is a good way to go, as you can wrap up without overheating. Those who live in cold climates (or who get chilly at night) should opt for heavyweight comforters while keeping in mind that goose down is generally warmer than duck down or down-alternative fillings.

Down-alternative comforters are a good option if you’d rather go feather-free, and most are made with materials like microfiber or polyester, both of which offer lots of warmth. If you’re concerned about heating up, though, keep an eye out for hollow-fiber fills to promote airflow, or comforters with covers made from cooling materials like eucalyptus, bamboo, or cotton.

In a hurry? These are the best comforters on Amazon:

1. The Overall Best: Linenspa Down-Alternative Comforter

2. Editors’ Pick: Buffy Cloud Comforter

3. The Best Down Comforter For Cold Weather: Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter

4. The Best Down Comforter For Hot Sleepers: Royoliving Lightweight Down Comforter

5. The Best All-Season Down Comforter: Cosybay All-Season Down Comforter

6. The Best Comforter Under $25: Utopia Bedding Lightweight Comforter

7. The Best Bamboo Comforter: HOMBYS Bamboo Comforter

8. The Best Sheet & Comforter Set: Bedsure 8-Piece Bedding Set

9. The Best Pinch Pleat Comforter: Amazon Basics

10. The Best Warming & Cooling Comforter: Bedsure Reversible Comforter Set

11. The Best Pom Pom Comforter: Urban Habitat Comforter Set

12. The Best Color Options: KASENTEX Comforter Set

13. The Best Sherpa Fleece Comforter: Amazon Basics Sherpa Comforter

1 The Overall Best Linenspa All-Season Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $31 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 90,000+ reviews This down-alternative comforter is filled with fluffy microfiber and comes in 21 reversible designs, including solids, pinstripes, and buffalo plaid, as well as a wide range of sizes. Box stitching keeps the filling in place, and the eight loops give you the option of securing a duvet cover. And although the comforter is listed as an all-season option, many reviewers have stated it runs on the warm side, so it’s a great option for anyone who tends to sleep cool. To top it all off, it’s machine-washable for easy upkeep and comes at a budget-friendly price. According to one reviewer: “I love this comforter. I've had it for a few months now, and it's been soft, fluffy, and warm (but not too warm). [...] After a single wash cycle and a trip to the dryer, it was even softer and fluffier that before, and there was not a single clumpy spot.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

Available colors and styles: 21

2 Editors’ Pick: The Buffy Cloud Comforter Buffy Cloud Comforter Amazon $160 See On Amazon The hype: 4.5-star overall rating, 1,400+ reviews Two editors on the Bustle Commerce team swear by the Buffy Cloud comforter, which is filled with recycled fibers and covered in naturally soft, cooling, and hypoallergenic eucalyptus fabric. It’s box stitched to keep fill in place, and there are four corner loops for attaching a duvet. The best part? Each earth-friendly comforter keeps 50 plastic water bottles out of landfills. To keep the Buffy maximally fluffed, reviewers have recommended dry-cleaning for upkeep. According to a Bustle editor: “This comforter is so fluffy and the filling never bunches or shifts around — it stays puffed-up and snuggly night after night. I also love that it has corner loops, which make it so much easier to pair with my favorite duvet cover.” Available sizes: twin/twinXL, full/queen, king/California king

Available colors: 1 (white)

3 The Best Down Comforter For Cold Weather Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter Amazon $130 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 4,100+ reviews This hotel-quality comforter is made with goose down fill, and it’s one of the warmest options you can buy. Covered in 1200-thread-count Egyptian cotton, the fluffy comforter features 3-D baffle-box stitching to keep the fill in place and eight corner loops for attaching a duvet cover. The goose down fill follows the Responsible Down Standard (RSD), which guarantees humane sourcing of materials, and it’s OEKO-TEX-certified, which means the textile production has been carried out in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. For the price, you probably won't find a better quality, heavyweight comforter. One thing to note though: This product is dry-clean only. According to one reviewer: "At first glance I thought it was awfully thin and light. Not for long! The more we moved it the fuller it became. It fluffed and filled out. It was heavenly and its weight was noticeable. It is a heavier down blanket which I prefer for sleeping - feeling nestled and snug.” Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, palatial king

Available colors: 1 (white)

4 The Best Lightweight Down Comforter For Hot Sleepers Royoliving Lightweight Down Comforter Amazon $105 See On Amazon The hype: 4.5-star overall rating, 4,700+ reviews The best lightweight comforter for hot sleepers and those who live in warm climates is made of Egyptian cotton with fully goose down fill, so you can feel cozy while you sleep, without overheating. The fill follows the Responsible Down Standard for humane feather sourcing, and the fabric is OEKO-TEX-certified to ensure environmentally and socially responsible production practices. The box-stitched comforter has eight loops for a duvet cover, and according to the manufacturer, it’s machine-washable in industrial-sized machines (the kind you’d find at a laundromat).This pick is also available in all-season and winter-weight options. According to one reviewer: "This is a high-quality comforter. It's beautiful and white and crisp-looking on the bed. I love the soft feel of the cotton shell and the softness of the down.” Available sizes: twin, queen, king

Available colors: 1 (white)

5 The Best All-Season Down Comforter Cosybay All-Season Comforter Amazon $60 See On Amazon The hype: 4.5-star overall rating, 8,400+ reviews If you want something that transitions seamlessly between warm weather and cold, you can’t beat this all-season comforter filled with a combination of goose and duck down. Multiple reviewers have reported it really is “perfect” for all seasons, and it comes in a wide range of sizes to fit most beds. And although RSD and OEKO-TEX standards aren’t mentioned, it does come at a friendly price point that makes it possible to sleep under down... even if you’re on a budget. The box-stitched comforter has four corner loops, and according to the manufacturer, can be machine-washed. This pick is also available in heavyweight and lightweight options. According to a reviewer: “Awesome quality! I’ve had mine for months now and I would not consider it noisy or uncomfortable. I washed it as soon as it arrived and it fluffed up to about twice the size when dried. I would say if your looking for a great all seasons duvet this is a great pick.” Available sizes: twin, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

Available colors: 2 (white and gray)

6 The Best Comforter Under $25 Utopia Bedding Lightweight Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 54,000+ reviews Another highly rated pick, this budget-conscious comforter is filled with siliconized polyester fibers and wrapped in a soft microfiber shell that will feel like heaven on your bed. According to reviewers, the machine-washable comforter is on the lighter weight side, making it a good option for warmer nights or those who sleep hot. Available in three colors — navy, gray, and white — it’s box stitched to keeps the filling in place and has four corner loops for attaching a duvet cover. For the absolute best deal on a quality comforter, look no further. According to one reviewer: "Soft, fluffy, affordable. I live in Florida so I didn't want something that got too hot. This is perfect. I feel like I'm cuddling with a cloud. I can always layer during colder months.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king California king

Available colors: 3

7 The Best Bamboo Comforter HOMBYS All-Season Bamboo Comforter Amazon $100 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 1,400+ reviews This all-season bamboo down-alternative comforter is uniquely designed with a hollow microfiber fill that mimics the fluffiness of genuine down for a feel that, according to the manufacturer, is “soft as a sponge cake.” It’s covered in silky soft bamboo fabric, which is naturally temperature-regulating, making it one of the best comforters for hot sleepers. It has eight loops for a duvet cover, and is machine-washable for upkeep (but reviewers have advised following the cleaning instructions to a tee). According to a reviewer: “I’ve been a down comforter person for years, but they are too hot many months of the year here in So Cal [...] This fits our existing duvet cover and it’s lightweight, yet lofty. Feels like it breathes. I stay much cooler but it still looks like a down comforter and feels like I have one on, without the warmth.” Available sizes: twin, queen, king, California king, super king, super king plus

Available colors: white, gray

8 The Best Sheet & Comforter Set Bedsure Bedding Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $70 See On Amazon The hype: 4.5-star overall rating, 8,500+ Amazon reviews For a wallet-friendly price, you can outfit your entire sleep setup with this “bed in a bag”. Along with a down-alternative comforter, it includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, two pillow shams, and a bed skirt. The dual-color set is reversible, and the soft brushed microfiber quilt features a diamond pattern that keeps the fill in place. The whole set is machine-washable. According to a reviewer: “We were looking for a nice comfortable comforter set that did not cost an arm and a leg. [...] We chose the gray/dark gray set, the comforter is not too thick, but keeps you warm. Both the comforter and the sheets are super soft.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, queen, king

Available colors: 6

9 The Best Pinch Pleat Comforter Set Amazon Basics Pinch Pleat Bedding Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $52 See On Amazon The hype: 4.5-star overall rating, 16,400+ reviews This down-alternative comforter set has two great things going for it: Pinch-pleat stitching that gives it a unique design touch, and the fact that it comes with two pillow shams. The down-alternative comforter is filled with polyester fibers for warmth, and it’s OEKO-TEX-certified for socially and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices. For easy cleaning, the set is machine-washable. According to a reviewer: “First off, the material is so soft and pretty and the white brightens up my whole bedroom. I’ve washed it twice since I’ve bought it and it’s very easy to clean [...] After reading the reviews I did decide to buy a King comforter for a queen size bed and I’m so glad I did...” Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king

Available colors: 12

10 The Best Warming & Cooling Comforter Set Bedsure Warming & Cooling Comforter Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $54 See On Amazon The hype: 4.6-star overall rating, 2,400+ reviews Fickle sleepers, rejoice: This dual-sided and reversible comforter has cooling fibers on one side for hot-weather sleeping, and warm fibers on the other for staying cozy once the temperature drops. The polyester comforter is machine-washable and features U-shaped stitching that’s designed to conform to your body. Plus, it’s wallet-conscious — the comforter comes accompanied by two pillow shams that are also reversible. According to a reviewer: “This comforter is just right for me. Both sides are incredibly soft but the cool side, my gawd! So silky smooth and keeps me perfectly cool all night. The pillowcases are also reversible which I must have overlooked when buying but they're awesome. Highly recommend!” Available sizes: twin, queen, king California king

Available colors: 3

11 The Best Pom Pom Comforter Set Urban Habitat Pom Pom Comforter Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $114 See On Amazon The hype: 4.5-star overall rating, 1,800+ reviews If you’re looking for a down-alternative comforter that’ll add some whimsy to your space, this 7-piece pom pom bedding set just might be the ticket. Available in soft shades like indigo, blush, and ivory, the comforter is filled with warm polyester and covered in breathable tufted cotton that’s dotted with tiny pom poms. The comforter is machine-washable and comes with two matching shams and four throw pillows. According to a reviewer: “It was great value for the amount I paid. I didn't even realize it came with two throw pillows that put together my whole bed. The comforter is soft and warm without being stifling for summer months.” Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king

Available colors: 8

12 The Best Color Options KASENTEX Down-Alternative Comforter Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $61 See On Amazon The hype: 4.7-star overall rating, 9,400+ reviews If aesthetics are as important to you as feel, the best down-alternative comforter is arguably this reversible version that comes in eight design-savvy color combos (think: rose and beige, sea green and twilight blue, or silver and pebble gray). The comforter is filled with hollow 3-D fibers for ultimate fluff and airflow, and the box-stitched microfiber cover is brushed for softness. The set comes with two pillow shams, and all pieces are machine-washable. According to a reviewer: “This is literally the softest most comfortable blanket I’ve EVER had in all my 44 years. I cannot describe how this blanket feels when I climb into bed. I spent a little over 200 dollars once for a comforter and it was NO where near as luxurious. It feels like one of those comforter in a 5+ star luxury resort or hotel.” Available sizes: twin, queen, king

Available colors: 8