The period between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve is usually a time to plan a sparkly outfit and get thinking about who you want to snog at midnight. However, like almost all events in the past ten months, New Year's Eve is going to look very different this year. For most of us, December 31 will be spent with a smaller group than usual – or perhaps even alone. After the year we've had, a quiet New Year's Eve might be just what we need but, if you do want to celebrate with something a bit bigger, there are also some great virtual New Year's Eve events happening that will have you dancing around your living room, laughing out loud, and reflecting on the year gone by.
Unsurprisingly, virtual events have been all the rave this year. Whether it's Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosting kitchen discos via her Instagram live or the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit with Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle in attendance – the movement to online gatherings has been necessary and, more often than not, highly successful. And along with the star-studded public events, many of us have been hosting our own happy hours, work socials, and – of course – Zoom quizzes. These events been doing a lot of heavy lifting this year, maintaining our social connections with friends and family.
Many of us will of course be calling our loved ones when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, but if you can’t face another virtual trivia round here are some public events that you can attend with all of your pals. All you’ll need is a WiFi connection. But if you’re anything like me you’ll still be digging out a glitzy outfit and some bubbly.