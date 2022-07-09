These Weird But Genius Things Have Been Bestsellers For Years & Totally Deserve Their Hype

Yes, I know, there are so many things out there in the world. Do we really need yet another cool new gadget to perform a mundane task? The honest answer is maybe, but also maybe not.

Before I buy the latest brilliant must-have product, I ask myself two questions: 1. How much use will I get out of this, and 2. Does it spark joy? If both answers are a yes, then I put it in the “serious contender” category. And, if it’s affordable, that product shoots straight to the top of my list. During Prime Day, a lot of things shot to the top of my list — and even though the sales event is over, you can still score some deep discounts on a few best-selling products right now.

That perfect overlap is how I feel about these weird but genius things from Amazon. Not only have they been best-sellers for years, but they also totally deserve their hype — and I have the reviews to prove it.

1 The Red Wine Stain Remover That’ll Save A Dinner Party Emergency Stain Rescue Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s nothing more frightening than spilling red wine all over your clothes or carpet. (Or worse: your friend’s carpet.) Almost everyone has been there, and the panic is so real. Luckily, Emergency Stain Rescue’s stain remover exists — and only costs $8. All you have to do is spray, blot, and rinse, then watch stains disappear. The brand also makes wine stain wet wipes for your wallet or handbag if spills arise on a dinner date or bar outing. “This stuff is like a miracle on those tough red wine or dark berry stains! Even works well on dark chocolate,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5

2 A Cult-Favorite Detangler With 60,000 Ratings Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you have coils, waves, or pin-straight hair, this Crave Naturals brush will detangle your mane like a champ and minimize breakage. Available in black, blue, and pastel hues, this thing gets the job done on both wet and dry hair no matter what. (It’s even kid-friendly!) “This brush has been the best thing for my natural hair. I have thick 4C hair and I was having trouble keeping it detangled,” one shopper wrote. “When I looked at the brush, there was nearly NO shed or broken hairs left behind. I've thrown every other detangle tool away,” they raved. Available colors: 6

3 26% Off The Prime Day-Favorite One-Step Hair Tool REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $39.17 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $5 off the Revlon One-Step.

4 The Travel-Friendly Nipple Covers Hollywood Stylists Rely On Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Offered in five neutrals that match almost every skin tone, the Nippies silicone nipple covers are reusable, waterproof, and truly stay put thanks to the durable adhesive. They’re seamless and won’t show ridges or bumps underneath your blouses or dresses. “Total game changer. Very smooth taper, seamless transition for layering under the most challenging tops,” one shopper marveled. To clean: Rinse them in lukewarm water with soap and then let air dry. Easy. Available sizes: Small — Large

5 A Notorious Foot Peel That’s Not For The Faint Of Heart Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Do you want baby-soft feet? (This is not a trick question.) Even if you’re not quite sure yet, you’re likely going to be amazed by the wonders of Soft Touch’s foot peel mask. Here’s how it works: The 60-minute exfoliating mask is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients and botanical extracts that removes the dead skin buildup on your soles and repairs cracked heels within two weeks. “The process is not glamorous, but the end result of having spa-like feet is so worth it,” one customer noted. Choose between aromatherapeutic tea tree, peppermint, and aloe vera scents. Available colors: 3

6 57% Off These Pimple Patches That Are Still On Sale After Prime Day COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches) Amazon - $23.99 $10.30 See On Amazon Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars overall. Using a nontoxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

7 This Titanium Derma Roller For Spa-Worthy Skin Rejuvenation Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend hundreds on a pricy microneedling appointment. Instead, test-drive Sdara Skincare’s derma roller for $11 before booking anything anywhere, because I have a strong feeling you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how bright, soft, and practically poreless your skin will look after regular use. Have you suffered from cystic acne in the past? This thing will help: “I have been using my derma roller for 2 weeks now and I am very happy with the results. I have used it once a week and use mad hippie vitamin c serum morning and night. My face feels moisturized and my acne scars have faded significantly,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 2

8 This Memory Foam Knee Pillow That Encourages Better Alignment & Relieves Pain Cushy Form Knee Pillow Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pregnant people, side sleepers, and injury survivors alike, listen up and listen good: Cushy Form’s knee pillow is where it’s at. The memory foam sleep creation eases back, leg, knee, ankle, and hip pain — along with any discomfort associated with sciatic nerve — by minimizing pressure on your joints. “Recently, my chiropractor told me I should sleep with a pillow between my legs to help with my hip and back pain. Using a normal pillow was okay, but I'd fight with the pillow all night and wake up with sweaty legs. I've been using this knee pillow for the last 2 weeks, and it's a WORLD of difference.” Available sizes: 2

9 30% Off A Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum At A Prime Day Price Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE, 2nd Generation Amazon - $549.99 $384.99 See On Amazon This robotic vacuum from Shark lets you forget about vacuuming for up to 45 days. Just start it up with your phone or voice (it's Alexa-compatible), and it'll clean your whole home using powerful suction and thorough mapping. It then self-empties into its charging base that holds more than a month's worth of dirt. Currently, it has about 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

10 A Fleet Of Bottle Brushes To Make Cleaning A Breeze Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brushes (5-Piece Set) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cleaning out narrow water bottles and vases can be next to impossible, but Tubro’s microfiber bottle brushes were made to do the trick. Each dishwasher-safe set includes two bottle brushes for water bottles, a narrow brush for long-necked bottles, a small baby bottle brush, and a straw cleaner. 20,000 Amazon shoppers gave these unassuming must-haves a five-star rating, which is pretty incredible, if you ask me. “The brushes are extremely durable and do not lose bristle functionality or break against harsher surfaces. Every type of brush cleaner size is very useful in size and length,” one customer confirmed.

11 A Splatter Screen That Protects Counters From Cooking Oil BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect your stovetop, countertop, and floor from greasy oils while cooking up a delicious meal with BergKoch’s splatter screen. Crafted from stainless steel with an extra-fine mesh interior, this oil splash guard works on pots, frying pans and skillets by stopping 99% of splatters while ensuring that steam can still be released. One shopper stated “I cook ALOT of bacon (5+ lbs/week) and have used this every time with no complaints,” while another said “Oh my gosh! I am overwhelmed by the quality of this grease catcher!” Available sizes: 9.5 inches — 15 inches

12 Reusable Silicone Straws With A Pouch To Carry On The Fly Flathead Products Silicone Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll never have to grab a plastic straw for your coffee, matcha, or latte with Flathead Products’s silicone straws. In a set of 10, you can leave one in every handbag, tote, glove compartment — you name it. This way, you’ll always have a straw on-hand while minimizing waste. Not to mention, these have a 4.8-star average rating, which is pretty much perfect in the Amazon world. “I was kind of shocked at how good quality these straws are! They come in a neat little baggie that you can store them in, and the straw cleaner as well,” one shopper noted of their appeal. Available sizes: 2

13 This No-Drip Dispenser For Maple Syrup And Honey Hunnibi Honey Dispenser Amazon $36 See On Amazon There is something so annoying about grabbing a sticky honey bottle — or worse: a sticky countertop to clean after the fact. The solution? Hunnibi’s honey dispenser. There is a stainless steel handle with a pour top that’s tough and durable while the jar’s honeycomb body design is made of glass, instead of plastic, to keep your honey secure and delicious for the long haul. It’s set over a removable base to keep counters clean, too. “Prior to this, I tired a couple of other honey dispensing gadgets and they all still left a mess. This one is fantastic. Great quality, looks nice, works great,” one shopper revealed.

14 39% Off This Highly Rated Mosquito Repellent For A Post-Prime Day Deal Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon - $35.66 $21.75 See On Amazon Perfect for patios, decks, and poolside hangs, this repellent shield creates a 15-foot zone of protection from mosquitoes. Without DEET sprays or harsh smells, this repellent is made using an EPA-reviewed formula. Over 26,000 five-star ratings speak to this repellent's effectiveness.

15 A Milk Frother That Brings The Café To Your Kitchen Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Be your own barista with Bean Envy’s milk frother that whisks drinks cold and hot — including protein shakes, cappuccinos, matcha lattes, macchiatos, and powder-based drinks. Powered by a battery-operated motor, this handheld gadget is made with a silicone rubber handle and stainless-steel wand that gets the job done in 15 seconds or less. “I wasn't expecting it to have the kind of power it does. I've had many of these little frothers over the years and they all typically do not have much power, but this one is great,” one customer confirmed. Available colors: 5

16 This Budget-Friendly Bidet Attachment With A Shocking Number Of Rave Reviews Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don’t mock what you haven’t tried. Greenco’s $24 bidet attachment lets you test it out in a budget-friendly way — and I have a feeling you’ll never look back. This non-electric model hooks onto your toilet seat and can be tailored to your needs. It comes with a 34-inch hosepipe, main water supply adapter, one rubber washer, and two adapter washers. “Seriously. Americans need to get over their fear of the bidet. This thing is great. The settings go from ‘Bliss’ to ‘Spanish Inquisition’ and it was super easy to install,” one fan praised.

17 40% Off These Wildly Popular Satin Pillowcases Still On Sale After Prime Day Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep. Be sure to check the coupon box for an extra $1 in savings.

18 This Full-Spectrum Sun Lamp For A Natural Mood Boost Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $46 See On Amazon During the dark and gloomy winters, it easy for uncontrollable sadness to kick in out of no where. That’s why this Circadian Optics light therapy lamp is a no brainer to have around, just in case. Free from unhealthy UV rays, this stylish LED light fixture will work overtime to regulate the cycles of our bodies and our moods. Wondering about how long it lasts? The brand says approximately 50,000 hours — a longer life than fluorescent bulbs. “After years and years of dealing with seasonal depression, I think I may have finally found the cure! It sounds like a miracle quick-fix, but it really is,” one shopper affirmed.

19 40% Off This Prime Day-Favorite Dryer Vent Cleaner That Quickly Removes Lint Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $11.97 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

20 An Easy-Access Cell Phone Lanyard That’s Ideal For Adventures Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard Amazon $11 See On Amazon Are you always leaving your phone someplace? You should really keep it where you can see it then. If holding it 24/7 just isn’t an option for you then this Gear Beast cell phone lanyard should be considered. Whether you’re traveling through an airport or running errands down the road, this $11 thingamabob can also store credit cards, IDs, licenses, or cash — you get the gist. Plus, it can be worn as a necklace, a crossbody purse, or over the shoulder depending on your personal style. “Don't ever worry about losing your smart phone while taking vacation photos - this cell phone lanyard keeps your phone safely attached to your body,” one shopper noted. Available colors: 3

21 23% Off This Comfy Memory Foam Cushion As A Post-Prime Day Deal ComfiLife Gel-Enhanced Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon - $59.95 $45.99 See On Amazon When it comes to comfort, this memory foam seat cushion knocks it out of the park. Not only does it mold to your body for optimal support, but the contouring relieves pressure on your coccyx, and the infusion of gel keeps your backside cool all day.

22 A Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable That Will Keep Anything Neat & Tidy Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you use Greenco’s wooden lazy Susan turntable as a serving tray, a cake stand, or a spice rack, you’ll absolutely love it. Curious how much this holds? Here are the details: It’s 13 inches in diameter and a full inch thick, making it sturdy enough to support 25 pounds of weight. “Attractive efficient way to keep my kitchen table neat. Everything I want is just a spin away,” as one shopper commented in the reviews. Available sizes: 2

23 Finally: A Storage Solution For All Those Plastic Bags You Collect Greenco Plastic Bag Saver Amazon $23 See On Amazon Is the bane of your existence all the plastic bags you collect? While I could tell you to pack a canvas tote or Baggu everywhere you go, it doesn’t help if you make a last-minute stop. Instead of throwing those bags away, this Greenco plastic bag saver lets you save them for a rainy day. Translation: It’s the storage solution you need in your life. Constructed from brushed stainless steel that’s fingerprint-proof, this compact storage unit can be mounted inside of closet or cabinet, and has a wide slot for easy access. “I used to keep my bags in a bucket under the sink but that got out of control pretty quickly. This bag saver is the perfect size to hang near my cleaning supplies so that I can grab the bags while doing my regular cleaning,” one shopper explained.

24 27% Off This Space-Saving Outlet Shelf At A Prime Day Price Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light Amazon - $23.29 $17.09 See On Amazon With nine different charging ports and a small shelf (not to mention a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews), this wall outlet extender can simultaneously charge multiple devices while keeping floor clutter to a minimum. It also features a built-in LED night light that automatically turns on at dusk and off during the day.

25 A No-Zap Bug Trap That Catches Even The Smallest Of Pests Katchy Indoor Bug Trap Amazon $48 See On Amazon Set up Katchy’s indoor bug trap near your front door or in your bedroom at night. The bugs will be attracted to the UV light inside and stick to the glue boards. Struggling with gnats? This works for that, too. Shoppers, like this one, confirmed how well it worked in the reviews: “Had a bunch of mosquitoes trapped in the house, set this up, next morning almost all of the mosquitoes were gone.”

26 A 24-Pack Of Plastic Clips For Hangers (Or Bag Closures) Hangorize Multi-Purpose Hanger Clips (24-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon One household hack I can’t live without is a good multi-purpose hanger clip for so many reasons. First, I never have enough chip clips or pants hangers — and these solve that problem all in one go. There are plenty of other uses for these, too: “A couple years ago, my wife and I figured out that you could use these clips to keep dirty socks together in the wash. You simply clip them together and wash them. They are fully plastic so it works great,” one shopper wrote, and you’ll find plenty of other suggestions in the reviews.

27 A Yoga Wheel To Enhance Your Flow URBNFit Yoga Wheel Amazon $46 See On Amazon Whether you’re struggling with stiff muscles or spinal tension, URBNFit’s yoga wheel can help with that. Assembled with a durable PVC with sweat-resistant foam padding that makes all the difference, it measures 12-inches in diameter and won’t warp over time. Overall, you get results after one use — yes, really. “Holy crap! Is this real life?!Legit just unwrapped this thing and tried it out the second the mail man dropped it off and I have popped my back all the way up! The amount of pressure that was just relived is glorious!” one shopper confirmed. Not to mention, the brand sends you a stretching strap free of charge.

28 Space-Saving Vacuum Storage Bags With A Travel-Friendly Hand Pump Vacuum Storage Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you like saving things for a rainy day but don’t have the space, say hello to these vacuum storage bags. Seal up old bedding, clothing, and linens — then pack them away without crowding your closet. You’ll receive three of each size to satisfy all of your organizational tendencies. Need more? There are also packs of 15 and 20 available. “WOW do these bags SHRINK! I have been able to store multiple pair [of] pants, bed sheets, and jackets all in a single bag,” one shopper revealed. There’s a travel pump included, too, that’s ideal for long family trips. Available sizes: 4

29 A Clip-On Pot Strainer That Makes Cooking So Much Easier Kitchen Gizmo Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed to fit pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes, Kitchen Gizmo’s pot strainer will make you ditch your colanders for good. Available in five colors — including grey, lime, orange, purple, and red — this hands-free kitchen essential just snaps on and stays put like a winner. Oh, and it has nonstick grip so your pasta, potatoes, and veggies won’t get stuck. “This worked so well for draining beef grease,” one fan wrote of yet another use for it. “There was no leaking...It poured perfectly into a small cup,” they raved, adding, “I also used it to drain hot water from boiling noodles for the same dinner!” Available colors: 5

30 This Epic Charcuterie Board With A Built-In Utensil Drawer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Charcuterie Board Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only do you receive a badass charcuterie board, but Dynamic Gear’s 100% bamboo version also has a hidden drawer containing stainless steel serving utensils. Call it “hosting made easy” perfection. Scratch-, odor-, and stain-resistant, this serving board has deep grooves for crackers, grapes, or cheese and is an ideal size (13 inches square, to be exact) for small get-togethers or dinners with friends. “This is absolutely gorgeous and functional. Everything you could want,” one shopper raved.

31 Heavy-Duty Rug Tape That Keeps Carpets From Slipping & Sliding iPrimio Double-Sided Rug Tape Amazon $16 See On Amazon Are your rugs constantly moving around the room somehow? It happens — but not with iPrimio’s double-sided rug tape. This stuff is made with an extra-thick mesh adhesive that won’t leave marks or a residue on your carpets. Plus, it works on hardwood, laminate, tile, concrete — the list goes on. “It is a GREAT rug tape. I have used it outside and inside and it is incredible! On our cement floor to our patio outside it immediately secured the corners of a new rug that I put down that kept curling up. It’s been about a year now and the rug is still in place and no curling,” one customer was thrilled to report.

32 A Flexible Tripod Fan For A Little Breeze Action Literally Anywhere AMACOOL Flexible Tripod Fan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get a little extra airflow no matter where in the world you are. This AMACOOL flexible tripod fan is a must-have with three speeds and ultimate adaptability. You can use it as a handheld fan, hang it, stand it upright, attach it to a treadmill, stroller, wheelchair, or just about anything else that will hold still long enough. It can last up to 10 hours and quickly charges with a USB device. “We live in Florida and realized how badly we needed a fan for our newborn. We use it pretty much on a daily basis. We put it on her car seat and on her stroller when we go on walks,” one reviewer remarked. Available colors: 3

33 A Compact Clip-On Ring Light With Three Color Modes GH DYNAMICS Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon A ring light is so much more than taking a good picture for Instagram. Just clip this gadget on your iPhone or laptop for Facetime calls, Zoom meetings, or your latest Tik Tok video. (It’s also a great help for applying makeup in darker spaces.) This one by GH DYNAMICS features 40 built-in LEDs with three settings — warm, cold, and natural light. “When I work from home I look orange but this provides the right amount of illumination without blinding me. I honestly don’t even notice it anymore. Helped the video quality tremendously and can have zoom meetings now without concern that I can’t be seen clearly,” one shopper pointed out. Another highlight? It has a four-hour battery life.

34 These Furniture Foot Caps That Protect Floors From Scratches Aneaseit Felt Furniture Floor Protector (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “As promised, these both eliminate floor scratching and cut way down on noise when sliding chairs,” one shopper wrote of these Aneaseit felt furniture floor protectors. Offered in a dozen colorways to match most interiors, these coverings fit on both round, oval, square, and even novelty-shaped table or chair legs, with wool felt bottoms to ensure your floors stay pristine over time. The elastic soft rubber gel will hold the foot of your furniture firmly without ruining it or sliding off. All for $10? What a steal! Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 This Mini UV Flashlight That Detects Hard-To-See Stains Morpilot Blacklight Flashlight (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Does your furry friend leave messes around the house you can hardly see after the fact? Well, Morpilot’s UV flashlight is here to help. This two-pack of miniature torches is well-made from water- and shock-resistant aluminum alloy and powered by 12 enhanced LED bulbs. You can also use these to authenticate currency, driver's licenses, and identification cards — not that you’d need to, necessarily. “I was worried about how powerful they would be because they really are a small size, but they kick out the blacklight well and help me to find the pee spots my evil cat leaves around the house with ease,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 2

36 A Scented Cleaning Putty That Tackles Dust, Crumbs, And Hair In Weird Places TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Infused with a surprisingly nice magnolia floral scent, TICARVE’S car cleaning gel putty is perfect for cleaning the nooks and crannies in your car or office. (Say sayonara to dirty keyboards and au revoir to dusty air vents.) When you’re done with it, stick the reusable putty back in the jar and save it for another day when your auto is looking dusty. “It's the perfect size that it'll fit in your cup holder so it makes for Easy Storage and it cleans up all the dust and any crumbs that might have spilled,” one shopper wrote.

37 A Magnetic Screen Curtain That Seals Itself Shut Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Flux Phenom’s magnetic screen door will be one of those purchases you didn’t know you needed until it’s installed, which is super easy to do. It comes with black metal thumbtacks, a large roll of hook-and-loop backing — plus a video tutorial that walks you through the steps. The heavy-duty polyester mesh was designed to withstand constant use by your pets and family, with magnetic edges that open and shut unaided. “We purchased this item so that our dogs would be able to go in and out freely without just being a wide opening into our house for bugs to just fly in, must say it was well worth the money,” one customer confirmed.

38 A Mop & Broom Holder That Frees Up Floor Space Home-It Mop And Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your storage situation can’t handle the cleaning collection you've been growing over the years, this is for you: Home-it’s $12 rack offers peak organization — especially for small spaces — by holding up to 11 house tools at once. The rolling grips will hold most conventional tools and can support up to 7.5 pounds each. The hooks are great for dusters and the like. “I have a small apartment and the broom closet was always a mess with the brooms hitting me in the face whenever I took the trash out. This saved me so much stress! The slots have little rollers and they move to fit just about any size mop or broom,” one shopper explained.

39 A Multi-Way Security Bar For Double The Protection Master Lock Door Security Bar Amazon $27 See On Amazon Maximum protection found: Master Lock’s door security bar prevents forced entry on hinged, patio, and sliding doors. Made with 20-gauge steel and rubber grips, it has an innovative folding design for compact storage and portability no matter where you are heading solo. “We bought this security bar for our daughter. For her first apartment. It has already paid for itself in peace of mind and it did it's job. The bar was in place but she forgot to lock her door,” one customer revealed. With more than 35,000 ratings, it has 4.6 stars overall.

40 This Vacuum Sealer That’s A Game-Changer For Food Storage MegaWise Vacuum Sealer Machine Amazon $50 See On Amazon Who doesn’t want leftovers to last longer? MegaWise’s vacuum sealer will keep the freshness and taste intact on cookies, produce, and meat alike for about five times longer compared to unsealed refrigeration. It’s also great if you want to preserve high-quality seafood or steaks in the freezer and won’t leave any freezer burn. “I've had several vacuum sealers over the years, but this one impresses me that it is so compact yet so powerful,” one shopper shared of its functionality.

41 An Egg Cooker That’s Faster Than The Stovetop DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon How egg-cellent! Boasting more than over 80,000 five-star ratings, Dash’s egg cooker whips up eggs in almost any form — hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, or omelets — in minutes. Sold in eight colorways including retro pastels, this gadget takes up barely any space and only weighs one pound. “It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omeletes with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast,” one shopper gushed. It’s the perfect addition to a petite kitchen or dorm room, but even a fully-stocked chef will appreciate its usefulness. Available colors: 8

42 A Stainless Steel Bar That Removes Pesky Odors With Science Amco Stainless Steel Soap Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cooking is so much fun — but the leftover fish or garlic smells on your hands aren’t. Just wash up with Amco’s stainless steel soap — the steel grabs onto sulfur molecules to eliminate odors. And, let me tell you, it works for more than just your hands. “I started noticing after my workouts that no matter how long or hard I scrubbed my arm pits, I just couldn’t fully get rid of the smell of body odor,” one shopper shared. “I ordered this figuring ‘if it can get rid of the smell of onions, then maybe it can get rid of body odor.’ Let me tell you, this thing is like magic,” they raved.

43 This Tik Tok-Approved Weighted Hula Hoop That Gets Your Blood Pumping Dumoyi Weighted Fit Hoop Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dumoyi’s weighted fitness hoop provide a top-tier workout from your living room along with a 360-degree massage. It’s lined with 24 knots and is adjustable to your waist size — but, don’t worry, this won’t bruise or hurt you in the slightest. You might be a tad sore, though, which is a good sign. “I saw these on TikTok and I wanted to try it because I HATE working out. But y’all — I received mine today and it was so easy, AND SO FUN. I can feel it working cause it makes my whole body tired when I stop,” one fan shared. Available colors: 8

44 Some Refrigerator Liners To Keep Shelves Fresh & Clean MayNest Refrigerator Liners (8-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pre-cut for standard fridge sizes in 100% food-grade EVA, these non-slip MayNest liners are a bright way to keep your shelves clean. When they get dirty, just wipe with a cloth or rinse with water. “These refrigerator mats are perfect. I used the green ones first and they fit the shelves and veggie drawers. So easy to wipe clean. The best part is when you open the fridge, it almost looks fluorescent,” one shopper said. (How festive!) Available colors: 5

45 These Round Ice Cub Trays For Fancy At-Home Drinks WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon If that colorful picture of WIBIMEN’s round ice cube tray doesn’t make you want to call up your friends for happy hour, then I don’t know what will. You receive three ice cube trays for $23, along with a small container that acts as an ice bucket and a mini scoop. The rounder cubes aren’t just incredible for cocktails, though. “I was looking for something aesthetically pleasing for my iced coffee and this is it! The regular ice cubes are too big and wonky. The small round balls make any drink look better,” one shopper pointed out, also adding that “its easier to ice your drink and have your straw without fighting to get it in your cup.”

46 This “Angry Mom” Microwave Cleaner That Lends A Hilariously Helping Hand Mixigoo Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Mixigoo’s Angry Mom microwave cleaner isn’t playing around, folks. Add vinegar and water, then microwave for a few minutes minutes. The holes on her head will let out steam to soften microwave dirt and stains. This makes a funny gag gift for a loved one — or keep it for yourself. (For $8 bucks, why not?) “I thought this might be a little gimmicky, but, I was willing to give it a try. I am glad I did! I barely had to touch the cleaning cloth to the walls of my microwave and the gunk just slid right off!” one shopper confirmed. Available colors: 4

47 A Palm-Sized Pizza Cutter That Slices Like A Pro Kitchy Pizza Cutter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Kitchy’s pizza cutter might be petite, but it’s a powerhouse at cutting pizzas. This thing cuts veggies, cookies, fudge, dough — seriously anything you wish. There’s also a retractable blade guard that keeps it securely stored away when you’re not using it. Even better? 25,000 Amazon shoppers gave it five stars, so there’s that. “Much safer than a scary pizza rocker, easier to clean than a pizza cutter, faster than a regular knife which would dull faster, and just good modular build quality,” as one shopper explained. Available colors: 3

48 A Produce Pod That Triples The Lifespan Of Fresh Herbs Prepara Herb Saver Pod Amazon $24 See On Amazon Stop wasting your hard-earned money on herbs every few days at the grocery store with Prepara’s herb storage pod. Start by patting down your newly-bought basil, cilantro, or mint. Then, place them into the pod and add some H2O through the tethered filler cap. Just refill every three to five days, and the herbs will be happy for up to three weeks! “I purchase cilantro almost every time I go to the store, and if I don't use it, it goes bad. So I hoped this would prolong the life of the stuff. To be honest, it exceeded my expectations,” one shopper revealed.

49 A Heated Lotion Dispenser For Silky-Smooth & Glowing Skin Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser Amazon $21 See On Amazon Conair’s heated lotion dispenser will ease dry skin in a snap — well, two minutes, to be precise. Heat makes lotion spreadable and helps it sink in. Imagine your favorite body cream warmed up in the wintertime, too. “I’m always cold but I also live in the Midwest where it’s freezing for half the year and my skin gets dry and scaly. This makes my lotion feel incredible, especially after the shower, and my man loves it too,” one shopper affirmed.

50 This Bamboo Armchair Tray For An Instant Cozy Corner GEHE Armchair Tray Amazon $27 See On Amazon Does your favorite spot in the house not have a side table next to it? No problem! GEHE’s armchair tray is the next-best thing for early mornings with coffee or a nightcap before hitting the hay. It’s made from water-resistant bamboo and can be rolled up when you’re finished with it. “It fits my sofa, recliner, and wing chair. Also roles out flat. It is sturdy enough to hold my beverage cup and a snack dish,” one customer said. Available colors: 9

51 A Roll-Away Drying Rack In Sturdy Stainless Steel Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you opt for grey or black, you’ll adore the practicality of Seropy’s folding dish drying rack that holds up to 33 pounds of pots and pans. Since it rolls over the sink, it takes up hardly any extra room in your kitchen — and that’s a huge bonus if you reside in a condo or apartment. One customer also noted that the “rubber edges stay in place and won't scratch my quartzite counter top” while “the rings are closely spaced and sturdy to hold small and larger items.” Choose between four different sizes that work for your space. Available sizes: 17.5” - 11.8” — 20.5” - 13.7”

52 This Cushy Sink Mat To Catch Drips & Splashes Under The Faucet Ternal Sink Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have luxurious granite or marble countertops, you can’t risk water damage. *Eek* That’s why Ternal’s microfiber sink mat is an actual must have in your life. “Rather than continually mopping up water with a tea towel, this absorbent sink mat keeps the counter looking spotless. It’s functional and large enough to cover the entire area around the base of the faucet without making the sink look messy,” one customer stated. The best part? It’s machine washable and dryable!