65 Funny Icebreaker Questions To Ask Your Friends At A Party

Have you ever been to a party where you don’t know many of the people there, and you feel too shy or awkward to spark up a conversation (or maybe you don’t know how), so you resort to standing in a corner with your drink hoping someone will make the first move so you don’t have to? Everyone’s been there. Luckily, there’s one tried-and-true way to escape such a scenario: getting someone to laugh! And there’s plenty of funny questions to ask for you to choose from and add to your toolbox.

Laughter is the best way to break the ice and get rid of awkward silences. And who doesn’t love a good laugh? Full belly, snorts, tears streaming down the face, maybe even a little pee (or just a chuckle will suffice) laughs. And while everyone has a different sense of humor, even if you don’t end up getting a laugh from your target audience, these questions will at least make for some interesting conversations that could last all night. Like, have you ever thought about what your elevator pitch would be if you were visited by aliens and you wanted to convince them to take you on a trip to visit their planet? Most likely you haven’t, but now you’re probably thinking about it (see?).

Bustle rounded up some funny questions to ask next time you’re stumped on how to start a conversation with someone at a party, or just want to spice up your small talk with a new acquaintance at the next social gathering you attend. Without further ado, here are 65 creative, embarrassing, awkward, and deep funny questions to ask to get your new friends talking.

Creative Funny Questions To Ask

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

What’s the weirdest movie you’ve ever seen? What’s a pizza topping that most people hate but you secretly love? Window seat or aisle seat? What’s the funniest thing you’ve read online recently? What would be your elevator pitch to aliens for why they should abduct you? In your opinion, what’s the funniest word in the English language? What non-dairy item do you think would make a great alternative milk? What’s your hot take on a very popular movie or TV show? If you were a sitcom character, what would be your catchphrase? Who would win in an arm wrestle, you or the person next to you? If you could be invisible for a day, what would you do? You apply to be a part of The Avengers but are rejected because your superpower is kind of boring. What is it? First, think of a Disney character. What would their dating app bio say?

Embarrassing Funny Questions To Ask

What’s your most embarrassing childhood memory? What’s the most embarrassing fall you’ve had in your life so far? What’s the most embarrassing thing that happened to you in public recently? What’s the cringiest dad joke you know? What’s a non-clothing item that you think you could definitely pull off as an outfit? What’s the most embarrassing outfit you’ve ever worn? What’s the cringiest thing you’ve ever shared on social media? Do you have an embarrassing nickname? What is it? What’s the funniest thing you’ve done while drunk? What’s your favorite, kind of obscure meme? What’s the funniest dance move you can come up with on the spot? What’s the best Wi-Fi name you’ve ever seen? What’s the most embarrassing fashion emergency you’ve ever had?

Awkward Funny Questions To Ask

Do you wipe standing up or sitting down? Have you ever blamed a fart on someone else? Who was it? What’s the most awkward interaction you’ve ever had with another person? What’s the worst thing you’ve ever smelt? Would you rather pee every time you laugh or shart every time you sneeze? What’s an awkward text you once sent to the wrong person? What’s a strange nervous habit you have? What’s a niche joke you know that probably only you find funny? Who’s a fictional character you would hate to be sat next to on a long flight? What’s a funny habit you do at home while no one is watching? Do you hang your toilet paper over or under? If you were on AIM in the early aughts, what was your screen name? What’s the funniest song you know all the lyrics to?

Deep-ish Funny Questions To Ask

Dimensions/E+/Getty Images

Is cereal a soup? Why or why not? Is soup a drink or a meal? What’s a conspiracy theory you kind of believe to be true? What’s the most random fact you know? What’s something that’s not illegal that feels illegal? What funny saying would be written on your tombstone to describe the life you lived? If you were sent back in time to 1,000 years ago, how would you prove that you’re from the future? What’s your funniest high school memory? Serious question: How long would you survive a zombie apocalypse? What’s the most ridiculous thing you would buy if you were given a million dollars? If your dog could talk, what would they say? What funny question would you ask me to make me laugh? What’s the most gimmicky home gadget you own?

Sexual Funny Questions To Ask