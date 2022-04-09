Waitrose Is Selling An Apple-Shaped Easter Egg By Heston Blumenthal

Following a turbulent past couple of years, most of us don’t need too much of an excuse to indulge in a well-deserved treat. With the Easter season almost upon us, the perfect opportunity to do exactly that has presented itself. But, what are some of the best Easter eggs to purchase in the UK in 2022?

Well, along with some classic Easter favourites from the likes of Thorntons, Hotel Chocolat, Fortnum & Mason, and Marks & Spencer — as well as updated ranges from Cadbury and Mars Wrigley — there are plenty of brand new, innovative, and truly scrumptious chocolatey offerings that have been unveiled in the run-up to Easter 2022.

This year, you can expect to find Scotch Egg-inspired treats, decadent vegan alternatives, spectacular floral-designed eggs, and even an Isaac Newton-themed golden apple on supermarket shelves. Although, with such a wide and diverse range of Easter eggs on offer in 2022, deciding on which tasty treats to add to your Easter bunny basket is perhaps more difficult than ever before.

But fear not, as we have gathered a list of some of the very best Easter treats to buy in the UK — and in an effort to nudge you in the right direction, you can explore each of these mouth-watering options in greater detail below. You’re very welcome.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.