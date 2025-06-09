The Spiritual Meaning Of June's Full Strawberry Moon

Gather up your springtime goals and summer dreams, because the last major lunation of the season is about to peak on June 11, and it’s coming in the form of a beautiful and heart-expanding full moon. This month’s lunar climax is traditionally known as the Strawberry Moon, and its spiritual meaning is just as ambrosial as its nickname. All zodiac signs should seize the opportunity to squeeze the juice out of this cosmic opportunity.

Full moons are the midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle as well as the time of the month when the moon is most luminous. In astrology, it is considered a powerful moment for emotional expression, mental illumination, and intention-setting, specifically when it comes to bringing endeavors to a climax or releasing things that are keeping you from achieving your goals. It makes sense, as the sun and moon are sitting in direct opposition from each other in the sky during a full moon, creating tension and bringing previously unseen matters to light.

The Strawberry Moon always occurs in relative proximity to the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, which is the time of year that finds the sun at its highest point in the heavens. Because of this, June’s full moon often follows a lower path through the sky, and this year it happens to be the lowest-hanging full moon to occur in nearly 20 years. This lunation promises to be a spectacular sight, as well as a meaningful spiritual moment in astrology, making it a fabulous time for both moongazing and manifesting.

Zorica Nastasic/E+/Getty Images

This lunation may be hanging out close to the horizon, but that doesn’t mean it wants you to settle for the lowest-hanging fruit. The spiritual meaning of the Strawberry Moon encourages you to aim higher, push yourself further, and believe in something bigger.

What’s The Meaning Of June 11’s Moon?

The Strawberry Moon is a traditional indigenous nickname for the full moon that occurs during June, according to Farmer’s Almanac. It holds this succulent title due to the fact that these ruby red fruits typically ripen during this time of year in North America. According to traditional North American folklore, June’s full moon is also sometimes dubbed the Berries Ripen Moon, Blooming Moon, and Honey Moon — all of which further highlight the luscious and delectable sweetness of late spring and early summer vibes.

This time of year is full of abundance, as springtime’s magic is in full bloom, while the pregnant potential of summertime still lies ahead, and the spiritual meaning of the June 11 full moon captures this wondrous sense of possibility beautifully. Rising in the fiery and free-spirited sign of Sagittarius, this lunation captivates everyone’s sense of wanderlust, inspiring you to keep your aspirations high and believe in life’s limitlessness.

AzmanL/E+/Getty Images

It’s teaching you to stop getting caught up in the web of endless facts and buzz of constant conversations that dominate your day-to-day and connect with something bigger. Dare to dream of what’s over the rainbow, and aim your bow and arrow toward those exciting, faraway horizons.

This full moon isn’t directly connecting with any other planets, but it is reporting to expansive planet Jupiter — Sagittarius’ cosmic ruler — infusing your full moon goals with luck and good fortune. Jupiter will be squaring off with both down-to-business Saturn and head-in-the-clouds Neptune at the time of this lunation. Saturn’s disciplined presence reminds you that if you want to enjoy the fruits of your labor, you have to work for it — and you shouldn’t be delusional about your goals, Neptune-style. However, a modest sprinkle of delulu can be a good thing for manifestation, so let your imagination inspire your goals, but be willing to put in the work necessary to actually realize them. Jupiter’s opportunity-opening energy promises you’ll get there.

How To Work With The Full Strawberry Moon

The squares happening between Midas-touch Jupiter, serious Saturn, and dreamy Neptune teach you to have patience as your dreams unfold. Just the way you more thoroughly enjoy the sweetness of a summer fruit when you’ve waited until it’s ready to harvest, it’s important to give your goals time to ripen under the Strawberry Moon, too. Let the fruits of your labor mature into their most luscious form before you rip them off the tree. You’ve worked too hard not to have something juicy to show for your efforts, so don’t settle for something less than delicious. You deserve a life that you can really sink your teeth into, and it’s up to you to believe you can have it.

LAW Ho Ming/Moment/Getty Images

Because the full moon is in the rainbow-chasing sign of Sagittarius — sitting opposite from detail-obsessed Gemini — it also inspires you to think beyond your current surroundings and expand your idea of what’s possible. Think of it this way: If you’ve got strawberries growing in your backyard, it’s great to admire them and feel gratitude for the abundance, but why stop there? You can also eat them, juice them, freeze-dry them, can them, bake them into a pie, or start an entire strawberry business. The possibilities are endless when you believe in your ability to achieve. Finding a balance between appreciating the beauty of the present and visualizing all the possibilities in the future is what the spiritual meaning of this full moon is all about.