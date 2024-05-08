89 "This Or That" Questions That Really Make You Think

Sometimes, the conversationalist in you takes a sabbatical — usually at the most inopportune times. Maybe your snappy quips are having a short-circuit moment or you're dealing with a bout of social anxiety as you’re getting to know someone new. It’s moments like these when some simple, tried and true “this or that” questions come in handy.

The game is pretty straightforward: Present your counterpart with two options and they must choose one over the other. No skipping, no choosing both. One answer must come out on top. The “this or that” questions game is not only a quick go-to for lulls in conversation, but you’d be surprised just how deeply these little prompts can allow you to get to know a person. There’s always more to learn about someone, even your besties or significant other. You never know which question may launch them into a full-fledged storytime. It’s also a surefire way to suss out which friendships or dates have the most in common with you and also makes a highly entertaining party game — cocktails optional.

Icebreakers don’t have to be boring or cliche. The best “this or that” questions will make you think, laugh, debate, and get to know your friends, coworkers, or significant other on a whole new level. Whether you’re just playing for giggles over drinks or looking to spark a deep discussion, these are the conversation starters you’ll want in your chit-chat arsenal to bring you closer to the people around you.

Best “This Or That” Questions Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Apple or Spotify? Movies or TV shows? iOS or Android? Winter or summer? Rain or snow? Tattoos or piercings? TikTok or IG Reels? Minimalism or maximalism? Board games or video games? Cats or dogs? Beer or wine? Go out or stay in? Salty or sweet? Early bird or night owl? Have Mondays off or Fridays off? Cottagecore or coastal grandma? Audiobook or hardcovers? Shop online or in person? Silver or gold? Pinterest or Etsy? Peanut butter: crunchy or smooth?

Funny “This Or That” Questions Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Vampires or werewolves? Have baby feet or baby hands? Silent but deadly or loud and odorless? Have an extra arm or an extra leg? Have teeth for hair or hair for teeth? Toes for fingers or fingers for toes? Crocs or sandals? Listening to loud chewing or endless hiccups? Sprint or skip everywhere you go? Hold in a sneeze or a fart for hours? Bad haircut or bad dye job? Speeding ticket or parking ticket? Loud neighbors or nosy neighbors? Mullet or mutton chops? Smell like onions or garlic? Look like you haven’t showered or smell like you haven’t showered?

Deep “This Or That” Questions Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Sunrise or sunset? Know when you will pass away or when your partner will? Fame or fortune? Speak to animals or speak all languages? Lie or cheat? Live one immortal life or reincarnate every 10 years? Country or city? Visit the past or the future? Photographic memory or time travel? Time or money? Logic or emotion? Friday night or Sunday morning? Breathe underwater or fly? Be too hot or too cold? Ultra-talented but nobody knows or everyone thinks you can do something you can’t? Pause time or rewind? Large gathering or small and intimate? Love or happiness? Love and lose or never love at all? Cheat or be cheated on? Win the lottery or find your soulmate? Growth or security? Poor and happy or rich and miserable? False hope or unnecessary anxiety? Regret or doubt?

Icebreaker “This Or That Questions” blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Music or podcasts? Road trip or fly? Introvert or extrovert? Fiction or non-fiction? Books or movies? Coffee or tea? Iced or hot? Reading or writing? Hamburgers or hot dogs? Netflix or Hulu? Bagels or donuts? East Coast or West Coast? Ocean or mountains? Call or text? Sleep or eat? Save or spend? Oat milk or almond milk? Comedy or drama? Camping or glamping? Memes or GIFs? Coke or Pepsi? Guacamole or salsa? Driver or passenger? Guest or host? Red wine or white wine? Soup or salad? Group hang or one-on-one?