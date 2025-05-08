Your Tarot Reading For Thursday, May 8

Today’s card is the Page of Pentacles. It points to goals, ambition, and consistency, as well as new opportunities. When it pops up in a tarot reading, you can take it as a sign that good things are about to come your way.

While some tarot cards hint at luck falling into your lap, the Page of Pentacles is more about doing the work to get the results you want. You’ll still have the same sense of excitement, but it’ll be you who’s making the magic happen. In many ways, the result will be so much sweeter because you worked so hard for it.

This is the perfect mindset to adopt if it seems like everyone else has it easy. Instead of sighing and throwing in towel when something doesn’t immediately go your way, the Page wants you to keep striving to create a nice life for yourself. Look for ways to boost your career, possibly by taking on new projects or filling in gaps in your knowledge.

Since this is a pentacles card, which is related to money and stability, you might also feel inspired to start saving extra cash. If your FYP page on TikTok keeps showing you low-buy months and other budget hacks, pick one and give it a try. If you start saving right now, you’ll be so much richer by the time summer rolls around — just in time to disappear on a much-needed vacay.

While the earthy Page encourages you to be practical and consistent, especially when it comes to slowly working towards your goals, it isn’t all work and no play. The Pages have a fun energy, and they also encourage you to look at life with fresh eyes.

Here’s an example: If you have to go back to school, try not to look at it as a massive, boring burden. Instead, get excited about who you might meet and what you’ll learn. Pick out a cute pencil case and fill it your favorite highlighters and pens. Start a fresh notebook and take thoughtful notes. And while you’re at it, ask a lot of questions. This card is all about being curious and committed and getting the most out of an experience.

Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of where you are in life right now, the Page of Pentacles suggests today will play a role in kicking off a brand new chapter. Look for ways to embrace it.

