Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, June 12

Today’s pull is the Four of Swords. It represents rest, relaxation, and recovery, especially during stressful moments.

It makes sense that this card would pop up after yesterday’s full moon. If you spent the evening manifesting, journaling, or letting go of past versions of yourself, then it’s no wonder you feel a little drained today. The Four of Swords is your cosmic permission to slow down.

It also suggests you’re tired of being perceived and may need to disappear for a while. If you’ve been out every night this week or in back-to-back-to-back meetings all morning, it’s possible your social battery is at 10% and you’re in desperate need of a recharge.

Even if you can’t fully step away from all of your responsibilities, look for tiny ways to give yourself a mental break. Instead of scrolling on your lunch break, sit in silence. Instead of blasting Spotify on your commute, listen to your thoughts. You get the idea.

For some, this card might be a sign that you need to stop mulling over an ongoing issue. If you’ve been making big plans, trying to sort out a tricky issue, or busily manifesting your future, this is your cue to set it all aside and take a break — just for today. While it might feel like you need to be “on” 24/7 in order to make progress, don’t forget that downtime is what keeps you feeling fresh.

In a tarot reading, the Four of Swords can also appear if you just tumbled your way through a chaotic situation. Whether it was a messy breakup, a stressful move, or a big family fight, this card is all about taking a beat to reflect on what the heck just happened. In these situations, it’s often a good idea to call a friend or book an hour with a therapist, but this card suggests what you really need is a little solo time.

If it’s been smooth sailing lately, this card just wants you to take a nap. It’s OK if you feel tired, run-down, or not 100% today. Instead of chugging an energy drink or forcing yourself to be peppy, go at your own pace, say “no” to invites that seem draining, and jump into bed as soon as humanly possible. You should feel a little perkier tomorrow.

