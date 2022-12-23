If you’ve just begun your journey into the world of healing crystals, all the names, properties, and uses can be a little overwhelming. Fortunately, it’s easier than it appears — especially when you have an expert guiding you through the best crystals for beginners, describing how they work, which crystals to consider for your needs, and clarifying their properties.

The Expert

For over 25 years, Constance Messmer has worked professionally in psychic development and spiritual self-awareness. She has worked extensively as a psychic, medium, channel, Reiki healer, teacher, business consultant, motivational speaker, and metaphysical researcher. She also has a podcast (one of my personal favorites): Soul Awareness with Constance Messmer.

How Do Healing Crystals Work?

According to Messmer, “Each crystal vibrates at a specific energetic frequency — as do humans. But our energy shifts throughout the day according to our mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical state.” For that reason, when you use, wear, or pocket a specific crystal (especially one with properties that suit your needs), it can act as an “energy supplement” to “redirect, transmute, or enhance energy,” Messmer explains.

How Do You Choose Healing Crystals?

In short, the crystal you choose should have the healing properties you’re looking to cultivate in your life. Messmer also provided some suggestions on beginner-friendly crystals — as well as which healing properties each carries — and that information is below.

That said, Messmer encourages people to use their intuition here: “[to] draw on their inner knowing to discern which crystal might be best for them.” Simply set the intention to find the one that’s right for your current needs; then listen, see which crystal you’re drawn to, and trust yourself enough to purchase it. You “may be pleasantly surprised” when you read about the properties after the fact.

How To Use Crystals

When she needs healing or support on the go, Messmer wears crystal earrings, bracelets, and pendants, which are stylish enough to “go beyond casual when paired with fine jewelry.” However, you can also place individual crystals in “[your] pocket, [your] car cubby, or on a bookshelf,” which is why I’ve included both loose crystals and crystal jewelry below.

Shop The Best Healing Crystals For Beginners

In a hurry? Here are the best individual crystals and crystal jewelry for beginners.

1. Best All-In-One Set With A Guide

For those who aren’t sure where to start, this one covers all of your bases: “I love this all-in-one healing crystals set with book and poster,” Messmer wrote. “It has all of the essentials for a beginner gift to self or loved one,” including seven stones and their meanings with pictures in an e-book. The tumble stones include clear quartz, amethyst, sodalite, green aventurine, citrine, carnelian, and red jasper — one to help balance each chakra. You also get raw amethyst, crystal, and rose quartz, a guide poster, and a pendulum, which may help you to hone your intuition. Currently, this set has an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 7,000 reviewers on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: “I am in love! The explanation pamphlet, the beautiful gemstones, and the gorgeous box are all wonderful. I am as beginner as you can get and am so pleased. Thanks for a beautiful gift (to myself).”

If you’re looking for jewelry: Hamoery 7 Chakras Aromatherapy Bracelet

2. Clear Quartz For Healing

“Like many, my first was Clear Quartz, which is widely used, and for good reason: It dispels negativity!” Messmer wrote. “It’s a master healer; it can balance all of the chakras. So, when I’m in need of protection or healing or detox, this is my go-to.” Messmer prefers to buy clear quartz “in bulk” and with “irregular points,” so she can place them in the “corners of rooms” or “hand them out as gifts to clients and students.” This set comes with over 500 carats of stones, all with natural raw edges. It also includes a velvet carrying pouch.

One reviewer wrote: “I got these as I like to hold quartz crystals while giving mediumship readings. They all have some smooth surfaces. Some are kind of wide and flatter. All really nice. Highly recommend.”

If you’re looking for jewelry: BEADNOVA Healing White Quartz Crystal Pendant

3. Black Stones For Grounding

“[I use] Hematite or Onyx to help ground my energy when I’m otherwise feeling a bit untethered,” Messmer wrote. Black stones are also popular for energy protection, so “either of these would be helpful for empaths.” This beaded bracelet contains both hematite and onyx, as well as lava stones that you can use as personal essential oil diffusers. It’s also adjustable to fit a wide range of wrists and has three layers of beads for a stylish, stacked look.

One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love this bracelet! I wear it every day and I truly feel better when I do. I recharge the stones several times a week with smoke from a Palo Santo stick which I burn on a regular basis. It cleanses the energy of the stones.”

If you’re looking for loose stones: The Magic Is In You Confidence Crystal Healing Set (4-Piece)

4. Amethyst For Deeper Spirituality

According to Messmer, “Amethyst is great for supporting meditative moments or spiritual communication,” and this amethyst quartz cluster is ideal for one’s alter or meditation space. It comes in a range of purple shades, as well as polished or raw edges, and you can get it in eight different weights from .5 pounds to 7 pounds. Each comes with an Authentic Crystal Allies Certified Stone information card.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought [two] and gave one to a friend. They are absolutely gorgeous. Each is unique and special in its own way. I love the one I kept. It's perfect [for] my serenity corner while I meditate.”

If you’re looking for jewelry: Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Amethyst Butterfly Necklace

5. Chrysoprase For Hope & Love

Typically, rose quartz is regarded as the love crystal, but Messmer offers a different option that could boost optimism as well: “Chrysoprase for hope and love: internal or external.” This chip necklace is handmade with chrysoprase beads from Australia, and it offers a more subtle alternative to a chunky pendant chain. It is 18 inches long with a lobster clasp, so it wears close to the throat chakra. It even ships with a heart-shaped selenite stone to keep it charged. (Love the necklace but not feeling particularly drawn to the color or stone? This brand makes dozens of other stones to choose from including multi-stone options.)

One reviewer wrote: “This necklace is absolutely stunning. I ordered [two] for my daughter and her best friend for Christmas and when I saw them I had to have one for myself as well. I LOVE the weight of it. It’s instantly soothing when I put it on.”

If you’re looking for loose stones: PACHAMAMA ESSENTIALS Tumbled Chrysoprase (5-Piece)

6. Lapis Lazuli For Speaking Your Truth

When you’re having trouble vocalizing something or standing up for yourself, give this Worry Stone made of lapis lazuli a rub and go for it. “Lapis lazuli [is great] for speaking one’s truth,” Messmer wrote, and this genuine crystal comes in a pocket-friendly size and has a smooth, thumb-shaped indentation so it’s comfortable to hold. Each order also includes a velvet carrying pouch and a 100-day money-back guarantee.

One reviewer wrote: “Quality and pretty. Bought it to ease anxiety and focus on class. Works very well and very smooth. Love it.”

If you’re looking for jewelry: Gempires Natural Lapis Lazuli Necklace

7. Citrine For Creativity & Starting Over

Citrine is ideal “for creativity and new beginnings,” Messmer wrote. This Citrine crystal tree can be kept next to you while you meditate on situations that require change, or placed in the area where you write, paint, craft, or otherwise create. It’s approximately 5 inches tall and features leaves made with citrine, a copper wire-wrapped trunk, and a crystal rock base. You can get it in a range of other gemstones and colors, too.

One reviewer wrote: “Beautiful Citrine tree. I love Citrine and the energy it brings into the home.”

If you’re looking for jewelry: Scutum Craft Wire Wrap Dangle Citrine Earrings

8. These Stackable Bracelets For Healing & Protection

For those who want to maximize protection and healing on the go, bracelets are an easy and affordable way to go. “Depending upon my needs [and] the day’s agenda, I suit up with the appropriate crystal bracelet or often stack a few,” Messmer wrote. She recommends these handmade beaded bracelets, which are roughly $8 each and come in over 40 different gemstones. Since they’re stretchy and don’t feature any metal clasps, they’ll fit almost anyone and are gentle on sensitive skin.

One reviewer wrote: “I purchased [four] different bracelets and will be purchasing more. They are well made, the perfect size, and the stones are lovely. For the price, I couldn't be happier.”

If you’re looking for loose stones: Aovila Premium Crystals and Healing Stones Set (20-Piece)