Some of us have been cooking since we could hold a spatula in our tiny hands, while others of us have just recently perfected the art of boiling water. Regardless of which camp you fall into, these genius kitchen products on Amazon will change the way you cook for the better.

As you probably suspect, the clever cooking products on this list are useful for just about anyone who spends time in the kitchen. They can simplify food prep to streamline any complicated recipe (so it doesn’t get too overwhelming), but they’re also easy enough for any newbie to use. Take, for example, a cutting board with built-in compartments for storing ingredients that have already been chopped — minimizing countertop mess and making it easy to stay organized while you chop, slice, and julienne. Or, another favorite: a strainer that clips onto any pot, allowing you to drain heavy batches of pasta with both hands, instead of just one. (It even collapses for space-saving storage in your cupboards.)

So whether you’re an experienced chef or a newly minted Julia Child wannabe, there’s sure to be more than a few kitchen products on this list that’ll upgrade your cooking routine.

1 A Multipurpose Spray Bottle For Oil, Lemon Juice & Vinegar SweeHo Oil Sprayer Amazon $11 See On Amazon The value of a multipurpose oil spray bottle can’t be overstated. You can use it to store oil and spritz a pan before cooking, but you can also use it with a variety of other ingredients — like vinegar and lemon juice — to add some brightness to a finished dish.

2 The Veggie Chopper That Speeds Up Food Prep Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $24 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper is a favorite on Amazon, having earned more than 18,000 five-star ratings from reviewers. Its four interchangeable stainless steel blades make food prep a cinch, since you can chop, slice, and julienne just by pressing down on the lid. Plus, it has a storage container that collects all those chopped goods.

3 A Strainer That Attaches To The Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This silicone strainer is genius for a couple of reasons: First, it attaches directly to your pot, making it super easy to drain excess water with both hands, and second, it collapses, making for compact storage when not in use. One reviewer wrote, “This makes it so much easier to dump out water when making pasta of any type. Fits very well to most sized pans and dishwasher safe.”

4 The Coffee Bean Grinder For A Fresher Cup Of Joe SHARDOR Electric Coffee Bean Grinder Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you haven’t made the switch from pre-ground coffee, now’s your chance. This electric coffee bean grinder is super easy to operate, and you can get a coarse or find grind depending on how long you press down on the button. The 70-gram capacity is enough for 12 cups of coffee, and the cup and lid are dishwasher-safe.

5 A Garlic Press & Peeler You’ll Wish You Had Sooner JASVIC Garlic Press Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you too struggle with peeling and mincing garlic (it isn’t just me, right?) this press and peeler combo will work wonders. The tube-like peeler makes it easy to remove the skin, and the ergonomically designed press grinds garlic with just a few rocking motions. Plus, the press does double duty as a meat tenderizer.

6 The Pantry Organizer For Bags, Wrap & Foil YouCopia Kitchen Wrap Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Between aluminum foil, cling wrap, and wax paper, your pantry can quickly become overrun with goods. Thankfully, this box organizer keeps them nice and neat at all times. It’s designed with eight adjustable wire holders that store boxes up to 3.5 inches wide, and the built-in caddy handle allows you to move it with ease.

7 These Collapsible Funnels That Make For Easy Pouring KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnels (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from flexible silicone, these funnels makes it easy to transfer ingredients while you cook or consolidate ingredients. The BPA-free funnels are heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, and they collapse flat for storage in a drawer. The set includes four funnel sizes, so you can use them with narrow bottles and wide jars alike.

8 A Fan-Favorite Pizza Cutter That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $11 See On Amazon Getting a slice has never been easier, thanks to this pizza cutter that’s earned an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Made with an ergonomic handle, it makes a nice, smooth cut every time and can be cleaned in the dishwasher after it’s sliced its way through a pepperoni pie. Grab yours in green, blue, or red.

9 This Utensil Rest That Keeps Your Counters Clean CASESHIP Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your counter free of marinara and stir fry drippings when you have this heat-resistant kitchen utensil holder next to your stove. An upgraded version of a spoon rest, it has four slots for spoons and whisks, a tray for a spatula, and space for a pot lid.

10 A Jar Opener That Prevents Wrist Strain MEYUEWAL 5-in-1 Multi-Function Can Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon If opening a jar of pickles or spaghetti sauce the bane of your existence, you‘ll want to consider adding this jar and bottle opener set to your Amazon cart. The ergonomic jar opener has four cutouts that open jars with ease, while the bottle opener pops off caps in seconds.

11 The Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Save Storage Space Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Nothing can jam your drawer faster than measuring spoons splayed everywhere, which is why this magnetic set is so genius. The spoons nest on top of each other and automatically attach, so they stick together in one neat, space-saving stack. Plus, each dual spoon features a narrow spoon on one end that can fit into small spice jars.

12 These Spice Racks That Mount To A Cabinet Door Bellemain Spice Gripper Clips (Set of 3) Amazon $11 See On Amazon A clever use of space in your cupboard, these three spice racks adhere to the inside of the door, and since you can decide where to place them, you can be sure there’s plenty of clearance for your shelves. Each of the three racks has space for four jars, and the clips hold them firmly in place.

13 The 5-Blade Scissors That “Chop” Herbs Fast POROMI Herb Scissors Amazon $14 See On Amazon Speed up meal prep with these herb scissors that have five blades to snip parsley, chives, and basil in record time. The kitchen shears come with a brush to clean out the blades and a protective cover to maintain sharpness while it’s stored away.

14 A 2-In-1 Sponge Rest & Soap Dispenser Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon Pulling out the dish detergent bottle every time you wash a glass only takes away from the time you should be spending watching TV — wash the dishes faster with this sponge holder that dispenses soap with just a pump of your hand. It holds up to 13 ounces of soap, and since it’s clear, it’s easy to see when it’s time to refill.

15 This Watermelon Slicer That Makes Perfect Cubes Watermelon Slicer Windmill Watermelon Cutter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Summertime snacking just got so much easier with this watermelon slicer that turns out bite-sized, uniform cubes. Just run it across the surface of a halved melon, and the rotating, windmill-style blades will slice up the melon in seconds. The best part? The blades aren’t sharp, so even little ones can use it.

16 An 8-In-1 Kitchen Tool That Takes Up Minimal Storage Space BUTEFO 8-in-1 Kitchen Tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re squeezed for storage space, this multipurpose kitchen tool is a genius way to get more room in your cupboards. It comes with a funnel, juicer, grater, egg cracker, shredder, can opener, egg separator, and measuring cup — all of which stack on top of each other and store in the bottle.

17 This Magnetic Shelf For Storage On Your Stove StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get a little more storage space — and keep all your cooking essentials within easy reach — with this magnetic stove shelf. The neodymium magnets secure the shelf in place, so there’s no permanent installation necessary, and the lip on the shelf keeps items from falling between the stove and wall. Choose from black, white, and stainless steel.

18 A Magnetic Knife Bar That Saves Counter Space Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of dedicating counter space to a bulky knife block, use this wall-mounted knife bar to hold your blades up and out of the way. Available in 16- and 24-inch sizes, it’s a sleek way to add storage to your kitchen, and you can also use it in the garage for holding tools.

19 The Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In 19 Designs Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no reason breakfast shouldn’t be adorable, and this mini waffle maker is proof. The 4-inch machine makes junior-size waffles and is available in tons of cute designs, like pineapple, leopard print, and solid-color options, and the nonstick plates make cleanup a breeze.

20 This Small Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $18 See On Amazon For grab-and-go mornings, you can’t beat this personal blender from Hamilton Beach. The one-touch button makes operation a breeze, and since the blending jar doubles as a drinking bottle, you won’t even have to transfer your smoothie before sipping.

21 The No-Touch Soap Dispenser That Prevents Cross-Contamination Hanamichi Soap Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve got a renewed (and probably permanent) focus on hygiene, then you might want to add this touchless soap dispenser to your kitchen. The infrared sensor triggers the dispenser to dole out soap whenever it detects motion, so you never have to make contact with a pump. It’s a great way to wash up when coming home, or to avoid cooking cross-contamination in the kitchen.

22 These Cake Shapers That Let You Get Creative With Baking MiTBA Cake Shapers (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed of being a contestant on The Great British Baking Show, these cake shapers are for you. The flexible shapers interlock, so you can create your own molds on a basic cookie sheet, without having to invest in all-new pans.

23 An All-In-One Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your mornings just got a lot tastier, thanks to this breakfast sandwich maker that makes your all-in-one meal in just five minutes. This genius contraption features nonstick cooking plates stacked on top of each other, so you can toast bread, fry an egg, and heat up some sausage, all at the same time.

24 This Air Fryer That Doesn’t Require Oil To Cook Aria Air Fryer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make all your favorite foods — sans oil — with this ingenious air fryer that won’t break the bank. Perfect for fries, wings, tater tots, stir fry, and more, the compact fryer heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few seconds, so you won’t even have to plan ahead before making a meal or snack.

25 The Toaster For Hot Dogs & Buns Nostalgia Hot Dog and Bun Toaster Amazon $25 See On Amazon Quite possibly the greatest invention of all time, this hot dog toaster lets you replicate at day in the baseball stands right from the comfort of your own kitchen. The pop-up toaster has slots for two hot dogs and two buns, and the adjustable dial lets you dictate the amount of cooking time.

26 These Toaster Bags For Making Grilled Cheese & Quesadillas YOOCOOL Nonstick Toaster Bags (4 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Speaking of toasters, you can keep yours clean and crumb-free with these toaster bags. Just tuck in your bread or English muffin in one of the reusable sleeve-like bags and stick it in the toaster — since it’s completely mess-free, you can even add cheese or other fillings. Try this with grilled cheese, quesadillas, and breakfast sandwiches.

27 A S’mores Maker You Can Use In The Microwave Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your campfire favorite no longer requires a campfire, now that this s’mores maker for your microwave exists. This clever invention features a small tray for stacked graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, along with little arms that keep everything intact while you microwave.

28 The Loch Ness Monster Ladle & Strainer Set OTOTO Nessie Ladle & Mamma Nessie Colander Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make cooking a little less serious with this Loch Ness monster ladle and colander set. Both pieces feature small feet, so you can stick them in a pot of pasta, soup, or veggies, where they stand upright — which makes serving and straining much more convenient.

29 An Automatic Can Opener That Doesn’t Take Up Counter Space Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you don’t want to dedicate space to a countertop can opener — but don’t love hand-cranked versions either — this automatic can opener is for you. The battery-operated opener works just by touching a button, doesn’t make contact with the food inside the can, and won’t leave jagged edges behind.

30 The Electric Kettle That Changes Color With Water Temperature Brightown Electric Kettle Amazon $31 See On Amazon Boil a pot of water for your Earl Grey — without firing up the stove — with this electric kettle that plugs into any outlet. But it gets better — it has a built-in LED light that changes color depending on water temperatures. Made from stainless steel and heat-resistant borosilicate glass, the kettle also features a display panel that lets you choose exact temperatures based on what kind of tea you’re brewing.

31 These Spill Stopper Lids That Prevent Boiling Over AUANDYU Spill Stopper Lids (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep a pot of pasta from boiling over with these ingenious spill stopper lids. The heat-resistant silicone lids are vented to release steam, but feature high sides that keep water from spilling over onto your stove.

32 A Slow Cooker For Effortlessly Delicious Meals Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re more of a low-effort cook (or just need a break during the week), it’s worth investing in a good slow cooker. This 6-quart Crock-Pot is simple to use with just three settings — low, high, and warm — so you can add your ingredients and turn the dial (easy as that). Plus, it has a locking lid, so you can take it with you to any potluck without worrying about spills in the car.

33 The Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Serving Bowl Gourmia Jumbo Salad Spinner Amazon $19 See On Amazon You already need a serving bowl for your mixed greens, so why not save space and get one that doubles as a salad spinner? Just crank the handle to spin-dry your romaine or arugula, dump the water, add the dressing (and croutons) and serve.

34 This Cutting Board With Ingredient Containers IFELES Bamboo Cutting Board With Drawers Amazon $40 See On Amazon One of the more clever kitchen products I’ve come across lately is this cutting board with built-in storage compartments that keep your chopped ingredients out of the way while you finish meal prepping. (You can even put the containers in the fridge if you’re cooking later — they have lids.) The bamboo board also has a groove to catch run-off juices and a convenient cutout, so you can transfer food directly into the container below.

35 A Pair Of Meat Claws For Shredding & Carving AidMax Shredder Claws (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These meat claws are perfect for shredding barbecued pork, but they have lots of other uses too — use them to transfer your Thanksgiving turkey to the serving platter, or use one to keep a roast steady while you carve. Made with stainless steel and wood, they look good enough to leave out on the table and are dishwasher-safe.

36 The Tool That Juices, Zests & Channels Lemons KITCHENDAO 3-in-1 Citrus Tool Amazon $9 See On Amazon A must for kitchens and bar carts, this three-in-one lemon tool juices, zests, and channels, so you can add some bright acid to food and create twists for martinis — all with one handy gadget. Made from stainless steel, this little tool is dishwasher-safe for cleaning.

37 This Easy Way To Add Melted Cheese To Anything Cuisinart Cheese Melting Pan Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add grilled cheese to burgers, toast, roasted vegetables, fries, and more with this Cuisinart cheese melter. Just place slices of cheese on the nonstick tray, and put it directly on a griddle or grill. When it’s perfectly melty and bubbly, use the included spatula to scrape it directly over your food.

38 A Batter Dispenser for Mess-Free Muffins & Pancakes Chef Buddy Batter Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you use it for muffins, cupcakes, or pancakes, this batter dispenser is a foolproof way to keep your countertop and stove drip-free. The 4-cup dispenser has measurement markings on the side for precise portioning, and the spring-loaded handle makes it easy to squeeze and dispense just the right amount of batter each time.

39 The Cookie Press That Makes Beautiful Patterns OXO Good Grips Cookie Press Amazon $32 See On Amazon Make cookies worthy of a bakery display window with this cookie press. Just attach a patterned disk to the bottom, add cookie dough to the clear cylinder, then use the lever to press out perfectly designed cookies. The set comes with eight patterned disks, and you can also opt for specialized Christmas and springtime sets.