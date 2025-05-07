Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, May 7

Today’s tarot card is the Queen of Swords. She represents wisdom, independence, honesty, and fairness, as well as the ability to dole out constructive criticism in a way that helps instead of hurts. Think of her as your favorite boss, your amazing aunt, or your best friend who always seems to know what’s up.

If you feel like you’ve been holding back in life, this card suggests it’s all about to change for the better in the next 24 hours. Instead of staying silent or tiptoeing around, you’ll find your voice in a big way. It might even feel like some other, more charismatic entity has overtaken your body. Suddenly you’re commanding meetings, saying no, and strutting down the sidewalk with an unshakable confidence.

This card suggests you’ll be extra decisive today, so take advantage of it while you can. If you’ve been waffling over a big decision or crying in the bathroom because you’re so stressed out, tap into the Queen’s mental clarity and deep inner wisdom. While she appreciates the importance of emotions, she doesn’t let them cloud her judgment.

This card also reminds you to trust your instincts. Even though it can be so tempting to ask others for help or guidance, this habit has a way of muddying the waters. See how it feels to make decisions on your own. Good things happen when you go with your gut.

Because you’re giving off such strong, regal energy today, don’t be surprised if people turn to you for answers and support. You might take on the role of moderator in your group chat or find yourself surrounded by harried, stressed-out coworkers. If that happens, take a second and help them problem-solve. You’ll prove to yourself — and everyone around you — that you’re sharp and and dependable.

In a tarot reading, the swords suit also points to clear communication, which means you’ll have no problem telling it like it is. If you typically leave things intentionally vague, especially when it comes to nailing down plans or scheduling dates, experiment with giving strong yes or no answers.

For more, check out your horoscope.