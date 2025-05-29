Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, May 29

Today’s card is The High Priestess. It represents your intuition and spirituality, as well as your unconscious mind. When it pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a sign to listen to that little voice inside your head.

It’s so easy to ignore her as you’re going about your day, especially when you’re extra busy, but that’s not a good thing. The little voice could be telling you that a relationship isn’t quite right, that your job isn’t your jam, or that you don’t feel fully fulfilled, seen, or appreciated in a friendship. It could also be a vague sense that you aren’t 100% happy in life.

While it’s easy to keep ignoring that nagging feeling, today might be the best time to figure out what’s up. This card encourages you to stop over-intellectualizing everything and instead tap into how you truly feel. Sure, your job pays well and you’ve known your best friend for years, but does that mean they’re worth holding onto? The High Priestess is all about looking beneath the surface to discover what’s actually right for you.

If you’re up to it, you could journal about it at some point today. Grab a notebook and start writing how you feel and what’s on your mind. Keep scrawling and see what bubbles up. You might be surprised to see what’s been lingering beneath the surface once you give yourself a chance.

While this process might sound tiring, don’t worry. You don’t have to figure it all out right now. In fact, today could mark a period of slowing down and getting back in touch with yourself. Instead of answering texts the moment they roll in or overbooking your schedule, see how it feels to carve out some space and hang out with yourself a little more often.

This card could also be a sign to listen to your intuition today. Even if you don’t embark on some magical journey of self discovery, The High Priestess might be your cue to trust your gut in any number of situations.

For some, this could also be your sign to bring back a spiritual practice that you’ve forgotten about. It might feel right to add yoga back into your day, or meditation, or more thoughtful meanders through the park. It could be just what you need to feel centered again.

For more, check out your horoscope.