There are two things you need to help you go viral on TikTok: a phone camera and good lighting. Just ask Alix Earle, who’s managed to solidify her spot as the platform’s unwavering “it girl” with the help of TikTok’s new favorite ring light — which is aptly being nicknamed the “Alix Earle light.”

If the content creation necessity hasn’t popped up on your FYP yet, you’re probably wondering what the hype is all about. But a quick scroll through the videos and reviews under the hashtag #alixearlelight will prove the device is totally worth it. So if you’re ready to make content like your favorite creator, here’s what you need to know about the influencer-approved ring light that every TikToker is using.

How Alix Earle Gets The Shot

Don’t let the #alixearlelight tag (and its 36.6 million views) fool you — the light isn’t actually named after the influencer. It’s called the LED Selfie Light Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light, also known as the Rechargeable Selfie Light on TikTok Shop. However, TikTokers have been using Earle’s name as a shorthand for the device after the influencer shared she uses the product to capture all of her Instagram photos in a Dec. 2022 video. “Taking photos, or making TikTok videos — you need this,” says Earle.

With 60 high-quality LED beads, the Rechargeable Selfie Light will help you get the shot every time. You can choose between a White, Natural, and Warm Light when filming, or play around with 10 different brightness levels to get the glow you want. The device also comes with a rechargeable battery that can last up to 15 hours, and a rotating clip that can attach to your phone, laptop, or camera while filming.

There’s a lot to love about the accessory, but the best feature has to be its size. Instead of investing in a large free-standing device that takes up half the room, the Rechargeable Selfie Light measures just 2.75 inches by 3.93 inches, which means you can film content anywhere you go. It’s handheld, it’s portable, and it’s convenient — no wonder why Earle loves it so much.

The Reviews Are In

Before you try out the device for yourself, you probably want to know how fans really feel about the light. The TL;DR is: creators can’t enough of the viral product.

TikTok user @brookeanders0n insists that investing in the light is a must for anyone who makes content, or if you want to make your videos look “so much clearer” and give your content that high quality feel. “Just do it, it’s so worth it,” the creator says in a Dec. 1 video.

Despite being skeptical at first, it was love at first sight for TikToker @chloecalkins.xo — or, should I say, love at first light?

“I wanted to hate it, but I love it,” the creator admits. “It looks so good. It makes the lighting perfect, and now I can have good videos wherever, whenever I go.” Talk about a glowing review.

Even TikTok Shop users love the product, as the Rechargeable Selfie Light has earned a 4.9-star rating out of 48 reviews on the app. “Only selfie light you will ever need. Compact, will fit in your purse or bag, and super bright,” one user wrote. “Brightness on this is incredible!! Lovee!” commented another. Sounds like it may be time for an upgrade, y’all.

Where To Purchase

The Rechargeable Selfie Light is available now on TikTok Shop for $26 plus $9.99 for shipping. It technically has a long name on the shop, but it’s the first suggestion that pops up when you search “rechargeable selfie light” or “Alix Earle light.”

If you’re new to the clock app’s shop feature, however, you can score a 30% new customer deal and snag the accessory at a discount.

If you’d prefer to buy the device elsewhere, you can also add the ring light to your Amazon cart. The product is usually priced at $20, but as of Dec. 4, you can purchase the item for $14.99. That’s a small price to pay for show-stopping selfies. Happy filming!