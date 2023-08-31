Unique party themes are nothing new on TikTok. From dressing like your own red flag to wearing anything but clothes, party-goers know how to keep their celebrations feeling original, and the latest trend to take over the app is no exception. Creators are hosting “dress like your favorite drink” parties and drawing inspiration from their bevs to plan their party attire, and the results are seriously refreshing.

If you couldn’t tell by the name, the theme is pretty simple to follow — all you have to do is pick an outfit that’s even vaguely reminiscent of your favorite wine, beer, or liquor, and you’re good to go. TBH, the best part about this party theme is not all the creative interpretations of the thirsty ‘fits, though those are pretty great. It’s that each guest has to bring a round of their favorite sips for everyone to enjoy, which means you’ll have plenty of drink options to choose from throughout the night, and everyone can sample your beloved beverage, too.

If you’re considering hosting your own drink-themed event, you’re probably wondering who to credit for the idea. Unfortunately, it’s unclear who originated the trend, but if you search “dress like your favorite drink” on TikTok, you’ll see all the creators who’ve put the party into practice before you, some of which date back to 2021. Take this video from @annsofiedemeyer, which included attendees who brought a can of Jupiler, a bottle of Mionetto, and more.

An easy way to meet the theme requirements is to dress as the bottle their drink comes in, but that’s not always doable if you’re taking inspo from a cocktail. In that case, you can take a page out of @carlytheunic0rn’s book and pick an outfit that either reflects the sip’s name or its color scheme.

You can even take the trend a step further and dress like your go-to shot on a night out, just like @kerri.rainey and co. Unsurprisingly, the theme spawned some impressively creative costumes, including a colorful unicorn shot-inspired getup, an Eras tour-esque lavender haze dress, and a mint julep ensemble that could double as a Kentucky Derby outfit.

Another classic TikTok party tradition is taking bets on who’s going to get the drunkest, but the trend hits differently when you’re talking about other drinks.

Though you may not be the first friend group to host the themed party, there are countless ways to set your event apart from all the rest. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to BYOD while you plan your look, in case that influences your decision.