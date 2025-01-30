Today’s tarot card is the Eight of Swords. The artwork shows someone tied up and blindfolded within a circle of swords, almost like a fence. While it looks like a pretty dire situation, you can actually think of it as a sweet reminder from the universe that you aren’t as helpless as you might feel.

In a tarot reading, the swords represent your mind, which is why the Eight of Swords suggests you might feel trapped, powerless, or stuck not because of what’s actually happening but because of the way you’re thinking about it. This message doesn’t apply to every situation, but in some cases it can be a sign that you’re holding yourself back.

If you’ve gotten used to feeling powerless, then it might be tough to recognize that you’re perfectly free to make a change whenever you want. On the card, you’ll see there’s a hole in the fence of swords. If you decide to take off your blindfold, you’ll notice that it’s easy to escape. In fact, no one’s even guarding the fence, which further implies the “stuck” feeling is all in your head.

To figure out what the card might be referring to, think about the areas of your life that feel stagnant, stuck, or slightly off. Are you sick of your job? Dragged down by toxic friend group? Frustrated by an injustice? Then today could be a good day to remove the proverbial blindfold and look for ways to do somethingv about it. The Eight of Swords suggests you can make some pretty big waves... but only if you try.

The appearance of this card might also be a sign that you’ll overthink something today. It could be something small, like whether or not to go on a date, or something a lot bigger.

Instead of diving in with a sense of excitement or curiosity, you’ll delay and distract yourself by weighing pros and cons to the point of exhaustion. After a while, you’ll give up.

If you’ve been dreaming about taking a risk, this could be your sign to switch up your mindset and take the leap. The eight cards represent change, action, and dedication, so if you’re wondering if today’s the day to “go for it,” the Eight of Swords says yes.