35 Things You're Forgetting To Do Around Your House That Are Costing You Money

All of the little things you keep forgetting to do around the house can add up to cost a shocking amount of money. Everyday things like letting food go bad, losing excess energy from your doors and windows, or having clogs build up until you need to hire a professional add up. Luckily, Amazon has tons of quick (and budget-friendly) fixes. Scroll on for highly rated and highly vetted clever home products that will help you tackle all kinds of tasks, repairs, and upgrades that will save you cash in the long run.

1 Preventing Drafts From Driving Up Your Energy Bills Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon This foam door draft stopper is a year-round necessity that can help you save on your energy bills — paying for itself in no time. The product is designed to fit on standard doors with widths ranging from 30 to 36 inches (and filling gaps from 0.25 to 1.5 inches). It takes just minutes to install and can be trimmed to fit.

2 Cleaning Your Dryer Vent To Remove Hazardous Build Up Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Lint buildup in your dryer vents can be a fire hazard and it can impact the longevity of your machine. This reusable dryer vent cleaning kit can thoroughly remove lint, saving you from hiring a professional. Use a drill to power the brush head, which will pick up any lint, dust, and small items that are stuck in the vent. Its rod extends up to an impressive 40 feet.

3 Touching Up Your Wooden Furniture (For Less Than $10) Katzco Wood Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of replacing worn wooden furniture, use this handy repair kit to simply draw over scratches, dings, and nicks. Included are six markers and six wax sticks in various colors — including maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. The kit includes a sharpener and buffing cloth.

4 Shielding Your Mattress From Liquids & Dust Mites Luna Mattress Protector Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mattresses are expensive, so it’s a no-brainer to cover them with a low-cost protector — it’s completely waterproof to stop liquids from seeping through. Plus, it defends against dust mites and allergens. Amazon reviewers confirm the terry cotton material doesn’t make crinkling noises. Choose from five different sizes within the listing.

5 Protecting Your Fabrics From Moths With Cedar Blocks Cedar Home Cedar Blocks (40-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use these 40 natural red cedar wood balls and rings to protect clothing and fabric-covered furniture from being damaged by moths — the product can minimize mustiness and mildewy smells, too. Amazon reviewers place these throughout their homes but find them particularly helpful in closets, storage containers, and linen closets.

6 Keeping Your Food Fresh For Longer With Airtight Storage Containers ClearSpace Airtight Food Storage Containers (14-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep food fresh for longer with these airtight food storage containers. The set includes 14 BPA-free plastic containers in several sizes, as well as matching lids that lock on the sides to create an airtight seal. The lids fit on all of the containers, so there’s no digging around to find a match, and the containers also stack neatly on top of one another.

7 Repairing Damage To Vinyl & Leather Furniture Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit (14-Piece Set) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Repair scratches, rips, and tears in leather or vinyl furniture with this repair kit. Simply clean the area with rubbing alcohol, then apply the compound directly to the furniture. Amazon reviewers reported mixing several colors together to achieve a perfect hue. “The variety of colors make it very easy to get a color match. It was so easy to use and a flawless result,” wrote one fan.

8 Remembering To Always Close Your Freezer FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Forgetting to close your freezer door is a costly mistake if you don’t catch it quickly. This door alarm will alert you at several different time increments if the door is ajar. There are four volume options to choose from (quiet, medium, normal, or loud), and the alarm comes with three LR44 batteries to power it.

9 Keeping Your Batteries Organized (& Testing To Verify They’re Working) The Battery Organizer with Tester Amazon $26 See On Amazon Grab this handy storage case to get your batteries organized — it’ll allow you to better keep track of what you have and avoid accidental overbuying. The case has 180 individual slots for various batteries (including 78 AAs, 64 AAAs, eight nine-volts, 10 Cs, eight Ds, and 12 flat batteries), and the clear hinged cover allows you to view the contents at a quick glance. It also has a battery tester built in.

10 Warming Up The Whole House When You’re Only In One Room Dreo Space Heater Amazon $50 See On Amazon Don’t bump up the thermostat just to heat the room you’re in — grab this tabletop space heater. It can be set anywhere from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s designed for rooms up to 200 square feet in size. It oscillates to ensure the whole area is evenly heated. The built-in timer allows it to run for up to 12 hours, and it has anti-tip-over and overheating features for safety.

11 Using Smart Bulbs So You Stop Accidentally Leaving Lights On Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If members of your household notoriously forget to shut off lights around your home, you’ll want to make the upgrade to these smart bulbs. They can be controlled using Alexa or Google Assistant or the free Vont Home app to set timers, create schedules, tweak color and brightness levels (there are 16 million options), and more. within it. At 810 lumens, the bulbs stay bright for up to 20,000 hours.

12 Keeping Your Showers Short With A Clever Timer dretec Digital Timer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Save water and money by keeping your showers short with the help of this water-resistant digital timer. The timer can be set for any duration up to 99 minutes, and the alarm will sound for 15 seconds before automatically turning off. Use the magnetic backing, retractable stand, or hanging hook to place it in your bathroom.

13 Protecting Under Sinks With A Mat That Can Hold Gallons Of Liquid Xtreme Mats Waterproof Under Sink Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s practically a given that the sinks in your bathroom or kitchen will leak at some point. Help protect against damage with this waterproof mat — it also makes cleaning up product spills (like cleaning sprays or toilet bowl cleaner) a breeze because it can hold up to 3.6 gallons of liquid. It’s available in a wide range of sizes and two colors within the listing.

14 Fertilizing Your Indoor Plants To Keep Them Healthy Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (48-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These Miracle-Gro food spikes will feed your plants continuously for up to two whole months (per spike), keeping them healthy so you won’t need to buy new ones. They’re safe for use with all indoor potted plants, and reviewers have given them a solid 4.5-star rating overall after 79,000-plus reviews. “All the pots have been happy with the extra growth and strength. [...] It definitely works to make your greens go wild!” explains one commenter.

15 Keeping Your Plants Watered So They Don’t Need To Be Replaced Wyndham House Watering Globe Set (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These hand-blown glass watering globes will look gorgeous in your plant pots — but they serve a functional purpose. Each one holds enough water to keep your plants hydrated for up to two whole weeks — so you won’t need to replace them any time soon. “They look cool and they keep my plants alive, when I cannot. Worth their weight in gold,” commented one reviewer on Amazon.

16 Preventing Outdoor Fabrics From Fading With This Spray Scotchgard Outdoor Sun & Water Shield (10.5 Oz.) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The sun’s rays can take a toll on your outdoor fabrics, including umbrellas, grill covers, flags, and furniture. Protect them from fading by spraying them with this shield spray — it doubles as a rain and snow repellent as well. One can will cover up to 60 square feet of fabric for just $10.

17 Ensuring Your Herbs Stay Fresh In The Fridge For Longer NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This herb saver is specifically designed to extend the life of your favorite herbs to up to three weeks, saving you from re-purchasing them for each recipe. Amazon reviewers stand by this pick, with one commenter writing, “Very good quality.” The herb keeper is spacious enough to hold plenty of parsley, cilantro, basil, and more — even some veggies like asparagus.

18 Planning Your Meals To Eliminate Overspending On Groceries Knock Knock What To Eat Pad Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this weekly meal-planning notepad to decide all of your breakfasts, lunches, and dinners ahead of time so you know exactly what to buy. It has 60 pages (to last more than a year), and the magnet on the back allows you to attach it to your fridge. Amazon reviewers swear by this product, giving it a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall. One fan commented, “I LOVE this pad. [...] It keeps me on track and on budget.”

19 Unclogging Drains Yourself With This Tool That’s Less Than $10 ONEHERE Hair Drain Clog Remover Tools (7-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon A backed-up drain in your bathroom or kitchen can quickly turn into a larger problem. Avoid calling a plumber by using this seven-pack of clog removers to clear hair and other debris from your drains. They’re simple to use — just snake one down, rotate/pull on it a few times, then remove it.

20 Keeping Your Coffee Beans Fresh With An Airtight Canister Veken Coffee Canister Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sleek stainless steel coffee canister ensures your coffee beans don’t go rancid — the BPA-free silicone seal and one-way valve are designed to keep air out, preventing oxidation. Adjust the tracker at the top to remember expiration dates, and reference the built-in scale line to determine when a refill is required.

21 Saving Bacon Grease That Could Be Used For Cooking Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container Amazon $17 See On Amazon After cooking bacon, pour the fat through the ultra-fine strainer of this grease catcher to save it for later. One reviewer wrote, “Bacon fat is great for frying eggs, meat and vegetables.” The container can hold up to 40 ounces of grease, and it’s made from heat-resistant stainless steel with a curved handle for easy pouring. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe.

22 Protecting Your Pans From Damage With A Gentle Brush Chef Master Cast Iron Scrub Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Chef Master scrub brush is designed to clean cast iron pans (or carbon steel pans) without soap or detergent in order to preserve the seasoning. The short, stiff bristles are angled to remove cooked-on food, while the scraper tip can get in the corners and grooves for a deeper clean — the nylon materials of both won’t scratch your pans. The tool is comfortable to maneuver thanks to the non-slip grippy handle.

23 Tracking When Your Dishes Are Clean Or Dirty cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t waste water, time, and energy re-running your dishwasher by using this handy magnet. The dual-sided magnet features “clean” on one side and “dirty” on the other. It can be used on any dishwasher — if your machine isn’t magnetic, it comes with a magnetic piece you can adhere to it — and it’s waterproof to stay in top shape for the long haul.

24 Shielding Your Expensive Electronics From Surges Amazon Basics 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector Amazon $23 See On Amazon Power surges and spikes can cause costly damage to your electronics; rest easy with this Amazon Basics power strip with built-in surge protection. It can power eight different devices at once, and the outlets are widely spaced to accommodate larger plugs. Choose from six-, eight-, 10-, and 12-foot power cords within the listing.

25 Organizing Your Fridge To Reduce Waste Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon A messy fridge means food can easily get pushed to the back and forgotten — to get things organized, pick up this six-pack of clear plastic bins in various shapes and sizes to accommodate different items. One is specifically designed to hold 14 eggs and another can corral up to nine cans. Built-in handles allow for easy access to the contents inside, and the bins stack to maximize space.

26 Extending The Life Of Your Produce Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Prolong the life of your fruits and vegetables by placing these liner mats in the drawers and on the shelves of your refrigerator. The foam material absorbs excess moisture and allows air to circulate, minimizing spoiling. The set comes with six trimmable liners measuring 12 by 15 inches.

27 Lining Your Oven To Avoid Buying Specialty Cleaning Products ThreadNanny Non Stick Teflon Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cleaning your oven is more than annoying — specialty cleaning products can be pricey. Grab a pack of these heavy-duty liners to place at the bottom of your oven to catch drips, spills, and splatters. They can be removed for cleaning in your dishwasher. The liners are 17 by 25 inches to fit most standard ovens, and they’re heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

28 Protecting Your Couch With A Super Stretchy Slipcover PureFit Super Stretch Chair SlipCover Amazon $24 See On Amazon Place this stretchy slipcover on your couch to protect it from spills, scratches, and other damage. It costs less than $25, which is substantially cheaper than having to buy a new one. The slipcover is made from a combination of quick-drying polyester and spandex for stretch, and non-slip details ensure it stays firmly in place. It comes in 21 colors and five sizes within the listing.

29 Keeping Guacamole Fresh Prepworks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper with Airtight Lid Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent guacamole from browning by storing it in this airtight container — it features a special tight-sealing lid that keeps your guac fresh for days. The container has a four-cup capacity, and it’s made from dishwasher-safe plastic. It’s great for storing other dips, too.

30 Detecting Leaks Before There’s Major Damage With This Alarm Zircon Leak Alert Water Leak Detector (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Leaks can wreak havoc — but these water leak detectors can detect even small amounts of moisture. Use them in basements, bathrooms, kitchens, garages, or anywhere else that’s prone to leaks. The battery-powered product is designed to float and sounds an alarm for up to 72 hours. This set comes with two detectors, though one-, five-, and eight-packs are also available in the listing.

31 Using Thermal-Insulated Curtains To Lower Your Energy Bill NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These insulated curtains block up to 99% of the sun’s rays, reduce noise, and even insulate against heat and cold to save you money on your energy bill. These grommeted curtains have more than 82,000 five-star reviews and come in loads of colors (ranging from saturated to neutral) and 17 size options within the listing.

32 Monitoring Energy Consumption With Smart Plugs Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this smart plug to monitor the energy consumption of electronics throughout your home via the Kasa app — you can use this information to set electronics (like humidifiers, lamps, air purifiers, and more) on timers or schedules to reduce unnecessary spending. The smart plug can also be controlled hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant.

33 Protecting Delicates & Running The Dryer Less Thanks To A Folding Rack AmazonBasics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack Amazon $37 See On Amazon Use this laundry rack to safely dry delicates and avoid running the dryer. It’s a favorite on Amazon — boasting a 4.7-star rating overall after 54,000-plus reviews — and that’s likely because it’s sturdy enough to support up to 32 pounds. It even folds down flat when not in use.

34 Reducing Water Usage With An Efficient Showerhead WaterPoint Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $27 See On Amazon This rainfall showerhead features a unique air intake system that injects small air bubbles into the water droplets — this allows for higher water pressure using less water. The eight-inch swivel head can be adjusted to different angles, and it has a polished chrome finish. It’ll fit on all standard plumbing connections, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.