Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, June 6

Today brings a novelty-seeking new moon in Gemini. The sun and moon reach the same point in the sky this morning, joined by romantic Venus, the planet of love and values.

A fresh start is underway, brimming with exciting opportunities to express yourself artistically. Venus infuses its charming and flirtatious energy into this new beginning, stimulating your desire to relate to new people or come to an understanding with someone you disagree with.

Expect a renewed passion and enthusiasm for life.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A unexplored local hotspot will be your new home base and a source of inspiration. Strike up a conversation with a stranger.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ideas for new money making ventures are pouring in. Choose the one that sparks your passion and interest, not the one that promises the biggest reward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Switch up your personal style. A change in wardrobe or new haircut that feels more true to who you are on the inside will empower you to meet life with a different attitude.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Overcoming hidden battles that others don’t know about will fill you with self-love. View your past with a compassion and a “glass half full” outlook.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Find fulfillment in energizing conversations friends. Bring your circle back together to discuss your dreams and desires.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There’s a long line of people waiting to get to know you, Virgo. Go outside! Say yes to social invitations and you may end up becoming the life of the party.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Information that reaches you today will awaken a youthful eagerness to explore. Take on a new course of study or find an expert to learn from when you discover a new and interesting subject.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Intimate conversations will deepen your relationships. Speak freely about your heart’s wishes and others will mirror your openness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A new perspective is helping you relate to others in new ways. Take your favorite person out for dinner and pick their mind with curiosity, not judgment. Or, if you’re bold, make the first move to clear the air with a frenemy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your values are changing, causing you to consider how over-working has impacted your quality of life. Switch up your routine to allow more time for creativity and play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to romance, don’t hesitate to reach out first when you are craving connection. Take initiative and send the first text.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Get inquisitive about your roots and heritage. Heart-felt conversations will bring you closer with your family, unlock childhood memories, and illuminate your understanding of your ancestry.

