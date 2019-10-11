These Comfy, Breathable Bed Sheets Have 280,000 Amazon Reviews (& They're Only $15)

It's a myth that you have to pay a lot of money for a great set of sheets. In fact, now that man-made fabric weaves like microfiber have taken oven the bedding industry, you can get lightweight, soft sheets for a steal. But, I was shocked myself to see a deal as good as these wildly-popular microfiber sheets available for just $15.

With over 280,000 Amazon reviews, this popular set is a fantastic home purchase for a few reasons. For one, the sheets are available in 45 different colors and patterns (not a typo!), and you can get them in six sizes, including in the ever-elusive twin XL and California King sizes. Secondly, because they're made of microfiber, these sheets are virtually wrinkle-resistant, a major plus for anyone who tosses and turns or who kicks their sheets off in the middle of the night (or is that just me?).

For just $14 for this twin-sized sheet set, you'll get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And, while the manufacturer claims these sheets have 16-inch-deep pockets, many reviewers say these sheets fit on their thicker mattresses, and there are even some that claim it'll fit over a 4-inch mattress pad.