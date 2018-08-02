Finding the perfect towel is no easy feat, especially when you’re looking for odor resistance. Soft and absorbent, the best odor-resistant bath towels are made from fast-drying materials like cotton and microfiber, or fabrics like bamboo, which naturally maintains a fresh smell. Some towels are even infused with fibers that actively fight funk, like silver ions or Polygiene.

As mentioned, bamboo is naturally odor-resistant and the fabric makes for one of the softest towels you can buy. It’s eco-sustainable too, making it an all-around great choice. Likewise, materials like cotton and microfiber are known for their fast-drying properties, which can help curb odor and germ growth. Cotton will offer a classic towel feel, while microfiber will offer more softness — but it’s best for people who prefer to pat themselves dry since it has a tendency to stick to the body.

As far as thickness goes, thinner options will dry faster, which consequently helps maintain a towel’s freshness. But if you prefer a plush, thick towel, don’t despair — opting for naturally odor-resistant fabrics like bamboo can give you the feel you want without building up odor. For even more smell-fighting power, look for towels infused with antimicrobial fibers like silver ions or Polygiene — a technology used by sports and outdoor brands to reduce odor. After independent research and diving deep into customer reviews, I’ve found the best bath towels on Amazon that won’t acquire a stench over time, so you can dry off after a shower... without holding your nose.

In a hurry? These are the best odor-resistant bath towels:

1 The Overall Best Odor-Resistant Bath Towel Nurtl Home by Ravel Supima Cotton Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon In terms of odor resistance, this Supima cotton towel gets great marks, thanks to a patented Polygiene treatment — a technology used by major sports and outdoor brands that keeps fabrics smelling fresh. What’s more, it offers a top-of-the-line feel; American-grown Supima cotton features extra-long staple fibers, which result in a material with superior softness, strength, and color retention. Breathable and plush, the towel has a wide-ribbed design for a spa-like aesthetic. According to a reviewer: “I was in the market for some good, soft, absorbent bath towels that would be pleasant to the nose after more than just two or three uses...I have found the right one baby! Nothing is worse than using a clean towel, hanging it up after use, only to come back the next couple of days to a stinky mess! My wife and I have used these exclusively since purchased, and will definitely buy more.” Available colors: 4

2 The Best Plush Towel Miracle Made Supima Cotton Towel Amazon $30 See On Amazon Another great Supima cotton towel, this one is infused with antimicrobial silver ions to resist odor and germ growth, and it offers a thick, plush feel for anyone who prefers to feel like they’re wrapping up in a cozy blanket post-shower. This towel has a more traditional look than the above option, but it’s similarly soft, durable, and fade-resistant. According to a reviewer: “Very good quality bath towel that feels like it will last me forever. The material is very soft, fluffy, absorbent, and nice on the skin. The towel is really big, does not get excessively wet and smells great even after a number of uses. I've been using this towel already for [a] few weeks now, washed it couple [of] times and the color did not fade, no threads nor strings came out of it so I think it's really nicely made. With other towels, they usually start to shed and lose that fluffiness and stop absorbing the moisture after [a] few washes. I bought one to test it and I'm buying more to replace all of my towels now. Seriously couldn't recommend the miracle brand towels more!” Available colors: 1 (stone gray)

3 The Best Bamboo Towels JML Bamboo Bath Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from 90% bamboo and 10% viscose, these bamboo bath towels are thicker than many bamboo options, and they’re soft and naturally odor-resistant. Plus, bamboo is a sustainable crop, which means this is an eco-conscious pick. Although they may not as durable as some of the other options on the list, the fact that they’re sold in a set of two makes this a budget-friendly buy. According to a reviewer: “Love the towels. Definitely no more wet, mildewy towel smell! They are very soft out of the package and [get] softer after the first wash. No snags after the first wash and I washed them with other towels even though it said to wash separate. the color didn't bleed onto the towels.” Available colors: 10

4 The Best Bath Sheet Cariloha Bamboo Bath Sheet Amazon $44 See On Amazon The best luxury towel, this bamboo and Turkish cotton bath sheet is perfect for anyone who wants a generously sized option to wrap up in when they step out of the bath. Naturally odor-resistant, the plush towel is softer than towels made with pure cotton, and since bamboo is a sustainable resource, it’s an environmentally responsible option. Plus, it’s OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of any potentially harmful chemicals, making it a good choice for anyone with sensitive skin or allergies. According to a reviewer: “Oh my, the humongous size! I wasn’t even aware of bath sheets until I came across this listing. This is a game-changer for me. I no longer feel freezing while I dry myself off after a shower because I can almost completely envelop myself with this amazingly warm and soft bath sheet. I get dry much faster than with a normal towel, too. This towel is pure joy. And I never thought I’d say this about a towel, but with the way it lifts my mood and makes me feel so comfortable and relaxed, it has absolutely made a difference in my life. I’ll never have to dread the end [of] my showers again!” Available colors: 2

5 The Best Microfiber Towels JML Microfiber Bath Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re a frequent traveler, this microfiber option is one of the most absorbent towels on the list, not to mention fast-drying, odor-resistant, and packable. Vastly different than the others options on the list, the soft, shammy-style towels are moisture-wicking and perfect for people who prefer to pat themselves dry, as opposed to toweling off. What’s more, microfiber is gentler on hair than cotton, so you can also use them to absorb water and speed up drying time before styling. According to a reviewer: “To my satisfaction, the towel completely and quickly absorbed all water and I barely had to pat myself to get dried off. It’s an odd feeling using these vs a normal towel because it feels more like a blanket. It’s incredibly lightweight, perfect in size, and I love the loop it’s got for hanging it up. If it gets to a point I no longer like them to dry off with, I plan to cut and sew them into turbie towels that are longer for my very long hair since the ones I have will be too short for it here soon. Either way, these are awesome.” Available colors and styles: 45

6 The Best Turkish Cotton Towel — & An Editor Favorite Cacala 100% Turkish Cotton Towel Amazon $21 See On Amazon Two editors on the Bustle team vouch for this Turkish cotton towel that’s thin, fast-drying, and soft as a blanket. A chic pick, it boasts the classic stripes and fringe that are characteristic of Turkish cotton towels and comes in a wide range of 35 colors. Like the above option, it’s lightweight, packable, and doubles as a beach towel. According to a reviewer: “We are very happy with these and have 4 total. They do get softer with each wash and dry in a snap. They take little space to store. All these aspects are important when you live in an apartment with shared laundry spaces. I can wash them and then hang them to dry on a rack in our apartment. Dry within the hour!”